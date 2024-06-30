When it comes to travel documents, nothing is more sacred than your passport. Just applying for or renewing yours may inspire your next international trip. But for as much fun as it is to collect stamps, new technology such as Mobile Passport Control (MPC) is changing how travelers are processed. Eligible travelers can use the new program to potentially save precious time when arriving from international airports. But what is Mobile Passport Control and is it right for you? Read on to see what the experts have to say—including how it stacks up against Global Entry.

What Is The Mobile Passport Control App?

Anyone who's traveled abroad knows how long the process of reentering the U.S. can be once they deplane and reach passport control. But as the name suggests, MPC functions as a way to use your mobile device for streamlined entry at your arrival airport.

"With digital innovations taking over the travel world, for many, a mobile passport is nothing new," says Alonso Marly, travel expert at SkyLux Travel. "However, for others, it still seems like a well-kept secret among international travelers. In fact, MPC is just a simple mobile app introduced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that can be used for a quicker and more convenient arrival process at U.S. airports."

He adds that Mobile Passport Control is currently available to U.S. and Canadian citizens, lawful permanent residents, and returning Visa Waiver program applicants. It enables American travelers and Canadian visitors to submit their passport and customs declaration information via tablet or smartphone and receive an electronic receipt before they even reach border protection. And while it doesn't fully replace your physical passport, it does remove some paperwork.

"International travelers simply download the MPC app, input some personal and passport information, and snap a selfie," explains Erica Forrest, CEO and founder at Trip Scholars. "Then they are able to manage their customs experience with just their mobile device, instead of filling out a paper declaration. On top of that, they also often have a specific processing lane at the airport and can get through it much more quickly."

As of publication, travelers can use Mobile Passport Control at over 50 sites. "This includes all Preclearance airports in other countries, like Vancouver and Dublin," Forrest adds.

It's also as easy to access as the other apps on your phone. "The Mobile Passport app is very easy to use, and it's available on the Apple app store and Google Play store for free," says Marly. "You can even answer CBP inspection-related questions, such as declarations on restricted food or large purchases—often without having to speak to a CBP officer."

How Much Does It Cost?

Airports are now filled with premium services that speed the process of getting through security along for a price. However, that's not the case with MPC.

"There is no cost to use it," Kristin Espinar, travel blogger at Must See Spain. "Travelers simply need to download the free mobile application and submit their passport and customs information via the app."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

How Do I Know If It's Secure?

Data breaches have become all too common to not consider the implications of handing over your most sensitive personal information through a mobile app. Fortunately, experts say there are plenty of safeguards in place that make it easy to trust MPC.

"I have personally used the app many times along with our members and have had no security issues," says Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club. "The Mobile Passport Control app follows stringent security measures to protect users' data set by Customs and Border Protection."

He explains that the mobile passport app transmits your information securely to CBP systems at passport control inspection using encrypted communication channels.

"And even then, the app does not store personal information on your device once your entry process is complete," he adds.

Why Aren't More People Using It?

Even though it's free to use and relatively easy to set up, many travelers are still unaware of MPC. But the fact that so few people have downloaded it has nothing to do with its effectiveness or security.

"Many people may not be using it simply because they aren't aware that it exists," says Espinar. "It is also limited to select airports and cruise entry points which doesn't always make it convenient. Additionally, many people prefer Global Entry which has more benefits and includes TSA PreCheck."

Mobile Passport vs. Global Entry

Many frequent international travelers rely on Global Entry to quickly reenter the U.S. However, there are stark differences between it and MPC.

"Global Entry will likely get you through customs even faster than the MPC app," says Forrest. "It also includes TSA PreCheck, speeding you through lines on both ends of your trip."

But it's not free. "It costs $100 and is valid for five years," she explains. "Although, many high-end travel reward credit cards will reimburse you for the fee, so check your fine print if you're a travel hacker."

There's also a significant difference when it comes to setting them up. "The Global Entry application process is much more complicated than MPC since it includes a background check and an in-person interview," Forrest tells Best Life. "Although the pandemic-induced application backlog has dramatically improved, it still takes most applicants months—and some over a year—before they finally receive their card."

Benefits of Using Mobile Passport Control

Still unsure if you're ready to download the MPC app? Experts have a few reasons why you should consider doing so.

It's Free.

Whether you're traveling on a budget or not, it's nice to know that there are some expediting services that don't require you to pay anything extra. And since MPC doesn't cost a cent, experts say there's no harm in signing up.

"The mobile app is completely free and there are no associated fees or costs throughout the entire process," says Espinar.

It's Easy for Families.

MPC isn't just ideal for solo travelers looking to breeze through the airport: It can also be a huge benefit for those traveling in large groups.

"Even if you have Global Entry, but your family members don't, you can download the MPC app and add up to 12 traveler profiles onto one account," says Forrest. "This can help busy parents get their tired kids through the customs line quickly and easily."

It's Easy to Set Up.

The process of getting your passport is complicated enough without having to worry about extra steps. But unlike with Global Entry, you won't have to book any appointments to enroll in MPC.

"There is no background check or interview required, which makes MPC much more accessible to a larger number of travelers," says Epinar.

At the very least, it can be a placeholder. "Travelers who are still waiting for their Global Entry interview can use MPC in the meantime," suggests Forrest.

It Saves Time.

At its most basic, experts say MPC achieves its goal of getting travelers through the airport much more quickly than using a physical passport.

"The main advantage for Mobile Passport users is the fact that the expedited Mobile Passport line at the immigration checkpoint is usually much shorter, which allows you to save time," says Marly. "And since it's not as well known by travelers, fewer people use this line."

What Happens If My Flight Gets Rerouted to Another Airport?

Unexpected changes to travel plans are never fun to deal with. However, Espinar explains that even if your flight is redirected to land someplace other than your intended destination, you'll likely still be able to use MPC in most situations.

"However, if you are rerouted to an airport that does not support the Mobile Passport app, then you will need to use the traditional paper forms," she explains.

Conclusion

Mobile Passport Control provides a free and easy way to reduce the time spent waiting in line at your arrival airport when returning to the U.S. from abroad. It's secure and simple to set up using just a mobile device. However, whether you should opt to apply for Global Entry instead of relying on the MPC app alone depends on your habits.

"For frequent international travelers, Global Entry is often the better choice due to its broader acceptance and additional benefits like TSA PreCheck," says Neugarten. "But for infrequent travelers or those seeking a free option, Mobile Passport is a good choice as it costs nothing and simplifies the customs declaration process without requiring prior enrollment."

Just don't forget to bring your physical passport with you the next time you leave the U.S., regardless of your decision. And for more travel advice, visit Best Life again soon.