194 Popular Girl Dog Names for Your Furry Best Friend

Rover, the world's largest pet-sitter platform, produces an annual report detailing the most popular dog names of the year. While in the early days of the pandemic, COVID-inspired names like Rona and Fauci topped the list, a changing climate has them trending downward, replaced by more modern characters like Fezco and Rue. That's right—similar to what we call our kids, dog names follow notable trends. And while it never hurts to go with the crowd, it's also worth looking into more unique picks for your new pup. If you're welcoming a four-legged female into the mix, then be sure to check out the list below. We've tracked down the best girl dog names around.

194 of the Most Popular Female Dog Names

Don't worry, the perfect girl dog name is out there. Go through the list below to find the right pick for your furry new family member—and be sure to read until the end. We've provided a few extra insights into dogs along with some tips for naming them.

Cute Female Dog Names

Bailey Bella Cali Charlie Daisy Dixie Harley Hazel Izzy Kyna Lady Layla Lexie Lily Lola Lucy Lulu Luna Maggie Maya Mirabel Molly Riley Roxy Sadie Sasha Stella Zoe

Funny Girl Dog Names

Baby Bea Arfur Bo Bossy Chew-barka Chubby Cinderella Cleopatra Fifi Foxy Kate Bush Kitty Madame Mary Puppins Mister Mommy Moose Niblets Pesada Piglet Princess Puddin' Pup Tart Spicey Suga Sweetie Vanderpup Virginia Woof Zippy

Food-Inspired Dog Names

Apricot Basil Blueberry Brandy Butterscotch Champagne Chia Cinnamon Clementine Coco Cookie Cupcake Daiquiri Ginger Godiva Honey Kahlua Kewpie Kimchi Mango Maple Mimosa Mochi Olive Peaches Pepper Poppy Rosé Sashimi Sorbet Taco Bella

Unique Female Dog Names (With Meaning)

Akira—bright, clear, or ideal. Athena—Goddess of wisdom. Brontë—thunder. Cassini—small welling. Fiona—fair. Freya—Goddess of love. Isadora—gift of Isis. Jubilee—ram's horn. Kona—lady. Lilibet—God is my oath. Mia—darling. Nala—water in the desert. Nori—peaceful. Nova—new. Odessa—wrathful. Pia—pious or reverent. Prim—first or demure. Rio—river. Sakari—sweet. Tala—wolf. Thea—goddess. Una—lamb. Willow—willow tree. Winnie—fair and pure. Yuki—happiness. Zuzu—sweet.

Hipster Names for Your Girl Dog

Alanis Barbie Bessie Betty Blue Buffy Cha Cha Charlie Chica Dahlia Delilah Dolly Fancy Fanny Fran Georgia Gigi Harper Jackie O Janis Mary Misha Morticia Pepsi Phoebe Quinn Sable Zara

Girl Dog Names Taken From Your Favorite Characters

Arwen (The Lord of the Rings) Arya (Game of Thrones) Beth (Yellowstone) Daphne (Look Who's Talking Now) Daria (Daria) Eleven (Stranger Things) Faye (Euphoria) Geralt (The Witcher) Ginny (Harry Potter) Helly (Severance) Hermione (Harry Potter) Isabella (Encanto) Katniss (The Hunger Games) Kayce (Yellowstone) Khaleesi (Game of Thrones) Laena (House of the Dragon) Lolita (Lolita) Lucia (The White Lotus) Maddy (Euphoria) Max (Stranger Things) Mirabel (Encanto) Nana (Peter Pan) Rhaenyra (House of Dragon) Rue (Euphoria) Scout (To Kill a Mockingbird) Shuri (Black Panther) Tanya (The White Lotus)

Popular Girl Dog Names From Pop Culture

Adele (Adele Laurie Blue Adkins) Bebe (Bebe Rexha) Betty (Betty Davis) Bramble (Queen Elizabeth II's corgi) Cardi (Cardi B) Chanel (Coco Chanel) Demi (Demi Lovato) Donna (Donna Summer) Dua (Dua Lipa) Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) Gaga (Lady Gaga) Grande (Ariana Grande) Gucci (Guccio Gucci) Holly (Queen's corgi) Ivana (Ivana Trump) Jepsen (Carly Rae Jepsen) Julia (Julia Roberts) Laurel (Queen's corgi) Megan (Megan Thee Stallion) Olivia (Olivia Newton-John) Prada (Mario Prada) Rose (Queen's corgi) Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) Swift (Taylor Swift) Taylor (Taylor Swift)

Do Dogs Know Their Names?

While in the wild, dogs communicate largely through smells and vocalizations, their domesticated counterparts have learned to do so through commands.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

As they settle into their new surroundings, dogs will eventually begin responding to their names. Whether that means trotting over to you when beckoned or tilting their head from across the room, it depends on the dog. Other signs that a new puppy recognizes the name her pet parents have decided on include:

Wagging tail

Perked ears

Barking

Staring

Looking alert

Tail up

Of course, responding to her name and knowing her name are two different things, and science has yet to make it clear where on that spectrum your new dog falls.

Dogs respond to hundreds of words, from "come," "stop," "no," and, to be sure, their names. Some suspect that even more significant than the actual command is the tone it's delivered in. So, if your dog responds playfully to your calls, it could just be because you said it in a playful tone.

It's also important to note that your new pet is trained to respond in certain ways to specific commands. "Here" means come, "no" means stop, and "sit" means well, sit.

But their name? Well, that one isn't usually tethered to a specific action. They just know that when you call them, they should respond. What that looks like probably depends on a few other factors.

How to Choose a Dog's Name

What you decide to name your dog largely depends on what you like and what you think sounds good. That said, there are a few more things to keep in mind. Below, you'll find a few tips to help you choose the best name for your new pup.

Don't Make It Too Complicated

Long names can be tempting. Think about it—they're distinct, they're bold, and you'll rarely run into someone whose pet is named the same. But there is a downside, and it revolves around how much your dog can really process.

A long name runs the risk of failing to hold your dog's attention. While short, sharp names demand immediate reactions, a longer pick can get lost in the mix. Stick to something short, easy to pronounce, and something that won't attract eyes at the dog park.

Stay Away From Similar Sounds

Complexity isn't the only thing you have to worry about when it comes to confusing your dog. You should probably also cross names that sound too similar to other everyday utterances off the list.

Unfortunately, that category covers more ground than you might think. While the name Bo sounds like a perfectly reasonable pick, it also sounds a lot like "no," a phrase you'll probably be saying a lot in the days following your new puppy's arrival.

The same goes for names that have already been claimed within the household. So, if your daughter's name is Hailey, maybe stay away from Bailey; if your wife's name is Carly, then Charlie is likely a no-go. You get the idea.

Take Some Time to Get to Know Your Dog's Personality

Just like their male counterparts, female dogs boast unpredictable, individualized personalities. While it's understandable for a dog owner to decide on a name before picking up their new pet, it might pay off to wait until they get a better sense of the pup's personality.

Of course, you don't want to take too long. The name is important to the training process, which should probably start sooner rather than later—especially if she's still a puppy. But don't worry if you think you made a mistake, you can always change it. You'll just have to spend some time helping her adjust.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list! We hope you settled on the best female dog name for you and your pup. Be sure to check back with us soon for more ideas to share with the ones you love. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out!