From Santa décor to garlands and gifts, Dollar Tree shoppers are snapping up these Christmas finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you decorating for the holidays on a budget this year? Head to Dollar Tree, home to some of the best and most festive Christmas decorations in town. From little Christmas trees and garlands to Santa statues and rustic wrapped presents, there are so many fantastic finds at your local store. What should you stock up on before it sells out? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree Christmas deals flying off shelves right now.

1 These Rustic Wrapped Present Decorations

This Christmas Winter Present Décor is an annual favorite of shoppers, as the large and rustic-wrapped gift is just $7. Each features realistic winter greenery and berries atop speckled gift boxes with metallic ribbon accents. They are perfect for mantels, entryways, or tucked under the tree to enhance your holiday display. “Fantastic,” writes a shopper. I love these boxes. But I’m going to add lights underneath.”

2 And, These Festive Throw Blankets

Bring me all the Dollar Tree blankets! These Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws, 50×60-in., are just $6 each and are perfect for adding festive accents around the house. They also make great gifts. Choose from four designs.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Milk for Santa Glasses

For just $1.50, this Milk for Santa Cooler Glass is a must-buy. The adorable glass holds 16 ounces of liquid and is perfect for Christmas, even milk and cookies. You can also stock up on them and serve kids beverages throughout the holiday season.

4 And, These Colorful Garlands

The store also just received a shipment of Christmas House Ball Garlands, which come in a few bold options, each just $7. The only complaint shoppers have is that they sell out fast. “Need more! No store around us has them. I bought the only two I could find. Please offer orders of 12 of the same color! We need 12 of the blue & silver ones!” writes one. “These were awesome!!! Just wish they stocked more of them or they could be ordered and shipped to the store for pickup,” adds another.

5 Jingle Bells for Your Doors

I love these Christmas Door Hangers for just $1.50. There are a few different designs of the door knob hangers, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree. I am going to order a box and hang them from all the knobs in my home.

6 Santa Figurines

These Santa Figurines, which come in a few color options and look lifelike for $7, are another favorite of shoppers. “They are perfect! The right look. The right size. The right costume and colors!” writes one shopper, while another calls them “very cute. Lightweight great for wreaths centerpieces or on their own. Good value.” A third adds that they are just as pictured. “Love them. Using for table decor.”

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 And, a Santa Bucket

This Christmas House Mini Metal Santa Buckets with Handles is so fun and festive for $1.50. Designed to look like a Santa suit, this creative decoration can be used for anything, ranging from a planter for poinsettias to countertop organization tools and even a vessel for creating Christmas gift baskets.