You've made it through pregnancy, you've made it through birth, and now it's time to name the new baby. If you're welcoming a sweet baby girl into the world, then you know the list of possibilities is long. After all, girl names have evolved tremendously over the past couple of decades. And while certain traditions still hold true, more modern variations are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Naming your baby after a relative? Maybe. But naming her after your favorite kind of flower? Well, now we're talking. Below, we've put together a list of the top baby names for your little girl. We've even divided up our list of girls' names into categories to make navigating things even easier. Below, you'll find options based on tradition, gender neutrality, nature, and more.

What Are the Most Popular Baby Girl Names Right Now?

Each year, the Social Security Administration rounds up the top 1,000 baby girl names. While the series has certainly evolved over the years, some trends are sticking around. Thanks to a shift in popularity, Olivia outranked all other top baby girl names on the list three years in a row, from 2019 to 2021.

Other classic names like Emma, Charlotte, and Amelia trailed close behind, though there were a few more modern hits on the list, such as Mia and Harper.

This indicates a notable change compared to data collected from previous generations, where names like Carol, Karen, and Mary served as about as much variety as you could expect.

That's not to say parents have completely abandoned more traditional names—they haven't. Much like trends in fashion, certain names seem to weave in and out of style every couple of decades. The administration's most recent list also included familiar picks like Sophia, Isabella, and Evelyn.

300 Baby Girl Names for Your Newest Addition

Your baby girl's name might just be hidden below. Check out the following list to help narrow down the options.

Unique Girl Names

Alaia Alexis Angelina Arabella Ayleen Brylee Cataleya Coraline Della Elena Everly Frida Genie Glenda Haylee India Jaycee Jolie Kaiya Kiera Landry Leilani Lilyana Lorelei Maise Marlow Micah Myla Naomi Nellie Nyla Oaklynn Paige Piper Saylor Soleil Stella Sutton Waverly Zoya Zuri

Powerful Girl Names (With Meaning)

Adira (strength) Agatha (honorable) Amira (princess) Anastasia (resurrection) Artemis (goddess of the moon) Athena (goddess of wisdom) Balsinde (destruction) Bellatrix (warrior) Bree (noble) Claudette (enclosure) Elanor (sun ray) Elfreda (elf -strength) Ermintrude (universal strength) Esther (star) Freya (goddess of love) Frideswide (strong and peaceful) Genesis (beginning) Gertrude (strength) Gesa (spear) Gwendolyn (blessed ring) Hera (goddess of marriage) Indra (mighty) Justice (to deliver what is just) Marvella (miracle) Millicent (strong in work) Miracle (divine act) Nevaeh (heaven) Norah (honor) Octavia (born eighth) Ophelia (aid or benefit) Philomena (friend of strength) Potentia (power) Sabrina (legendary princess) Serenity (peaceful) Shakti (power) Trinity (one God in three persons) Valencia (strong or healthy) Vivienne (alive)

Gender Neutral Names

Andi Asher Avery Baylor Billie Blaire Blake Cameron Cary Chandler Charlie Deavon Dylan Eden Ellington Elliot Ember Emerson Emersyn Fallon Grey Harlow Hayden Indiana Jayden Jesse Jordan Kai Kennedy Kyle Logan London Maddie Mercer Morgan Noah Parker Peyton Quinn Reagan Rebel Reese Reign Riley Rowan Rumi Ryan Seneca Simone Sloane Stevie Taryn Tatum Teo Whitney Wyatt Zephyr

Classic Names for Girls

Abigail Adrienne Alexa Allison Amanda Angela Anna Arielle Ashley Audrey Bailey Bella Brandy Bridget Brittany Cameron Candace Carly Caroline Chelsea Christina Clarissa Courtney Daniella Danielle Deborah Diana Donna Dorothy Elizabeth Ellen Erica Fatima Felicity Gabrielle Grace Hailey Hannah Harriet Heather Helen Isabel Jasmine Jenna Jennifer Jessica Johanna Josephina Juliet Kathleen Kendra Kimberly Lacey Laura Lillian Lisa Madeline Margaret Mariana Marilyn Martha Mary Matilda Megan Meredith Molly Nancy Natalie Nicole Patricia Rachel Samantha Sandra Sasha Shannon Sophia Soraya Stephanie Sydney Teresa Tinsley Tracey Valentina Victoria

Short Girl Names

Ada Ana Ava Belle Cleo Dale Dani Drew Elsa Etta Eve Faye Gia Halle Hope Ila Joy Kali Koa Leia Liv Mae Maya Mia Shay Sky Tess Wren Zoe

Nature-Inspired Names

April Arden August Aurora Autumn Beck Birdie Branwyn Briar Capri Chloe Clementine Clover Cordelia Daisy Daphne Dawn Fawn Fern Finn Flor Georgia Hazel Indigo Iris Ivy Jade Juniper Lavender Lily Luna Opal Paisley Pearl Poppy Posey River Robin Rose Sage Savannah Sienna Skye Stormi Summer Tierra Vera Violet Willow Winter Wisteria

Why Do Names Matter?

What's in the name? The answer may surprise you, depending on who you ask. These additions to the family tree not only serve as an opportunity for parents to express their interests in values, but they might even have the power to influence their owners' behavior.

Research into the subject began years ago, though unfortunately, baby girls were largely excluded from observation. In 1948, two Harvard professors kicked things off with a study of thirty-three hundred male graduates, looking to determine how their names may have impacted their academic performance

Their findings suggested that participants with more unusual names were more likely to have flunked out. At the very least, they seemed to associate strange names with strange behaviors, including psychological neurosis, as compared to those who went by more traditional titles like John, Robert, or William.

As time went on, researchers took up an interest in the impact names had on girls, too. And the findings were just as significant. Data suggests that names can influence anything from professional choices and marital partners to more niche behaviors like investment options and the ability to work well in a group setting.

Apparently, both boys and girls—men and women—are subject to something called the implicit-egotism effect. The theory states that people unconsciously gravitate toward things they associate with themselves, including their names. For instance, someone named Josephine might feel more loyalty toward politicians like Joe Biden than they would candidates with names more dissimilar to their own.

Of course, there's an even weightier significance to address. Names carry opportunities to introduce our family, culture, and heritage. For example, in the Sikh tradition, a new baby girl calls for Naam Karan, a naming ceremony that usually involves a large social gathering. The occasion is considered one of the 16 most significant experiences in life, right up there with life and death.

We can also look to conventions in Ireland and Greece, where parents often name their new baby after their parents or grandparents. Meanwhile, babies in Bali are often named after their birth order, with Ni Luh as the most popular pick for the firstborn daughter. In China, it's most common for babies to be given short names, usually just three letters long.

Traditions vary widely by culture, but what they all have in common is this: Names carry meaning, whether the inspiration draws from history or more modern influences. Anyone asking that you shorten things to make it easier on them should really think twice about the request.

Four Tips for Naming Your Sweet Baby Girl

We know, the list of girl names is long, and coming to a final decision is much easier said than done. That's why we outlined a few tips below to help you with the decision.

Name Her After Someone Special

Naming your kid after a family member isn't that uncommon. In fact, the tradition is pretty well established. It's called "patronym" and it's been going on for millennia. While little girls weren't originally included in this custom, things have loosened up over the years.

Think about who in your family you'd like to honor and see what your partner thinks of the name. Remember, you don't have to stick to "girly" names only. There are tons of little girls walking around today with names like Charlie, Andy, and Spencer, so don't let gendered norms hold you back.

Choose Something That Resonates With You

It's simple advice, but it's important to remind new parents: It's not just about how others will receive this name. Your baby is a piece of you, and the same goes for their name. Besides, that name will be dripping from your lips for the rest of your life. You may as well like the way it sounds.

Don't Let Gender Dictate the Name

Long gone are the days when girl names had to be girly. If Elon Musk has the confidence to name his kid a nonlinguistic collection of characters, you can definitely give your baby girl a little something androgynous. Also on the SSA's list of top baby names were gender-neutral hits like Riley, Willow, and Brooklyn.

See What History Has to Offer

History is packed with inspiring women. Comb through and see if you find any worth naming your kid after. Besides, some of those old-timey names are coming back in style. If you're lucky, you'll find someone influential, and something on-trend.

Wrapping Up

