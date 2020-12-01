Relationships

Learning This One Language Makes You More Attractive, Science Says

The most attractive language is the one that gets your heart beating the fastest.

By Paul Thompson
December 1, 2020
By Paul Thompson
December 1, 2020
It's no secret that the way in which you speak and articulate can be substantial factors of how attractive—and probably just as often, unattractive—you appear to those around you. It's also common knowledge that other languages and accents different from your own can sometimes draw you to a person more than you normally would be. But what is the most attractive language of them all? According to a new study from e-learning platform Preply, it's the one that gets your heart beating the fastest.

To find that out which language did just that, researchers behind the study fitted 10 participants with heart monitors and played flirtatious "chat-up lines" in various languages from around the globe to identify the increase in heart rate from the group's resting average of 65 beats per minute (bpm). Read on to discover the most—and the least—heart-racing language you should learn if you want to become more attractive to potential partners. And for more romance-related trivia, check out these 35 Facts About Love That Will Make Your Heart Smile.

10
Hindi

Hello in Hindi
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 15 percent to 75 bpm

9
Korean

Good morning written in Korean
Shutterstock/Eiko Tsuchiya

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

8
Chinese

Mandarin Chinese written in notebook
Shutterstock/danielcastromaia

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

7
Polish

Polish English dictionary
Shutterstock/1000 Words Photos

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

6
Spanish

a chalkboard with the question hablas espanol? do you speak Spanish? written in Spanish, a pot with pencils and the flag of Spain, on a wooden desk
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

5
Greek

Greek carvings at Ephesus temple
Shutterstock/abdelsalam

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

4
Russian

russian book
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

3
French

French
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

2
Portuguese

man reading a portuguese language book to learn the language
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 20 percent to 78 bpm

1
Italian

I love you in Italian
Shutterstock

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 23 percent to 80 bpm

