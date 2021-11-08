This City Has the Most Car Accidents in the U.S.

Whether you're a passenger or behind the wheel, riding in a car is something you likely do everyday, or at least close to it. And while the convenience and personal freedom offered by automobiles is more than likely an irreplaceable aspect of your daily life, there's no arguing that driving can be dangerous. In fact, in 2020, a year when people spent far less time in cars than usual because of the pandemic, an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). But where in the U.S. do the most car accidents occur?

To find out, Best Life consulted a recent study by auto insurance comparison website Insurify. The company's data science team analyzed their database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications—which included driver history, vehicle, and personal information like whether or not they have any at-fault accident on their record from the past seven years—to determine the community in each state with the most accident-prone drivers. This share of car owners was then analyzed against the city's drivers as a whole to determine the percentage of past offenders by city.

The team also used their database to calculate the average rate of driving under the influence (DUI) violations in each city, and consulted City-Data to determine the amount of time drivers in each city spend commuting to work each day. Read on to discover the city with the most car accidents in the U.S.

20 Charlotte, North Carolina

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 14.36 percent

In addition to 14.36 percent of drivers in Charlotte having an at-fault accident on their record in the last seven years, 1.67 percent have a DUI. Also, on average, drivers in the North Carolina city spend an average of 23.7 minutes commuting to work each day.

19 Washington, D.C.

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 14.59 percent

Washington, D.C. drivers spend an average of 29 minutes commuting to work each day and have a DUI rate of 0.74 percent, the second lowest of all the cities on this list.

18 Fayetteville, Arkansas

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 14.68 percent

Not only do drivers in Fayetteville, Arkansas get in more accidents than those in any other city in the state, but they also have a DUI rate of 4.17 percent, which is the third highest of all the cities on this list. Interestingly, at 17.9 minutes, Fayetteville drivers spend the least amount of time commuting to work compared with the the rest of the ranked locations.

17 Lincoln, Nebraska

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.12 percent

Lincoln, Nebraska has similar numbers to Fayetteville, Arkansas, just slightly higher. It's at-fault accident rate, DUI rate, and average commute time are 15.12 percent, 4.49 percent (the highest on this list), and 18.3 minutes, respectively.

16 Cincinnati, Ohio

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.29 percent

Of the handful of major cities in Ohio, Cincinnati is both its largest and most precarious to drive in. Drivers spend about 21.6 minutes commuting to work everyday, and while the at-fault accident rate is slightly higher than the one in fellow Midwestern city Lincoln, Nebraska, at 1.61 percent, the DUI rate in Cincinnati is much lower than the one in Lincoln.

15 Pensacola, Florida

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.58 percent

For being located in a state that has a comparatively lax open container law, Pensacola has a remarkably low DUI rate, according to the Insurify study. In fact, at 0.68 percent, Pensacola has the lowest DUI rate of any city ranked on this list.

14 Fort Wayne, Indiana

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.59 percent

As the third and final Midwest city on this list, at 15.59 percent, Fort Wayne, Indiana has the highest at-fault accident rate of the three heartland metro-areas. In addition, Fort Wayne has a DUI rate of 3.29 percent and an average daily commute time of 19.8 minutes.

13 Littleton, Colorado

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.74 percent

In addition to 15.74 percent of drivers in Littleton having an at-fault accident on their record in the last seven years, 3.6 percent have a DUI. Also, on average, drivers in the Colorado city spend an average of 23.3 minutes commuting to work each day.

12 Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.76 percent

Murfreesboro, Tennessee falls right in the middle of the pack on nearly all metrics. In addition to a 15.76 percent at-fault accident rate, the Southern city's drivers have a DUI rate of 1.85 percent and an average commute time of 25.3 minutes.

11 Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.82 percent

Pawtucket drivers stand out on this list with their 0.82 percent DUI rate, the third lowest of the 20 cities ranked. The Northeast city also has an at-fault accident rate and average commute time of 15.82 percent and 24.8 minutes, respectively.

10 West Jordan, Utah

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 15.88 percent

At 15.88 percent, West Jordan, Utah has the tenth highest at-fault accident rate in the country. Along with that, the city has a 1.69 percent DUI rate and a 22-minute average commute time.

9 Everett, Washington

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 16.28 percent

Everett, Washington has an at-fault accident rate of 16.28 percent over the last seven years and a relatively low DUI rate of 1.86 percent compared with some other cities on this list. The Northwestern city also has the fifth-longest average commute time at 28.9 minutes.

8 Woodstock, Georgia

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 16.32 percent

Along with the eighth-highest at-fault accident rate, Woodstock, Georgia has the second-longest average commute time at 35 minutes. The DUI rate in the city is 2.41 percent.

7 Gresham, Oregon

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 16.35 percent

According to the Insurify study, over the last seven years, 16.35 percent of drivers in Gresham, Oregon have at least one at-fault accident on their record. In addition, the city has a DUI rate of 2.69 percent and an average daily commute time of 27.3 minutes.

6 Buffalo, New York

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 16.42 percent

Though Buffalo, New York has the sixth-highest at-fault accident rate, the DUI rate and average commute time are comparatively fairly low. Those numbers are 1.3 percent and 20.9 minutes, respectively.

5 Roseville, California

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 16.44 percent

Roseville, California not only has the fifth-highest at-fault accident rate, but the DUI rate in the city (4.3 percent) is the second highest of all 20 cities ranked. In addition, the average commute time in Roseville is 22.7 minutes.

4 Woodbridge, Virginia

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 17.24 percent

Woodbridge is the first of four cities on this list where the at-fault accident rate exceeds 17 percent. The DUI rate is 1.9 percent and the average commute time is 37.5 minutes, the longest of all 20 cities.

3 Frisco, Texas

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 17.25 percent

Frisco, Texas has an accident rate just a hair above that of Woodbridge, Virginia. The DUI rate in Frisco (2.25 percent) is also higher than Woodbridge's, but the average commute time of 27.9 minutes is lower in the Texas town.

2 Silver Spring, Maryland

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 17.50 percent

Silver Spring, Maryland has the second-highest accident rate and the third-highest average commute time on this list, however the DUI rate in the town is on the lower side compared with many other cities ranked. The numbers in Silver Spring are 17.5 percent, 34.3 minutes, and 1.27 percent, respectively.

1 Johns Island, South Carolina

Drivers with prior at-fault accident: 20.42 percent

At nearly three percent greater than the one in Silver Spring, the at-fault accident rate in Johns Island, South Carolina is the highest of any city in the country. The DUI rate, however, is on the lower side at 1.3 percent, and the average daily commute time is 26.8 minutes.

