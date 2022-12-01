Smarter Living

The Best Baby Girl Names for Your Little Bundle of Joy

We've listed some of the top baby girl names below to help narrow down your choice.

By Carrie Weisman
December 1, 2022
By Carrie Weisman
December 1, 2022

You've made it through pregnancy, you've made it through birth, and now it's time to name the new baby. If you're welcoming a sweet baby girl into the world, then you know the list of possibilities is long. After all, girl names have evolved tremendously over the past couple of decades. And while certain traditions still hold true, more modern variations are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Naming your baby after a relative? Maybe. But naming her after your favorite kind of flower? Well, now we're talking. Below, we've put together a list of the top baby names for your little girl. We've even divided up our list of girls' names into categories to make navigating things even easier. Below, you'll find options based on tradition, gender neutrality, nature, and more.

READ THIS NEXT: 400+ Boy Names Inspired by History, Music, and Nature.

What Are the Most Popular Baby Girl Names Right Now?

list of top baby girl names
Shutterstock / Nomad_Soul

Each year, the Social Security Administration rounds up the top 1,000 baby girl names. While the series has certainly evolved over the years, some trends are sticking around. Thanks to a shift in popularity, Olivia outranked all other top baby girl names on the list three years in a row, from 2019 to 2021.

Other classic names like Emma, Charlotte, and Amelia trailed close behind, though there were a few more modern hits on the list, such as Mia and Harper.

This indicates a notable change compared to data collected from previous generations, where names like Carol, Karen, and Mary served as about as much variety as you could expect.

That's not to say parents have completely abandoned more traditional names—they haven't. Much like trends in fashion, certain names seem to weave in and out of style every couple of decades. The administration's most recent list also included familiar picks like Sophia, Isabella, and Evelyn.

300 Baby Girl Names for Your Newest Addition

Your baby girl's name might just be hidden below. Check out the following list to help narrow down the options.

Unique Girl Names

funny scene - mother egg gives birth to baby yolk
Shutterstock / Alleksa
  1. Alaia
  2. Alexis
  3. Angelina
  4. Arabella
  5. Ayleen
  6. Brylee
  7. Cataleya
  8. Coraline
  9. Della
  10. Elena
  11. Everly
  12. Frida
  13. Genie
  14. Glenda
  15. Haylee
  16. India
  17. Jaycee
  18. Jolie
  19. Kaiya
  20. Kiera
  21. Landry
  22. Leilani
  23. Lilyana
  24. Lorelei
  25. Maise
  26. Marlow
  27. Micah
  28. Myla
  29. Naomi
  30. Nellie
  31. Nyla
  32. Oaklynn
  33. Paige
  34. Piper
  35. Saylor
  36. Soleil
  37. Stella
  38. Sutton
  39. Waverly
  40. Zoya
  41. Zuri

READ THIS NEXT: 50 Celebrities Whose Real Names You Never Knew.

Powerful Girl Names (With Meaning)

woman with baby girl in the "yes you can" pose
Shutterstock / Lia Koltyrina
  1. Adira (strength)
  2. Agatha (honorable)
  3. Amira (princess)
  4. Anastasia (resurrection)
  5. Artemis (goddess of the moon)
  6. Athena (goddess of wisdom)
  7. Balsinde (destruction)
  8. Bellatrix (warrior)
  9. Bree (noble)
  10. Claudette (enclosure)
  11. Elanor (sun ray)
  12. Elfreda (elf -strength)
  13. Ermintrude (universal strength)
  14. Esther (star)
  15. Freya (goddess of love)
  16. Frideswide (strong and peaceful)
  17. Genesis (beginning)
  18. Gertrude (strength)
  19. Gesa (spear)
  20. Gwendolyn (blessed ring)
  21. Hera (goddess of marriage)
  22. Indra (mighty)
  23. Justice (to deliver what is just)
  24. Marvella (miracle)
  25. Millicent (strong in work)
  26. Miracle (divine act)
  27. Nevaeh (heaven)
  28. Norah (honor)
  29. Octavia (born eighth)
  30. Ophelia (aid or benefit)
  31. Philomena (friend of strength)
  32. Potentia (power)
  33. Sabrina (legendary princess)
  34. Serenity (peaceful)
  35. Shakti (power)
  36. Trinity (one God in three persons)
  37. Valencia (strong or healthy)
  38. Vivienne (alive)

READ THIS NEXT: People With This Name Are the Clumsiest.

Gender Neutral Names

gender neutral rubber duckies
Shutterstock / MirasWonderland
  1. Andi
  2. Asher
  3. Avery
  4. Baylor
  5. Billie
  6. Blaire
  7. Blake
  8. Cameron
  9. Cary
  10. Chandler
  11. Charlie
  12. Deavon
  13. Dylan
  14. Eden
  15. Ellington
  16. Elliot
  17. Ember
  18. Emerson
  19. Emersyn
  20. Fallon
  21. Grey
  22. Harlow
  23. Hayden
  24. Indiana
  25. Jayden
  26. Jesse
  27. Jordan
  28. Kai
  29. Kennedy
  30. Kyle
  31. Logan
  32. London
  33. Maddie
  34. Mercer
  35. Morgan
  36. Noah
  37. Parker
  38. Peyton
  39. Quinn
  40. Reagan
  41. Rebel
  42. Reese
  43. Reign
  44. Riley
  45. Rowan
  46. Rumi
  47. Ryan
  48. Seneca
  49. Simone
  50. Sloane
  51. Stevie
  52. Taryn
  53. Tatum
  54. Teo
  55. Whitney
  56. Wyatt
  57. Zephyr

READ THIS NEXT: People With These Names Are the Most Attractive.

Classic Names for Girls

vintage photo of a baby girl
Shutterstock / Dmytro Hrebeniuk
  1. Abigail
  2. Adrienne
  3. Alexa
  4. Allison
  5. Amanda
  6. Angela
  7. Anna
  8. Arielle
  9. Ashley
  10. Audrey
  11. Bailey
  12. Bella
  13. Brandy
  14. Bridget
  15. Brittany
  16. Cameron
  17. Candace
  18. Carly
  19. Caroline
  20. Chelsea
  21. Christina
  22. Clarissa
  23. Courtney
  24. Daniella
  25. Danielle
  26. Deborah
  27. Diana
  28. Donna
  29. Dorothy
  30. Elizabeth
  31. Ellen
  32. Erica
  33. Fatima
  34. Felicity
  35. Gabrielle
  36. Grace
  37. Hailey
  38. Hannah
  39. Harriet
  40. Heather
  41. Helen
  42. Isabel
  43. Jasmine
  44. Jenna
  45. Jennifer
  46. Jessica
  47. Johanna
  48. Josephina
  49. Juliet
  50. Kathleen
  51. Kendra
  52. Kimberly
  53. Lacey
  54. Laura
  55. Lillian
  56. Lisa
  57. Madeline
  58. Margaret
  59. Mariana
  60. Marilyn
  61. Martha
  62. Mary
  63. Matilda
  64. Megan
  65. Meredith
  66. Molly
  67. Nancy
  68. Natalie
  69. Nicole
  70. Patricia
  71. Rachel
  72. Samantha
  73. Sandra
  74. Sasha
  75. Shannon
  76. Sophia
  77. Soraya
  78. Stephanie
  79. Sydney
  80. Teresa
  81. Tinsley
  82. Tracey
  83. Valentina
  84. Victoria

Short Girl Names

letter blocks spelling out the baby girl name Mia.
Shutterstock / brackish_nz
  1. Ada
  2. Ana
  3. Ava
  4. Belle
  5. Cleo
  6. Dale
  7. Dani
  8. Drew
  9. Elsa
  10. Etta
  11. Eve
  12. Faye
  13. Gia
  14. Halle
  15. Hope
  16. Ila
  17. Joy
  18. Kali
  19. Koa
  20. Leia
  21. Liv
  22. Mae
  23. Maya
  24. Mia
  25. Shay
  26. Sky
  27. Tess
  28. Wren
  29. Zoe

READ THIS NEXT: 21 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Go by Their Middle Names.

Nature-Inspired Names

baby girls dressed up in flower costumes
Shutterstock / vitmark
  1. April
  2. Arden
  3. August
  4. Aurora
  5. Autumn
  6. Beck
  7. Birdie
  8. Branwyn
  9. Briar
  10. Capri
  11. Chloe
  12. Clementine
  13. Clover
  14. Cordelia
  15. Daisy
  16. Daphne
  17. Dawn
  18. Fawn
  19. Fern
  20. Finn
  21. Flor
  22. Georgia
  23. Hazel
  24. Indigo
  25. Iris
  26. Ivy
  27. Jade
  28. Juniper
  29. Lavender
  30. Lily
  31. Luna
  32. Opal
  33. Paisley
  34. Pearl
  35. Poppy
  36. Posey
  37. River
  38. Robin
  39. Rose
  40. Sage
  41. Savannah
  42. Sienna
  43. Skye
  44. Stormi
  45. Summer
  46. Tierra
  47. Vera
  48. Violet
  49. Willow
  50. Winter
  51. Wisteria

Why Do Names Matter?

What's in the name? The answer may surprise you, depending on who you ask. These additions to the family tree not only serve as an opportunity for parents to express their interests in values, but they might even have the power to influence their owners' behavior.

Research into the subject began years ago, though unfortunately, baby girls were largely excluded from observation. In 1948, two Harvard professors kicked things off with a study of thirty-three hundred male graduates, looking to determine how their names may have impacted their academic performance

Their findings suggested that participants with more unusual names were more likely to have flunked out. At the very least, they seemed to associate strange names with strange behaviors, including psychological neurosis, as compared to those who went by more traditional titles like John, Robert, or William.

As time went on, researchers took up an interest in the impact names had on girls, too. And the findings were just as significant. Data suggests that names can influence anything from professional choices and marital partners to more niche behaviors like investment options and the ability to work well in a group setting.

Apparently, both boys and girls—men and women—are subject to something called the implicit-egotism effect. The theory states that people unconsciously gravitate toward things they associate with themselves, including their names. For instance, someone named Josephine might feel more loyalty toward politicians like Joe Biden than they would candidates with names more dissimilar to their own.

Of course, there's an even weightier significance to address. Names carry opportunities to introduce our family, culture, and heritage. For example, in the Sikh tradition, a new baby girl calls for Naam Karan, a naming ceremony that usually involves a large social gathering. The occasion is considered one of the 16 most significant experiences in life, right up there with life and death.

We can also look to conventions in Ireland and Greece, where parents often name their new baby after their parents or grandparents. Meanwhile, babies in Bali are often named after their birth order, with Ni Luh as the most popular pick for the firstborn daughter. In China, it's most common for babies to be given short names, usually just three letters long.

Traditions vary widely by culture, but what they all have in common is this: Names carry meaning, whether the inspiration draws from history or more modern influences. Anyone asking that you shorten things to make it easier on them should really think twice about the request.

Four Tips for Naming Your Sweet Baby Girl

pregnant couple deciding on their baby girl's name
Shutterstock / Ground Picture

We know, the list of girl names is long, and coming to a final decision is much easier said than done. That's why we outlined a few tips below to help you with the decision.

Name Her After Someone Special

Naming your kid after a family member isn't that uncommon. In fact, the tradition is pretty well established. It's called "patronym" and it's been going on for millennia. While little girls weren't originally included in this custom, things have loosened up over the years.

Think about who in your family you'd like to honor and see what your partner thinks of the name. Remember, you don't have to stick to "girly" names only. There are tons of little girls walking around today with names like Charlie, Andy, and Spencer, so don't let gendered norms hold you back.

Choose Something That Resonates With You

It's simple advice, but it's important to remind new parents: It's not just about how others will receive this name. Your baby is a piece of you, and the same goes for their name. Besides, that name will be dripping from your lips for the rest of your life. You may as well like the way it sounds.

Don't Let Gender Dictate the Name

Long gone are the days when girl names had to be girly. If Elon Musk has the confidence to name his kid a nonlinguistic collection of characters, you can definitely give your baby girl a little something androgynous. Also on the SSA's list of top baby names were gender-neutral hits like Riley, Willow, and Brooklyn.

See What History Has to Offer

History is packed with inspiring women. Comb through and see if you find any worth naming your kid after. Besides, some of those old-timey names are coming back in style. If you're lucky, you'll find someone influential, and something on-trend.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of baby girl names. Be sure to check back with us soon for more ideas to share with the ones you love. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out!

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman holding a white candle.
    Woman holding a white candle.
    Smarter Living

    Bath & Body Works' Candle Sale Starts Tonight

    It's that time of the year!

  • Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hosting "GMA3" in September 2022
    Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hosting "GMA3" in September 2022
    Entertainment

    "GMA" Anchors Spark Affair Rumors

    Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes deleted their Instagrams.

  • The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes
    The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes
    Smarter Living

    The 6 Creepiest-Looking Snakes

    Experts say these reptiles will give you the chills.

  • A close up of a woman sitting at a table and using an iPhone
    A close up of a woman sitting at a table and using an iPhone
    Smarter Living

    Your iPhone Could Call 911 by Mistake

    Users says a new feature is sending false alarms.

  • King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title
    King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title
    Extra

    King Charles May Snub His Brother Edward in Favor of His Granddaughter for the Late Queen's Title

    One of the King's granddaughters might get something previously thought to belong to his brother. 

  • young black woman enjoying a smoothie
    young black woman enjoying a smoothie
    Smarter Living

    The Best Smoothie for Each Zodiac Sign

    Let astrology determine your perfect blend.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group