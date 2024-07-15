How to Renew Global Entry: A Step-by-Step Guide

It doesn't matter if it's caused by a painfully long layover, weather-related delay, or technical problem with your airline—no one likes to waste time in the airport. However, while most of these issues are completely out of your control, Global Entry is one travel perk that can speed up the process of passing through border protection when returning to the U.S. after a trip abroad. Frequent travelers especially have come to rely on the expedited service. But what happens when your membership expires? Here's a guide on how to renew Global Entry, according to travel experts.

What Is Global Entry?

All travelers are accustomed to waiting in lines when they arrive at the airport for their departing flights, but international travelers also expect similar snarls when they return home from being abroad. That's where Global Entry membership can be a saving grace.

"Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States," explains Aaron Sutherland, travel expert and founder of Jetsetter Lifestyle. "Members enter through automatic kiosks, bypassing long lines and reducing wait times significantly."

New applicants to the Global Entry program are required to set up a Trusted Traveler Programs account (TTP) and pay a $100 nonrefundable fee to start the process. Once conditionally approved, they're then required to set up an appointment for an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, according to the CBP website. This can prove to be one of the trickiest and most time-consuming obstacles in the process.

"Even though new appointment times are released on the first Monday of each month for Global Entry, they get snapped up fast," says Anton Radchenko, CEO and co-founder of AirAdvisor. "Not only are appointments scarce, but they can only be done at specific airports [and other locations], usually only in larger cities."

The agency explains that while 80 percent of applications are approved within two weeks, some applications can take up to 12 months or longer to be processed. Sutherland says to keep this in mind if you're filling out a Global Entry application in hopes of using it for an upcoming trip. You'll want to begin the process as early as you can to be sure you can use the benefit when you next travel.

How Long Does Global Entry Last?

Once you've been fully approved, you'll receive a notification and a special membership card containing important information—such as your ID number—that you should keep in a safe place. You'll then have access to Global Entry benefits for a full five years before you need to begin the renewal process, says Zach Lazzari, travel expert and owner of Cross Border Coverage.

How to Check Your Global Entry Expiration Date

Just as with your passport and other important documents, it's important to keep an eye on how long you have until you have to renew Global Entry. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can find this information.

"One way is to access your TTP account on the CBP website and check the information there," says Kristin Espinar, travel blogger and founder of Must See Spain. "But you can also check your membership card which has the expiration date on it."

You should also receive an approval letter which will have the membership expiration date listed on it as well. If you're worried about it approaching too quickly, Espinar suggests marking it in your calendar so you'll know when to renew your Global Entry.

Global Entry Renewal Requirements

There are a few basic requirements that apply when you're renewing your Global Entry membership.

"Your Global Entry membership must be within one year of expiration or expired for no more than two years," says Sutherland. "And of course, you must maintain a clean criminal history and comply with all program requirements."

Naturally, you'll also need a valid U.S. passport or passport from other eligible country to begin the process. Also, be sure to have your vehicle information on hand if you plan on applying to the program that allows you to drive across the border between the U.S. and Mexico.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

How to Renew Global Entry

Given how drawn out the initial application process can be, you might expect renewing Global Entry membership to be equally difficult. Fortunately, it's less complicated. Here's what you have to do:

Visit the TTP Website and Log In

While initial applications require in-person interviews, Global Entry renewal can usually be handled entirely online.

"Start by visiting the TTP website and logging in to your Trusted Traveler Account, which is hosted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection," says Lazzari. "Obviously, you must already be enrolled in the program."

Click to Start Global Entry Renewal

Once you're logged in, choose the "Renew Application" option on the page. This will take you to the membership renewal page and allow you to start the Global Entry renewal process.

Update Your Information

There's a chance some pertinent details have changed in the five years since you first applied to the program. Take the time to update your personal information—especially your address if you've moved—as well as any new employment details and your latest travel history.

Pay the Renewal Fee

The next step of the process will also be the same as the first time you applied: You'll have to agree to pay the Global Entry renewal fee, which is once again $100 and nonrefundable.

Await Conditional Approval

For most travelers, the rest of the renewal process involves waiting for CBP to process their conditional approval. Some might be required to come back in for another in-person interview. But in most cases, your Global Entry renewal application will be approved remotely, meaning you'll have another five years before you have to start the process again.

Global Entry Benefits

Any Global Entry member will tell you that the program was designed with convenience in mind. There are a few standout benefits of joining the program:

Global Entry lanes allow members to move through border protection quickly. Updated kiosks in many airports have even eliminated the need for travelers to scan their passports at arrival, instead using facial recognition and biometrics to seamlessly get travelers through. According to Lazzari, this can take waiting times down from a few hours to just a minute or two.

Updated kiosks in many airports have even eliminated the need for travelers to scan their passports at arrival, instead using facial recognition and biometrics to seamlessly get travelers through. According to Lazzari, this can take waiting times down from a few hours to just a minute or two. Each membership also includes TSA PreCheck , which will make your time in the security line for flights originating in the U.S. much faster and easier, too.

, which will make your time in the security line for flights originating in the U.S. much faster and easier, too. The "Enrollment on Arrival" option has made it easier to join Global Entry and renew your membership, allowing travelers to have their appointments at the airport after they land, when eligible.

and renew your membership, allowing travelers to have their appointments at the airport after they land, when eligible. Many travel credit cards will reimburse your Global Entry fee. Just make sure you're paying the fee with the card that offers the statement credit.

Global Entry vs. Mobile Passport

Of course, Global Entry isn't the only option for travelers looking to cut down on time in the airport. The Mobile Passport program can also expedite the process of reentering the U.S. So, is it even worth it to join Global Entry?

"Choosing between Global Entry and a Mobile Passport depends on how much you travel and personal preference, really," says Radchenko. "Mobile Passport is much easier and faster to set up because you don't have to pay the fee and go through the interview process, but the downside is that you won't have TSA PreCheck with it."

He says that time and money are other factors to consider as you choose between the two. "If you want to have something set up quickly, then Mobile Passport is the way to go because it can take a long time to get an interview [for Global Entry] depending on where you live." He adds that you can also use Mobile Passport as a stopgap while waiting for your Global Entry membership to be approved.

On the other hand, Lazzari says Global Entry is the absolute best option because it essentially acts as a security clearance. "You might still find yourself flagged for a quick inspection but it happens less often," he tells Best Life. "The mobile passport expedites your documents check but doesn't have the background checks and security vetting like Global Entry."

Where you're from might also play a factor. "Mobile Passport only works for U.S. and Canadian citizens, while Global Entry is open to citizens of various countries," Sutherland points out.

Conclusion

Anyone traveler who's enjoyed the benefits of the program will likely want to renew Global Entry when their five-year membership expires. In addition to TSA PreCheck access, members can also expect an expedited reentry into the U.S. when they return from abroad.

Fortunately, the Global Entry renewal process is typically less onerous than the initial application and can usually be completed completely online. Many travelers may find it more useful than Mobile Passport, because it cuts waiting times at border protection even further. Just make sure you note your membership expiration date so you can start renewing your Global Entry long enough before any upcoming international trips.