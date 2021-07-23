This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data
Some of the most popular vehicles have gotten into a lot of fatal accidents.
Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
A recent 2021 study by ValuePenguin Insurance looked at car crash data from the NHTSA to determine which car models were most often involved in fatal accidents. The data was recorded from 2013 to 2018, and it showed that one popular vehicle was involved in nearly 11,000 deadly accidents during the five-year period, far more than any other car. Wondering how trustworthy your truck, sedan, or SUV is, and which car is the deadliest of them all? Read on.
25
Jeep Wrangler
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,513
24
Honda CR-V
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,526
23
Ford Fusion
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,550
22
Nissan Sentra
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,561
21
Ford Escape
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,700
20
Toyota Tacoma
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,763
19
Chevrolet GMT400
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,851
18
Ford Taurus
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,913
17
Ford Mustang
Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,963
16
Chevrolet Tahoe
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,113
15
Ford Focus
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,256
14
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,304
13
Chevrolet Malibu
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,345
12
Ford Ranger
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,476
11
Chevrolet Impala
Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,804
10
GMC Sierra
Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,245
9
Nissan Altima
Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,267
8
Ford Explorer
Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,332
7
Toyota Corolla
Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,430
6
Honda Civic
Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,397
5
Toyota Camry
Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,734
4
Honda Accord
Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,079
3
Ram Pickup
Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,897
2
Chevrolet Silverado
Total fatal crashes over five years: 7,718
1
Ford F-Series
Total fatal crashes over five years: 10,845