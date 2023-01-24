What do you send to someone who is getting ready to retire? A bottle of whiskey? Maybe. Or, if you're leaning towards something a little less, well, spirited, you can always send over some heartfelt retirement wishes. It may not seem like much, but it is an important gesture to perform, and one that means a lot to those who receive it. And if don't know what to write, that's OK—we've already done the work for you. Below, you'll find an original list of messages to send to your retiree of choice. Whether you saying farewell to a friend, colleague, or supervisor, we've got you covered. We even threw in a few funny quips to help mix things up. Now, read on below to get started!

What Should You Write on a Retirement Card?

Before we get into things, let's quickly cover what to include when delivering your message on paper. Even a few simple callbacks can go a long way in making something feel more personal and more sincere. Of course, everyone is free to personalize things as they see fit, but you can always refer to the points below if you need help getting the ball (point) rolling.

Congratulate the retiree

Highlight achievements and major milestones

Mirror their feelings about the retirement

Highlight some special memories

Remind them of all they have to look forward to in the future

102 Best Retirement Wishes, Messages, & Sentiments

Find the right retirement message for that special person in your life, whether it be a friend, family member, or colleague.

Funny Retirement Wishes

Remember, retirement is the only real excuse for spending your entire life's savings. Don't do it all in one place! Do you know what the best thing about retirement is? You finally get to become your own boss! Wishing you a healthy and happy life ahead. Leave those early meetings behind and say hello to the early bird specials! Enjoy your newfound freedom! Finally! You now have plenty of time to make up for all that lost sleep, pursue your hobbies, and enjoy your family. Have fun living your new life to the fullest. You spend 30 years working for the same company and the only retirement gift you get is this stinkin' card. Retirement means no job, no stress, and no pay! Congratulations! Finally, a chance to wear pajamas all day, and no one can say anything! Congratulations on your retirement, now you can sleep in and be lazy like the rest of us! Retirement: Proof that you can leave work without being fired. Happy retirement! Now you can stop lying about your age and start bragging about it. Finally, you can use "I'm retired" as an excuse for everything. Enjoy it! Congratulations, you're retired! If anyone gives you any grief for it, just tell them, "I'm not getting older, I'm just getting more distinguished." Happy retirement! Here's your chance to spend all day doing nothing in the name of relaxation. Congratulations on your retirement. Now you can start counting down the days until you die! Retirement marks the day you can finally start living the life you've been paid to put off. If you put in half as much effort enjoying your retirement as you have working for this company, you're bound to make it a success. Congratulations! You were a good worker. You'll be a better retiree. Enjoy the journey! Congratulations on your last day. Now you can finally put your feet up and tell your boss to go jump in a lake. Enjoy retirement! Let us know what it's like on the other side. So, you're finally retiring. Let's hope you don't rush it! Goodbye coats and ties, and hello florals and Bermuda shorts. You are officially retired now.

Happy Retirement Wishes for Coworkers

Thank you for always supporting our team with your constant positivity and encouragement. We will miss you! Happy retirement! It's been so much fun working with you. Best wishes for the future. Congratulations on your retirement! You have been such a wonderful colleague and will be greatly missed. As you embark on this new phase of life, we wish you peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Thanks for being a wonderful colleague and an even better friend! We are all so proud of everything you have accomplished. Wishing you a happy and healthy retirement! Wishing you a happy and fulfilling retirement filled with joy and laughter. Best wishes for a long and happy retirement filled with new adventures. May your retirement be full of fun, relaxation, and new memories with the ones you love. Congratulations on reaching this milestone and all the best for a wonderful retirement. Wishing you a retirement filled with good health, happiness, and many cherished memories. Congratulations on your retirement, may you have many years of happiness ahead. Wishing you all the best in your retirement. Wishing you many more adventures and moments of joy. Enjoy your new chapter in life, retirement is the time to follow your dreams! We started here as coworkers and we're leaving as friends. Wishing you nothing but a joyous retirement! I'll miss your positive attitude around the office, but I am so happy for you. Thanks for everything! Your retirement marks the end of a successful career and the beginning of a peaceful new chapter. Enjoy it! Thank you for always giving your all. Your dedication has helped the company in more ways than we can count. We wish you all the very best in your future endeavors. Whatever comes next for you, may it bring you the same joy and fulfillment as you brought us!

Short Retirement Wishes

Congratulations on your retirement! Wishing you a very happy retirement. Enjoy it! Wishing you a relaxing retirement and a peaceful future. Happy retirement! Now is when the fun begins. Wishing you all the peace in the world from this day forward. Happy retirement! A retired life is a good life. Enjoy it! Enjoy your retirement, all the best. Wishing you a happy retirement. All the best in retirement. Congratulations on your retirement. Wishing you many happy years in retirement. Happy retirement, enjoy the journey. Always remember, retirement is a time for new adventures. Wishing you a wonderful retirement! Enjoy your well-deserved rest and relaxation in retirement. Enjoy your retirement and all the best for a happy and healthy future. Goodbye tension, goodbye deadlines. Life has officially given you permission to relax. Happy retirement! May all your dreams come true in retirement. Enjoy your retirement and live a relaxing life. Happy retirement! Hope you remember how to make your own coffee! Congratulations on your retirement. Now go enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Retirement Messages for Your Boss

Thank you for all your mentorship. Wishing you a wonderful retirement! Wishing you a very happy retirement! You've always been a true professional, dedicated to achieving excellence every day. You've inspired your team to do better, and I have full confidence you'll carry that legacy into your retirement. Congratulations on your retirement—your leadership and guidance will be greatly missed. Wishing you a happy and fulfilling retirement, you deserve nothing but the best. Thank you for all the years of hard work and dedication, enjoy your well-deserved retirement. It has been an honor to work under your leadership, all the best for a wonderful retirement. You have been an inspiration to us all, have a happy and healthy retirement! Wishing you all the best in your retirement. Know that you have left a lasting impact on the company and on all of us Congratulations on reaching this milestone, may your retirement be filled with joy and adventure. Your dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, enjoy your retirement. You will be missed, but we are happy for you as you begin this new chapter in your life. Thank you for your service and leadership. Enjoy your retirement—you've certainly earned it. You've been a true inspiration and I hope the next stage of your life brings you all the peace and happiness you deserve. Happy retirement! Know that I'll be forever grateful for the support and leadership you've offered over the years. You will be missed! Thank you for being a mentor, friend, and one of the hardest workers I know. Enjoy retirement! Before you begin your retirement, I just wanted to say: There are great bosses, and then there are great people. I'm so lucky that you are both. It's not easy to see you go, but I can rest easy knowing you have so much fun ahead of you. Keep in touch and enjoy your retirement! You're a fantastic boss, which is why we're all sad to see you go! At the same time, I couldn't be happier for you. Enjoy the very best retirement has to offer. The entire team is grateful for all of the hard work you put in for the company. We wish you a very happy retirement, even though we'll miss you dearly! Congratulations on your retirement, boss! Best wishes as you embark on this new journey.

Retirement Sayings for Friends

Hope you're ready for your next chapter, friend. Because a fantastic retirement life awaits. May this new chapter be exciting and full of relaxation. Congratulations on your retirement! Congratulations! You have no more meetings left to attend. Now go ahead and get started on the rest of your life. Happy retirement! An exciting future lies ahead, one full of leisure and relaxation. Congratulations on your retirement. Your new job is to make sure you have a wonderful time. Keep work days flexible and you maintain total authority over your schedule! Thank you for always being such a hard worker, an even more helpful coworker, and a terrific friend. Now, your next adventure awaits! You've made your mark and paid your dues. Now, it's time to put on your dancing shoes. Let's celebrate this retirement! It's wonderful to see someone as deserving as you retire. Remember to put in the same effort into your free time as you put into your career. I hope your retirement brings you peace and the ability to spend time with your family. Best wishes, and take care. Cheers to your second act! May it be even more exciting than the first.

Retirement Quotes

The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off." — Abe Lemons "Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money." — Jonathan Clements "Living each day as if it were your last doesn't mean your last day of retirement on a remote island. It means to live fully, authentically and spontaneously with nothing being held back." — Jack Canfield "A retired husband is often a wife's full-time job." — Ella Harris "Retirement's the most wonderful thing. I get to enjoy all the things I never stopped to notice on the way up. After an extraordinary life, it's time to enjoy my retirement." —Patrick Macnee "Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." — Mark Twain "You don't stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing." — George Bernard Shaw "Retirement, a time to do what you want to do, when you want to do it, where you want to do it and how you want to do it." — Catherine Pulsifer "I found out retirement means playing golf, or I don't know what the hell it means. But to me, retirement means doing what you have fun doing." — Dick Van Dyke "The joy of retirement comes in those everyday pursuits that embrace the joy of life; to experience daily the freedom to invest one's life-long knowledge for the betterment of others; and, to allocate time to pursuits that only received, in years of working, a fleeting moment." — Byron Pulsifer "Don't act your age in retirement. Act like the inner young person you have always been." — J. A. West

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of retirement wishes, but be sure to check back in with us soon!