I Worked at an Airline & Would Never Do These 4 Things When Flying

A former airline employee of four years is spilling industry secrets on TikTok, and travelers are taking notes. In a TikTok post, Megan Homme shared the four things she would never do when flying—insider knowledge that has racked up thousands of views and sparked major discussions among frequent flyers.

From hidden hassles to money-saving tips, her revelations might make you rethink how you travel. Here’s what she had to say—and why you may want to follow her advice before your next flight.

1 | Never book airfare through third parties. Shutterstock Homme's first recommendation pertains to the very first step of the travel process, as she says she would never buy her tickets from anywhere but a carrier’s website or app. Specifically, this means avoiding the temptation to use a third-party booking website or app because it can limit you in the event of a problem. “If something goes wrong when you’re traveling and you didn’t book directly with the airline, their customer service is not going to be able to help you,” Homme cautions.

Even if you have frequent flyer perks like lounge access , no one likes to spend too much time waiting around the airport. But Homme says it's also important to remember that opting to take a flight with a barely-there layover can sometimes set you up for failure. "For example, if you have the choice between a 45-minute layover and a two-hour layover, you should pick the one that's two hours," she suggests. "It's pretty common for flights to get delayed, like, 10 or 15 minutes, and if you pick that shorter layover, you're probably going to be out of luck."

Taking quick action when your flight plans change can be the difference between still making it out on a flight or not. But according to Homme, you might want to think before you rush to speak to a desk agent. "If I'm at the airport and my flight gets canceled, I am not going to go to the customer service line at the airport: I'm going to immediately call the airline's customer service on my phone," she says. "Because I'm going to be helped way before all the customers standing in line to talk to someone at the airport."