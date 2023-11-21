Smarter Living

Here's the Step-by-Step Process for Saving Money at Hotels During the Holidays, According to Experts

Here is exactly how to land the best room rate possible.

By Leah Groth
November 21, 2023
By Leah Groth
November 21, 2023

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful – and expensive. Like almost everything else right now, you will probably find that hotels are more expensive than they were a year ago at this time. Luckily, there are ways you can save big on hotels over the holiday season. "Saving money on hotel bookings can be achieved through various strategies," says Wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe.

1
Enroll in Loyalty Programs

Hilton Honors Rewards Program
JL IMAGES/Shutterstock

Brad Anderson, Vice President, Hilton Honors, recommends enrolling in loyalty programs, which can save you money and offer lots of other perks. And the best news? Enrolling isn't going to cost you anything. "Signing up for Hilton Honors gives instant perks, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and the ability to check in, choose your room, and access Digital Key through the Hilton Honors app – so members can skip the front desk and start their stay sooner. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy more Points, early confirmation of space-available room upgrades and more," he says. Marriott, Hyatt, and Radison offer similar programs. 

2
Book with a Credit Card Travel Service

using credit card to shop online
fizkes / Shutterstock

American Express cardholders can save big on hotels, booking through the credit card's travel service. Deals range from free nights, discounts, or credits for food, beverage, and other services if you book with American Express and pay with your card. 

3
Use a Travel Website That Compares Deals

Expedia Website Highlighting Hotels
II.studio/Shutterstock

"Utilizing a comparison website," like Kayak, to book your hotel stay will help you comparison shop for the best deal, says Happe. 

4
Contact the Hotel Directly

Hotel Concierge On the Phone
New Africa/Shutterstock

You should also pick up the phone and call the hotel. Happe recommends "calling the front desk for better rates" and "speaking directly to the hotel staff for potential upgrades during low occupancy."

5
Look for Member Deals

AARP Member Advantages app in play store. close-up on the laptop screen.
Shutterstock

Are you an AARP, AAA, or Costco member? Did you serve in the military? Many hotels offer various discounts off their listed room rates. 

6
Ask for an Upgrade

becoming a frequent hotel guest pays off in freebies
Shutterstock

If you do book a room, make sure to ask the front desk if you are eligible for any room upgrades. Many hotel chains offer this perk to reward members. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
