From snacks to seasonal treats, these new Costco finds are popping up in warehouses now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you planning to set up all your holiday decorations soon? If the answer is yes, you will likely need a variety of home improvement items, ranging from cable clips and cord hooks to extension cords and light timers. Don’t bother making a trip to Home Depot or Lowe’s! Aldi is getting in a variety of home improvement items that will come in handy this holiday season. And, in true Aldi fashion, the prices are unbelievably low. What should you add to your list to make sure you get everything you need before it sells out? Here are the 7 best new Aldi home improvement finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of Cord and Cable Hooks and Clips

Aldi is selling hooks galore. There are Easy Home Decorating Hooks – Small Cable Clips, Easy Home Decorating Hooks – Clear Cord Clips, and Easy Home Decorating Hooks – Medium Design Hooks, all just $14.99 each. Most are available in clear or white. These will come in super handy for hanging all your lights and hiding cords.

2 Indoor and Outdoor Timers

Don’t leave your lights on 27/7. Aldi is selling lots of timer options for inside and out. Get the Easy Home Indoor Timer or Easy Home Outdoor Timer for $7.99. Or, for $14.99, get the Easy Home Remote Controlled Outlet – Indoor or Easy Home Remote Controlled Outlet – Outdoor.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Indoor Extension Cords

Don’t forget extension cords! The Easy Home Indoor Extension Cords in black and white $4.99. Each set comes with two extension chords, though there is no specification on how long they are.

4 Indoor Tapper Cords

Also, for $4.99, get the Easy Home Indoor Tapper Cord in black or white. Each is 9 feet long and perfect for plugging in anything from lamps to electronics, adding extra reach.

5 Indoor Wall Taps

Turn one outlet into three for just $4.99. The Easy Home Indoor Wall Tap comes in black or white and is an easy way to add some electrical outlets to your space.

6 Outdoor Extension Cords in Various Sizes

A steal for $5.99? The Easy Home Outdoor Extension Cord – 8, 15, or 25 Foot in Black or Green. The 8-foot one is fanned, while the other sizes are traditional extension chords.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, an Outdoor Wall Tap

And, lastly, Aldi is selling an Easy Home Outdoor Wall Tap for $5.99. Each unit plugs into a single outlet and offers three total outlets. Again, these will come in super handy for outdoor lights, inflatables, or any other electrical items you add this season.