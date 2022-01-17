People With This Name Are the Clumsiest, New Data Shows

Do you feel like you trip and fall more than the average person you know? If someone's coffee cup is going to end up spilled on a laptop, is it likely to be yours? Are you quite simply known as the clumsy one in your circle? It's possible that you share a name with others like you—those who are just a little more likely to take a tumble. A personal injury law firm conducted some research on the names belonging to the clumsiest people around the U.S. Read on to find out what they are, and to see if your name made the list.

Joshua and Angela are the most accident-prone names in the U.S.

GJEL Accident Attorneys investigated its personal injury claims data and determined the most accident-prone names in the U.S.: Joshua and Angela.

The list was ranked based on how frequently people with those names submitted claims for personal injuries, such as slips, trips, and falls in the workplace, at home, or in a public setting. (Car accidents weren't included as part of the study.)

Men are nearly a third clumsier than women overall, according to the data.

According to the study, men were revealed to be 28 percent, or nearly a third, clumsier than women based on their filed personal injury claims. But looking specifically at claims involving slips and falls at the workplace, women were involved in 18 percent, or nearly a fifth, more cases than their male counterparts.

Data from the firm also revealed that the average settlement amount for personal injury claims around the country is $100,000.

These are the top five most accident-prone names for women and men.

The personal injury law firm broke down the five most common accident-prone names for men, from clumsiest to least clumsy, as Joshua, Christopher, Noah, Brian, and Eric.

For women, the top five clumsiest names were Angela, Karen, Daisy, Louisa, and Helen.

Around the country there are about 35 million annual visits to emergency rooms for injuries.

Findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that in 2018 alone, the country logged 130 million total visits to the emergency room. The same year, the number of injury-related visits reached 35 million. What's more: Over 16 million of those visits resulted in admission to the hospital for further care.

In other words, no matter your name, you're pretty likely to have an injury at one point or another, ideally one not requiring serious care. We're all only human, after all!

