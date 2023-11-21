Here's the Step-by-Step Process for Saving Money at Hotels During the Holidays, According to Experts
Here is exactly how to land the best room rate possible.
Traveling during the holidays can be stressful – and expensive. Like almost everything else right now, you will probably find that hotels are more expensive than they were a year ago at this time. Luckily, there are ways you can save big on hotels over the holiday season. "Saving money on hotel bookings can be achieved through various strategies," says Wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe.
Brad Anderson, Vice President, Hilton Honors, recommends enrolling in loyalty programs, which can save you money and offer lots of other perks. And the best news? Enrolling isn't going to cost you anything. "Signing up for Hilton Honors gives instant perks, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and the ability to check in, choose your room, and access Digital Key through the Hilton Honors app – so members can skip the front desk and start their stay sooner. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy more Points, early confirmation of space-available room upgrades and more," he says. Marriott, Hyatt, and Radison offer similar programs.
American Express cardholders can save big on hotels, booking through the credit card's travel service. Deals range from free nights, discounts, or credits for food, beverage, and other services if you book with American Express and pay with your card.
"Utilizing a comparison website," like Kayak, to book your hotel stay will help you comparison shop for the best deal, says Happe.
You should also pick up the phone and call the hotel. Happe recommends "calling the front desk for better rates" and "speaking directly to the hotel staff for potential upgrades during low occupancy."
Are you an AARP, AAA, or Costco member? Did you serve in the military? Many hotels offer various discounts off their listed room rates.
If you do book a room, make sure to ask the front desk if you are eligible for any room upgrades. Many hotel chains offer this perk to reward members.