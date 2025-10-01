7 New Mirrors From Walmart and Target That Instantly Upgrade Any Room

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Redecorating on a budget? One of the easiest ways to transform a space, without actually having to transform the space, is by adding a new mirror—whether it’s mounting it to the wall, using it as an entryway prop, or incorporating it into your mantlescape. Fortunately, Walmart and Target are chock-full of fun and funky mirrors in all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. See our top picks below.

1 Gold arched vanity mirror

I love an Anthropologie dupe as much as the next person, and this Arched Vanity Mirror Decor Wall Mirror from Walmart is a near replica of Anthro’s Primrose Portrait Mirror—for $ 200 or more cheaper! You can use it as a vanity table mirror or hang it in the entryway, over the fireplace, or in the bathroom.

“The design is sleek and modern, which adds a beautiful touch to my space without being too bulky,” says one shopper.

2 Carved beaded floor mirror

If space is an issue, opt for this Carved Beaded Floor Mirror from Target. The mirror’s slim design (65 inches x 25 inches) makes it a smart choice for apartments, college dorms, offices, and other small spaces. It can be propped against the wall or in a corner, or hung.

3 Full-length windowpane mirror

This Arched Windowpane Full-Length Mirror reminds me of stained glass, instantly elevating your space with elegance and luxury. Best of all, it’s less than $100 at Walmart.

4 Turned bobbin wall mirror

Shopping on a budget? This $50 Target find is a good choice. The Turned/Bobbin Wall Mirror is the perfect size to hang over an entryway table or as part of a gallery wall.

5 Ribbed wood wall mirror

This Ribbed Wood Wall Mirror is super unique in its shape and design. It’s sold at Target for $90.

6 Wavy gold wall mirror

Zhuzh up your powder room with this funky Scalloped Round Bathroom Mirror, sold at Walmart for $80. Choose from a black or gold frame, both of which come with the necessary installation pieces.

“It’s a stunning addition to my space—large enough to make a statement and beautifully designed to elevate any room,” writes a five-star reviewer. “Despite its size, it’s surprisingly lightweight, which made installation a breeze.”

7 Wood-framed oval mirror

If your aesthetic leans rustic/farmhouse/vintage, opt for this Wood Framed Oval Mirror from Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (a partnership with Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia brand). The mirror comes in two sizes to fit your space’s needs.