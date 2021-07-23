Culture

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Some of the most popular vehicles have gotten into a lot of fatal accidents.

By Amber Raiken
July 23, 2021
Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.

A recent 2021 study by ValuePenguin Insurance looked at car crash data from the NHTSA to determine which car models were most often involved in fatal accidents. The data was recorded from 2013 to 2018, and it showed that one popular vehicle was involved in nearly 11,000 deadly accidents during the five-year period, far more than any other car. Wondering how trustworthy your truck, sedan, or SUV is, and which car is the deadliest of them all? Read on.

25
Jeep Wrangler

A green Jeep Wrangler
Mattia Mazzucchelli/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,513

24
Honda CR-V

A black Honda Crv
Streetmetal/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,526

23
Ford Fusion

A Silver Ford Fusion
Streetmetal/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,550

22
Nissan Sentra

A white Nissan Sentra
Roman Korotkov/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,561

21
Ford Escape

a black Ford Escape outside
Yauhen_D/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,700

20
Toyota Tacoma

A red Toyota Tacoma pickup
Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,763

19
Chevrolet GMT400

A silver Chevrolet Pickup Truck
tillsonburg/iStock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,851

18
Ford Taurus

A red Ford Taurus
Ford Motor Company / Getty Images

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,913

17
Ford Mustang

A yellow Ford Mustang
Art Konovalov/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,963

16
Chevrolet Tahoe

A black Chevrolet Tahoe
BNFWork/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,113

15
Ford Focus

a Blue Ford Focus outside
emirhankaramuk/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,256

14
Jeep Grand Cherokee

A black Jeep Grand Cherokee outside
Wojciech Dziadosz/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,304

13
Chevrolet Malibu

A white Chevrolet Malibu car
Tramino/iStock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,345

12
Ford Ranger

A bule Ford Ranger
North Monaco/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,476

11
Chevrolet Impala

A black Chevrolet Impala on the street
BNFWork/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,804

10
GMC Sierra

A white GMC Sierra Truk
Sergey Akhrameev/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,245

9
Nissan Altima

A white Nissan Altima
Art Konovalov / Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,267

8
Ford Explorer

A black Ford Explorer
Fancey Media/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,332

7
Toyota Corolla

A blue Toyota Corolla
ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,430

6
Honda Civic

A grey Honda Civic car
Kevin Burnell/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,397

5
Toyota Camry

A red toyota Camry
Ovu0ng / Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,734

4
Honda Accord

A black Honda Accord outside
BorisPhotographer/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,079

3
Ram Pickup

A black Ram pickup truck
Mike Mareen / Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,897

2
Chevrolet Silverado

A White Chevrolet Silverado
Anthony Morrison/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 7,718

1
Ford F-Series

A black Ford F-50 Series
Art Konovalov/Shutterstock

Total fatal crashes over five years: 10,845

Amber Raiken
Amber Raiken is an Editorial Assistant at Best Life. Read more
