Target just dropped luxe winter home finds from wreaths to velvet stockings and decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No pun intended: Target is slaying the home decor game this winter. The store has dropped so many fantatstic products, ranging from holiday decorations that look they could be from Pottery Barn, to the softed blankets and pillows and chicest home accents. I have been shopping up a storm at my local store. Here are the 7 best new Target winter home finds landing in stores this week.

1 A Rechargeable Wall Sconce That Looks Designer

I love this Metal Wall Sconce Brass – Threshold designed with Studio McGee. The $78 fixture looks way more expensive and is rechargeable, so doesn’t need to be wired. “I’m in love! These are bigger and higher quality than I was even thinking 😍 I hung two on either side of my tv and they’re perfect. The different light settings are great. You can control how cool or warm the light is. And 1 remote controls both,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Luxe Velvet Studio McGee Stockings

These Velvet Bow Stockings from Threshold™, designed with Studio McGee, which come in a few color options, are minimalist luxury at its finest. I bought them and hung them over my fireplace.

3 Faux Fur Blankets, Throw Pillows, and Stockings

I am obsessed with the new Threshold collection of ultra-soft plush pillows, blankets, stockings, and even tree skirts. The Faux Fur Throw Blanket – Threshold is beyond soft and comes in a few color options, including ivory, brown, and gray. They look like Pottery Barn, super luxury feeling for less. “So so soft and looks high end! Perfect for the holidays,” writes a 5-star shopper.

4 This Plaid Decorative Basket

Looking for a fun and festive new storage find? This Quilted Stitch Decorative Basket – Threshold is just $10 and will infuse some holiday spirit into your home. “Bought a couple to use as gift baskets for Christmas! Great size and quality for price!” writes a shopper.

5 Simple and Realistic Wreaths

Shoppers love this simple and clean Draping Cedar Mini Christmas Wreath Green – Room Essentials for $15. “Beautful wreath,” writes a shopper. “These wreaths are the perfect size and look I wanted to hang on my kitchen counter stools.” They are a “must buy!” adds another. “Love the simplicity and realistic greenery. Perfect size for small added detail.”

6 Plaid Flour Sack Towels with Serious Ralph Lauren Christmas Vibes

I also just bought this Flour Sack Towel Signature Plaid – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. I love the plaid print, which has serious Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes. Get it for $4.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 Timeless Taper Holders

Another item that just got restocked? This Set of 3 Aluminum Taper Holders from Threshold. I have a few of these, and it is another item that is just gorgeous and looks like something from Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel.