It's no secret that the way in which you speak and articulate can be substantial factors of how attractive—and probably just as often, unattractive—you appear to those around you. It's also common knowledge that other languages and accents different from your own can sometimes draw you to a person more than you normally would be. But what is the most attractive language of them all? According to a new study from e-learning platform Preply, it's the one that gets your heart beating the fastest.

To find that out which language did just that, researchers behind the study fitted 10 participants with heart monitors and played flirtatious "chat-up lines" in various languages from around the globe to identify the increase in heart rate from the group's resting average of 65 beats per minute (bpm). Read on to discover the most—and the least—heart-racing language you should learn if you want to become more attractive to potential partners. And for more romance-related trivia, check out these 35 Facts About Love That Will Make Your Heart Smile.

10 Hindi

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 15 percent to 75 bpm

9 Korean

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

8 Chinese

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

7 Polish

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 17 percent to 76 bpm

6 Spanish

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

5 Greek

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

4 Russian

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

3 French

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 18 percent to 77 bpm

2 Portuguese

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 20 percent to 78 bpm

1 Italian

Increase in heart rate from 65 bpm: 23 percent to 80 bpm

