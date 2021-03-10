Relationships

People With These Names Are the Most Attractive, Says New Survey

Surveying thousands of models revealed the names that make people most desirable.

By Allie Hogan
March 10, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
March 10, 2021
circle

Your name can say a lot, and it's often the first thing people learn about you—but did you ever think it could predict how attractive you are? A recent survey looked at which names are most common among models, and therefore the most objectively attractive, and found that a handful of appellations stood out. While there are some iconic models whose names we can't forget—think Naomi, Adriana, Tyra, Iman, and Tyson—there are other names that come up far more frequently in the industry. Keep reading to find out which names are most often attached to the hottest people, and for more on boosting your appeal, Wearing This Color Instantly Makes You More Attractive, Studies Show.

To get this data, jewellerybox looked at 4,000 models—half male and half female—from those who walk the runway to print ad standouts in order to identify the most common names in modeling. The company also grouped derivatives together to create a more holistic list. For example, names such as John, Jonathan, and Johnny all counted toward one name, jewellerybox explained.

According to the data, Anna—along with derivates of the name, such as Anne—is the most common name among female models. The research showed that 23 models have that name. Currently, some of the most famous models bearing the name include Anna Ewers and Anna Cleveland. On the male side, the data showed that the most common name is David or Dave, with 23 models answering to that. David Gandy is a primary example, with Vogue calling him "one of the most famous male models in the world."

These aren't the only names that the data linked to modeling success. To see if your name made it onto the list of the most common model names, read on, and to make sure you're looking your best, Wearing This Color Instantly Makes You Less Attractive, Research Shows.

1
Sara and Daniel

Model
Shutterstock

Sara: 18 models

Daniel: 21 models

And for more ways to attract a mate, Learning This One Language Makes You More Attractive, Science Says.

2
Caroline, Hannah, and John

Model
Shutterstock

Caroline and Hannah: 14 models

John: 19 models

And for insight into your potential partner, You’re Probably Most Attractive to This Type of Person, Study Says.

3
Laura, Lily, Daniela, and Michael

Model
Shutterstock

Laura, Lily, Daniela: 12 models

Michael: 18 models

4
Julia and Ben

Model
Shutterstock

Julia: 11 models

Ben: 17 models

And for more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5
Maria, Grace, Olivia, Sasha, Barbra, James, Nick, and Matthew

Model
Shutterstock

Maria, Grace, Olivia, Sasha, Barbra: 10 models

James, Nick, Matthew: 16 models

And for more ways to up your game, This Is the Easiest Way to Make Yourself More Attractive, Study Says.

6
Lucas

Model
Shutterstock

Lucas: 15 models

7
Alex

Model
Shutterstock

Alex: 14 models

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Demi Moore and Bruce Willis at the premiere of "G.I. Jane" in 1997
    Demi Moore and Bruce Willis at the premiere of "G.I. Jane" in 1997
    Culture

    Demi Moore Calls Bruce Willis' Wife Her "Sister"

    These exes definitely get along.

  • Man worried about his monthly payments
    Man worried about his monthly payments
    Smarter Living

    This Will Be Missing From the New Stimulus Check

    Here's how the third payment will be different.

  • Jennifer Aniston in 2019
    Jennifer Aniston in 2019
    Culture

    A Flight Attendant Is Ranking Celebs

    Based on how they behave while they travel.

  • A closeup of a woman using an iPhone
    A closeup of a woman using an iPhone
    Smarter Living

    If You Own Any Apple Devices, Do This Immediately

    Their most popular products are affected by this.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Great Famine sculpture, Dublin, Ireland, in July 2018
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Great Famine sculpture, Dublin, Ireland, in July 2018
    Culture

    This Late-Night Host Warned Meghan Markle in 2018

    The video is going viral after Oprah's interview.

  • A young man looking at his smartphone with a horrified look on his face.
    A young man looking at his smartphone with a horrified look on his face.
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This App On Your Phone, Delete It Now

    It could pose a major security and privacy risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE