This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.

A recent 2021 study by ValuePenguin Insurance looked at car crash data from the NHTSA to determine which car models were most often involved in fatal accidents. The data was recorded from 2013 to 2018, and it showed that one popular vehicle was involved in nearly 11,000 deadly accidents during the five-year period, far more than any other car. Wondering how trustworthy your truck, sedan, or SUV is, and which car is the deadliest of them all? Read on.

RELATED: This State Has the Worst Drivers in America.

25 Jeep Wrangler

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,513

24 Honda CR-V

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,526

23 Ford Fusion

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,550

22 Nissan Sentra

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,561

21 Ford Escape

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,700

20 Toyota Tacoma

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,763

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Day to Be on the Road Every Year, Data Shows.

19 Chevrolet GMT400

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,851

18 Ford Taurus

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,913

17 Ford Mustang

Total fatal crashes over five years: 1,963

16 Chevrolet Tahoe

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,113

15 Ford Focus

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,256

14 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,304

13 Chevrolet Malibu

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,345

And for more rankings sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter.

12 Ford Ranger

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,476

11 Chevrolet Impala

Total fatal crashes over five years: 2,804

10 GMC Sierra

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,245

9 Nissan Altima

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,267

8 Ford Explorer

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,332

7 Toyota Corolla

Total fatal crashes over five years: 3,430

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Road in America, According to Data.

6 Honda Civic

Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,397

5 Toyota Camry

Total fatal crashes over five years: 4,734

4 Honda Accord

Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,079

3 Ram Pickup

Total fatal crashes over five years: 5,897

2 Chevrolet Silverado

Total fatal crashes over five years: 7,718

1 Ford F-Series

Total fatal crashes over five years: 10,845

RELATED: Don't Park Your Car Here Right Now, Experts Warn.