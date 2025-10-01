7 New Mirrors From Walmart and Target That Instantly Upgrade Any Room
Including an Anthropologie dupe for half the price!
Redecorating on a budget? One of the easiest ways to transform a space, without actually having to transform the space, is by adding a new mirror—whether it’s mounting it to the wall, using it as an entryway prop, or incorporating it into your mantlescape. Fortunately, Walmart and Target are chock-full of fun and funky mirrors in all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. See our top picks below.
1
Gold arched vanity mirror
I love an Anthropologie dupe as much as the next person, and this Arched Vanity Mirror Decor Wall Mirror from Walmart is a near replica of Anthro’s Primrose Portrait Mirror—for $ 200 or more cheaper! You can use it as a vanity table mirror or hang it in the entryway, over the fireplace, or in the bathroom.
“The design is sleek and modern, which adds a beautiful touch to my space without being too bulky,” says one shopper.
2
Carved beaded floor mirror
If space is an issue, opt for this Carved Beaded Floor Mirror from Target. The mirror’s slim design (65 inches x 25 inches) makes it a smart choice for apartments, college dorms, offices, and other small spaces. It can be propped against the wall or in a corner, or hung.
3
Full-length windowpane mirror
This Arched Windowpane Full-Length Mirror reminds me of stained glass, instantly elevating your space with elegance and luxury. Best of all, it’s less than $100 at Walmart.
4
Turned bobbin wall mirror
Shopping on a budget? This $50 Target find is a good choice. The Turned/Bobbin Wall Mirror is the perfect size to hang over an entryway table or as part of a gallery wall.
5
Ribbed wood wall mirror
This Ribbed Wood Wall Mirror is super unique in its shape and design. It’s sold at Target for $90.
6
Wavy gold wall mirror
Zhuzh up your powder room with this funky Scalloped Round Bathroom Mirror, sold at Walmart for $80. Choose from a black or gold frame, both of which come with the necessary installation pieces.
“It’s a stunning addition to my space—large enough to make a statement and beautifully designed to elevate any room,” writes a five-star reviewer. “Despite its size, it’s surprisingly lightweight, which made installation a breeze.”
7
Wood-framed oval mirror
If your aesthetic leans rustic/farmhouse/vintage, opt for this Wood Framed Oval Mirror from Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (a partnership with Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia brand). The mirror comes in two sizes to fit your space’s needs.