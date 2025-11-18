7 Best Home Depot Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

Early Home Depot Black Friday deals include top picks on trees, tools, and big upgrades.

Black Friday has basically become Black November, and the joys (or chaos) of the deals-in-your-face start earlier and earlier, including at Home Depot. Here, we’ve compiled the best early ones in case you want to get them out of your way, or pro tip, add them to your cart and keep an eye on them. The key with home additions is to hunt for bargains on the needs, not the desires. The first pick could be either for you, depending on your holiday mode of operating. The early deals may stay put instead of declining pre-Cyber Monday, but it’s tough to say.

The Depot — home of the big skeleton — has plenty of competitive deals for someone invested in home improvement so we found some of the best savings to help you feather your nest. We’ve got things in the $100s and then verrrrry big ticket items. Here are the seven best Home Depot Black Friday sales right now.

1 7.5 ft. Willow Creek Spruce LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree T14

I’m a real tree girlie and it’s the season for a man to cut one down for you. But the cleanup is always so colossal, and Home Depot is offering free delivery on all their Christmas trees (real and artificial) during Black Friday. Put this one up and light a candle that smells like the real thing and enjoy floors you can see. This is the hottest selling one and is more expensive, but they have real ones too. I much prefer a fat boy, but they don’t have any of those. And this one IS at least tall. It’s 7.5 feet to be exact. Spruce up your home– see what we did there. It’s $149.

2 Roomba 105 Vac 13.2 in. Robotic Vacuum with Smart Navigation in Black

If there’s one thing we’re good delegating to bots, it’s this. That’s because I’m in the mood to lessen the labor done by the thankless women holiday magicians this season, and this contraption is the closest thing to elves or Disney mice who help you (strange when you think about it.) This is THE most affordable robot vacuum on offer at Home Depot, which has plenty of massively marked down vacuums you have to operate by hand if that’s your bag. Sprinkle spillage sorted. It’s $179.

3 40V 120 MPH 550 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower

Two-time Academy award winner Cate Blanchett’s full on campaign against leaf blowing profession is noted, and I’d like to hear from them given that she’s on record saying they don’t need to exist. (“Need to be eradicated from the face of the earth,” she said, famously, clearly joking.) But they do have a place in keeping your lawn pristine if you’re having company. So don’t leave (pardon the pun) autumn without sprucing up your lawn, and this one’s bright neon green. “Works well with great power. Not heavy at all, but gets the job done in no time,” one reviewer said. “This blower may not be the most powerful but for normal residential usage, this would probably be more than anyone would ever need. I highly recommend this unit and as of now, I have no complaints.” It’s $159.

4 Electric Grill Plate, with 8 Mini Raclette Pans

I recently had kobe steak in Kobe, Japan and I’ve been thinking about bringing the joy of that home, but they’re quite expensive. Enter the concession: raclette. For winter, I love this griddle that distributes melty cheese over crispy potatoes, Martha Stewart style. This is one of the lowest priced ones I see right now, and it can “hot up” plenty of normal things even if you’re not doing an elaborate meal. It’ll get hot fast thanks to the U-shape. It’s $106.

5 Double Sink Freestanding Bathroom Vanity

This is most chic of all the all-white double sink vanities on sale at Home Depot right now with real storage space. It’s the pleasure of an all-white space that’s so low risk because unlike cloth furniture, it doesn’t stain. “This vanity is great with soft close drawers and thick quartz countertops. It makes my bathroom look top notch,” one review said. Everything IS all right in here. It’s $2,862.

6 14-Jet 120 V Hot Tub

If you need a coda to the day’s end that will relax your body, I’m recommending a soak. It’s a ritual for so many cultures, once again proving America has something to learn from other places. This one’s steep but just think of what you’ll save in other after hours pleasures. “Perfect hot tub for my location and the 110 volt hookup works fine. It may take a little longer to initially heat the water but it is perfect for us. Besides, if I want a 230 volt hookup all I have to do is follow directions to rework the motor. Love the 2HP motor. No leaks,” one reviewer said. It’s $2,665.99.

7 Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) with Nest Temperature Sensor

A “special buy,” this handy little piece of tech is smart enough to know the temperatures you gravitate toward. People say it’s easy to install, and it will alert you about all the necessary fun maintenece things. “The ease of install is super easy. My wife loves the design and color. I was able to add it onto my Google home and control it from my phone,” one reviewer said. Love the sleek design. It’s $279.