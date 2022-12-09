Smarter Living

194 Popular Girl Dog Names for Your Furry Best Friend

From national trends to pop culture picks, our list of female dog names has it all.

By Carrie Weisman
December 9, 2022
By Carrie Weisman
December 9, 2022

Rover, the world's largest pet-sitter platform, produces an annual report detailing the most popular dog names of the year. While in the early days of the pandemic, COVID-inspired names like Rona and Fauci topped the list, a changing climate has them trending downward, replaced by more modern characters like Fezco and Rue. That's right—similar to what we call our kids, dog names follow notable trends. And while it never hurts to go with the crowd, it's also worth looking into more unique picks for your new pup. If you're welcoming a four-legged female into the mix, then be sure to check out the list below. We've tracked down the best girl dog names around.

READ THIS NEXT: 300 Girl Names for Fierce & Powerful Women.

194 of the Most Popular Female Dog Names

Don't worry, the perfect girl dog name is out there. Go through the list below to find the right pick for your furry new family member—and be sure to read until the end. We've provided a few extra insights into dogs along with some tips for naming them.

Cute Female Dog Names

cute girl dog with one ear raised
Shutterstock / Natalia Fedosova
  1. Bailey
  2. Bella
  3. Cali
  4. Charlie
  5. Daisy
  6. Dixie
  7. Harley
  8. Hazel
  9. Izzy
  10. Kyna
  11. Lady
  12. Layla
  13. Lexie
  14. Lily
  15. Lola
  16. Lucy
  17. Lulu
  18. Luna
  19. Maggie
  20. Maya
  21. Mirabel
  22. Molly
  23. Riley
  24. Roxy
  25. Sadie
  26. Sasha
  27. Stella
  28. Zoe

Funny Girl Dog Names

funny dog making a silly face
Shutterstock / Master1305

READ THIS NEXT: The 8 Most Beautiful Dog Breeds.

  1. Baby
  2. Bea Arfur
  3. Bo
  4. Bossy
  5. Chew-barka
  6. Chubby
  7. Cinderella
  8. Cleopatra
  9. Fifi
  10. Foxy
  11. Kate Bush
  12. Kitty
  13. Madame
  14. Mary Puppins
  15. Mister
  16. Mommy
  17. Moose
  18. Niblets
  19. Pesada
  20. Piglet
  21. Princess
  22. Puddin'
  23. Pup Tart
  24. Spicey
  25. Suga
  26. Sweetie
  27. Vanderpup
  28. Virginia Woof 
  29. Zippy

Food-Inspired Dog Names

Dachshund puppy held between two buns
Shutterstock / Alexey Androsov
  1. Apricot
  2. Basil
  3. Blueberry
  4. Brandy
  5. Butterscotch
  6. Champagne
  7. Chia
  8. Cinnamon
  9. Clementine
  10. Coco
  11. Cookie
  12. Cupcake
  13. Daiquiri
  14. Ginger
  15. Godiva
  16. Honey
  17. Kahlua
  18. Kewpie
  19. Kimchi
  20. Mango
  21. Maple
  22. Mimosa
  23. Mochi
  24. Olive
  25. Peaches
  26. Pepper
  27. Poppy
  28. Rosé
  29. Sashimi
  30. Sorbet
  31. Taco Bella

Unique Female Dog Names (With Meaning)

dog dressed up in sunglasses and scarf
Shutterstock / Javier Brosch

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Dog Breeds for People Who Are a Little Lazy

  1. Akira—bright, clear, or ideal.
  2. Athena—Goddess of wisdom.
  3. Brontë—thunder.
  4. Cassini—small welling.
  5. Fiona—fair.
  6. Freya—Goddess of love.
  7. Isadora—gift of Isis.
  8. Jubilee—ram's horn.
  9. Kona—lady.
  10. Lilibet—God is my oath.
  11. Mia—darling.
  12. Nala—water in the desert.
  13. Nori—peaceful.
  14. Nova—new.
  15. Odessa—wrathful.
  16. Pia—pious or reverent.
  17. Prim—first or demure.
  18. Rio—river.
  19. Sakari—sweet.
  20. Tala—wolf.
  21. Thea—goddess.
  22. Una—lamb.
  23. Willow—willow tree.
  24. Winnie—fair and pure.
  25. Yuki—happiness.
  26. Zuzu—sweet.

Hipster Names for Your Girl Dog

close up of young hipster with his new girl puppy
Shutterstock / Alina Kruk
  1. Alanis
  2. Barbie
  3. Bessie
  4. Betty
  5. Blue
  6. Buffy
  7. Cha Cha
  8. Charlie
  9. Chica
  10. Dahlia
  11. Delilah
  12. Dolly
  13. Fancy
  14. Fanny
  15. Fran
  16. Georgia
  17. Gigi
  18. Harper
  19. Jackie O
  20. Janis
  21. Mary
  22. Misha
  23. Morticia
  24. Pepsi
  25. Phoebe
  26. Quinn
  27. Sable
  28. Zara

Girl Dog Names Taken From Your Favorite Characters

remote control putting on HBO hit "House of Dragon."
Shutterstock / ArtMediaWorx

READ THIS NEXT: The 6 Best Dogs for People With Allergies

  1. Arwen (The Lord of the Rings)
  2. Arya (Game of Thrones)
  3. Beth (Yellowstone)
  4. Daphne (Look Who's Talking Now)
  5. Daria (Daria)
  6. Eleven (Stranger Things)
  7. Faye (Euphoria)
  8. Geralt (The Witcher)
  9. Ginny (Harry Potter)
  10. Helly (Severance)
  11. Hermione (Harry Potter)
  12. Isabella (Encanto)
  13. Katniss (The Hunger Games)
  14. Kayce (Yellowstone)
  15. Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)
  16. Laena (House of the Dragon)
  17. Lolita (Lolita)
  18. Lucia (The White Lotus)
  19. Maddy (Euphoria)
  20. Max (Stranger Things)
  21. Mirabel (Encanto)
  22. Nana (Peter Pan)
  23. Rhaenyra (House of Dragon)
  24. Rue (Euphoria)
  25. Scout (To Kill a Mockingbird)
  26. Shuri (Black Panther)
  27. Tanya (The White Lotus)

Popular Girl Dog Names From Pop Culture

bulldog wearing star-shaped glasses — best girl dog names.
Shutterstock / WilleeCole Photography
  1. Adele (Adele Laurie Blue Adkins)
  2. Bebe (Bebe Rexha)
  3. Betty (Betty Davis)
  4. Bramble (Queen Elizabeth II's corgi)
  5. Cardi (Cardi B)
  6. Chanel (Coco Chanel)
  7. Demi (Demi Lovato)
  8. Donna (Donna Summer)
  9. Dua (Dua Lipa)
  10. Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II)
  11. Gaga (Lady Gaga)
  12. Grande (Ariana Grande)
  13. Gucci (Guccio Gucci)
  14. Holly (Queen's corgi)
  15. Ivana (Ivana Trump)
  16. Jepsen (Carly Rae Jepsen)
  17. Julia (Julia Roberts)
  18. Laurel (Queen's corgi)
  19. Megan (Megan Thee Stallion)
  20. Olivia (Olivia Newton-John)
  21. Prada (Mario Prada)
  22. Rose (Queen's corgi)
  23. Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler)
  24. Swift (Taylor Swift)
  25. Taylor (Taylor Swift)

Do Dogs Know Their Names?

While in the wild, dogs communicate largely through smells and vocalizations, their domesticated counterparts have learned to do so through commands.

As they settle into their new surroundings, dogs will eventually begin responding to their names. Whether that means trotting over to you when beckoned or tilting their head from across the room, it depends on the dog. Other signs that a new puppy recognizes the name her pet parents have decided on include:

  • Wagging tail
  • Perked ears
  • Barking
  • Staring
  • Looking alert
  • Tail up

Of course, responding to her name and knowing her name are two different things, and science has yet to make it clear where on that spectrum your new dog falls.

Dogs respond to hundreds of words, from "come," "stop," "no," and, to be sure, their names. Some suspect that even more significant than the actual command is the tone it's delivered in. So, if your dog responds playfully to your calls, it could just be because you said it in a playful tone.

It's also important to note that your new pet is trained to respond in certain ways to specific commands. "Here" means come, "no" means stop, and "sit" means well, sit.

But their name? Well, that one isn't usually tethered to a specific action. They just know that when you call them, they should respond. What that looks like probably depends on a few other factors.

How to Choose a Dog's Name

family deciding on the best girl dog name for their new female puppy
Shutterstock / LightField Studios

What you decide to name your dog largely depends on what you like and what you think sounds good. That said, there are a few more things to keep in mind. Below, you'll find a few tips to help you choose the best name for your new pup.

Don't Make It Too Complicated

Long names can be tempting. Think about it—they're distinct, they're bold, and you'll rarely run into someone whose pet is named the same. But there is a downside, and it revolves around how much your dog can really process.

A long name runs the risk of failing to hold your dog's attention. While short, sharp names demand immediate reactions, a longer pick can get lost in the mix. Stick to something short, easy to pronounce, and something that won't attract eyes at the dog park.

Stay Away From Similar Sounds

Complexity isn't the only thing you have to worry about when it comes to confusing your dog. You should probably also cross names that sound too similar to other everyday utterances off the list.

Unfortunately, that category covers more ground than you might think. While the name Bo sounds like a perfectly reasonable pick, it also sounds a lot like "no," a phrase you'll probably be saying a lot in the days following your new puppy's arrival.

The same goes for names that have already been claimed within the household. So, if your daughter's name is Hailey, maybe stay away from Bailey; if your wife's name is Carly, then Charlie is likely a no-go. You get the idea.

Take Some Time to Get to Know Your Dog's Personality

Just like their male counterparts, female dogs boast unpredictable, individualized personalities. While it's understandable for a dog owner to decide on a name before picking up their new pet, it might pay off to wait until they get a better sense of the pup's personality.

Of course, you don't want to take too long. The name is important to the training process, which should probably start sooner rather than later—especially if she's still a puppy. But don't worry if you think you made a mistake, you can always change it. You'll just have to spend some time helping her adjust.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list! We hope you settled on the best female dog name for you and your pup. Be sure to check back with us soon for more ideas to share with the ones you love. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out!

Filed Under
Latest News
  • Lea Michele at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in 2019
    Lea Michele at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in 2019
    Entertainment

    Lea Michele Was Pressured to Get a Nose Job

    She said the comments started at age 13.

  • Tesla Spotted Mysteriously Floating in Ocean Waters Just off the California Shoreline
    Tesla Spotted Mysteriously Floating in Ocean Waters Just off the California Shoreline
    Extra

    Tesla Spotted Mysteriously Floating in Ocean Waters Just off the California Shoreline

    Time and tide wait for no car.

  • tree removal with chainsaw
    tree removal with chainsaw
    Smarter Living

    5 Invasive Trees You Need To Remove

    Get rid of them now, experts warn.

  • The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde
    The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde
    Style

    The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde

    Pay attention to your skin tone, too.

  • Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo at the premiere party for "The Insider" in 1999
    Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo at the premiere party for "The Insider" in 1999
    Entertainment

    Beverly D'Angelo Opens Up About Unique Divorce

    Her husband supported her leaving him for Pacino.

  • Airplane flying through the air.
    Airplane flying through the air.
    Travel

    Surprising Things You Can Carry Through TSA Security

    Yes, snakes are one of them.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group