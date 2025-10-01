 Skip to content

7 New Mirrors From Walmart and Target That Instantly Upgrade Any Room

October 1, 2025
Including an Anthropologie dupe for half the price!

October 1, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Redecorating on a budget? One of the easiest ways to transform a space, without actually having to transform the space, is by adding a new mirror—whether it’s mounting it to the wall, using it as an entryway prop, or incorporating it into your mantlescape. Fortunately, Walmart and Target are chock-full of fun and funky mirrors in all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. See our top picks below.

1
Gold arched vanity mirror

gold arched vanity mirror
Walmart

I love an Anthropologie dupe as much as the next person, and this Arched Vanity Mirror Decor Wall Mirror from Walmart is a near replica of Anthro’s Primrose Portrait Mirror—for $ 200 or more cheaper! You can use it as a vanity table mirror or hang it in the entryway, over the fireplace, or in the bathroom.

“The design is sleek and modern, which adds a beautiful touch to my space without being too bulky,” says one shopper.

2
Carved beaded floor mirror

carved beaded floor mirror
Target

If space is an issue, opt for this Carved Beaded Floor Mirror from Target. The mirror’s slim design (65 inches x 25 inches) makes it a smart choice for apartments, college dorms, offices, and other small spaces. It can be propped against the wall or in a corner, or hung.

3
Full-length windowpane mirror

full-length windowpane mirror
Walmart

This Arched Windowpane Full-Length Mirror reminds me of stained glass, instantly elevating your space with elegance and luxury. Best of all, it’s less than $100 at Walmart.

4
Turned bobbin wall mirror

turned bobbin wall mirror
Target

Shopping on a budget? This $50 Target find is a good choice. The Turned/Bobbin Wall Mirror is the perfect size to hang over an entryway table or as part of a gallery wall.

5
Ribbed wood wall mirror

ribbed wood wall mirror
Target

This Ribbed Wood Wall Mirror is super unique in its shape and design. It’s sold at Target for $90.

6
Wavy gold wall mirror

wavy gold wall mirror
Walmart

Zhuzh up your powder room with this funky Scalloped Round Bathroom Mirror, sold at Walmart for $80. Choose from a black or gold frame, both of which come with the necessary installation pieces.

“It’s a stunning addition to my space—large enough to make a statement and beautifully designed to elevate any room,” writes a five-star reviewer. “Despite its size, it’s surprisingly lightweight, which made installation a breeze.”

7
Wood-framed oval mirror

wood-framed oval mirror
Target

If your aesthetic leans rustic/farmhouse/vintage, opt for this Wood Framed Oval Mirror from Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (a partnership with Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia brand). The mirror comes in two sizes to fit your space’s needs.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
