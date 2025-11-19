Aldi’s newest home decor drops bring cozy pillows, candles, rugs, and holiday style.

Are you looking for some new items to spruce up your living spaces? Aldi is dropping some new home decor finds this week, and they are sure to sell out fast. From matching throw pillows and blankets to holiday candles galore and even serving items for food, there is something for everyone. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best new Aldi home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Cozy, Textured Throw Pillows

Aldi majorly upped its throw pillow game this week. A bunch of options are dropping, and they are textured, soft, and fabulous. KIRKTON HOUSE Cozy Pillows come in bubble, ruched, and ribbed styles in a bunch of colors that are “soft, plush, and cozy.” There is also a gorgeous “mixed media” option. Each is $9.99.

2 And, the Matching Blankets

Don’t forget the matching throw blanket! The KIRKTON HOUSE Cozy Blanket Throw is available in the same color and texture options, also $9.99.

3 LED Pillar Candles in Two Sizes

Aldi is a great place to buy pillar candles, both real and LED, which are much safer. Right now, for $7.99, you can pick up KIRKTON HOUSE LED Candle Ivory Pillar and Taper candles. They are made out of real, unscented wax. Each candle requires 2 AAA batteries.

4 A Few Styles of Metal Candle Holders

If you are on the market for taper candle holders, Aldi is dropping some very elegant options. There are two styles of KIRKTON HOUSE Metal Candle Holders, both available in black or gold in a set of two. Each will look so beautiful on your dining table or mantel this holiday season. Get them for $12.99.

5 Holiday Hand Towels

If you haven’t gotten holiday towels, do it now. For $3.99, choose from Merry Moments 2 Pack Kitchen Towel Sets in Bows, Gingerbread, Joy, and Ornaments. Each set is made out of 100 percent cotton and are “extra plush, soft, and absorbent.”

6 Holiday Washable Rugs

Washable holiday rugs are perfect for adding festive decor to your kitchen for just $24.99. Merry Moments 3×5 Christmas Washable Rug comes in various patterns: Christmas Traditional, Christmas Trellis, Festive Plaid, and Snowflakes.

7 Holiday Candles

All the pretty holiday candles are coming and are just $4.99! The KIRKTON HOUSE Glass Jar with Figurine Candles smell great and come in festive jars: Falling Snowflakes, Under the Christmas Tree, Night Bonfire Chat, and Holiday Berry Cake.

8 This Great Buffet Serve

Looking for creative ways to serve your holiday meals? This two-tier Crofton Buffet Server is $14.99 and comes with multiple shelves to display food or desserts.

9 Or, This Cake Stand

There are other amazing serving pieces at Aldi. For $14.99, get the Crofton Buffet Server, a beautiful Wooden Cake Stand.

10 These Paper Tree Decorations

Aldi is dropping a new collection of paper trees as part of its holiday collection. For $12.99, get the Merry Moments Holiday Paper Tree in Sage Green. There are sets of two smaller trees in other colors.

11 And This Gorgeous Large Candle

For $19.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE XXL Confetti Hurricane Candle. It comes in Opium Noir or Almond & Macaroon and looks and smells like $50 alternative.