7 Best New Aldi Christmas Gifts for Kids Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi just dropped new kids’ Christmas gifts under $25, and these top picks are flying fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you shopping for kids this holiday season? Don’t bother visiting a toy store! Aldi has so many great gift options for children, all under $25. In the recent Upcoming Aldi Finds, highlighting products set to hit stores the week of November 19, there are so many fabulous finds for younger folks, ranging from flashlight books and slime to Barbie dolls and interactive dinosaurs. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Aldi kids Christmas gifts hitting shelves this week.

1 A Themed Backpack and Art Set

I love these Bendon Backpack & Book Sets for just $9.99, which make a great gift for kids, especially if you have a trip coming up. Each backpack includes crayons, markers, paint, and activity books and coloring/painting pages. There are several themes available, including Hello Kitty, Paw Patrol, Spidey, or Stitch.

2 Slime, Butter, and Foam

My daughter is big into slime and other substances. For $6.99, choose from a variety of Compound Kings Compound Mix containers. I am going to get everything I find in the store. Crystal Clearz, Color Change, Butter Cloudz, and Foam Slime are all options.

3 Little People Collector Sets

Fisher-Price Little People Collector sets are a great gift for older kids and even adults. The sets, $24.99 each, come in Golden Girls, Harry Potter, and Wizard of Oz themes, each of them with a handful of dolls.

4 Lots of Barbie Dolls

Are you shopping for a Barbie girl or boy? Aldi has a bunch of amazing Barbie dolls, all for $8.99. The Licensed Barbie Doll dropping in stores comes in the following options: Ballroom Dancer, Blue Fashionista, Cowgirl Fashionista, Purple Fashionista, and Glitz. There are also Disney Princess dolls.

5 Flashlight and Book Sets

So many hours of fun will be had for just $9.99 with this clever gift. The Phoenix International Flashlight & Book Set comes in Bluey, Eric Carle Firefly Flashlight, Glow Spidey Glow, and PAW Patrol. Each comes with a flashlight and interactive pop-ups that also make sounds.

6 Pokémon Cards

If your recipient is still big into Pokémon, then head to Aldi for a great deal. For $14.99, get the Pokémon Gift Set Box. The box is filled with multiple packs of the collectible trading cards.

7 Interactive Dinos, Lizards, and Sharks

Robo Alive is a great toy for kids who love creatures. For $12.99, choose from Zuru Robo Alive – Lizard, Shark, or T-Rex, which roars, bites, and walks like a fierce and massive dinosaur. Aldi’s price is super competitive for the popular toy. I can’t find it for less anywhere else.