What’s Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Your one-stop shop guide to where you can shop and eat.

It’s Thanksgiving morning. You’re off. Are the people who work at your favorite chain restaurants and stores? We’re taking the research off your Thanksgiving plate and providing you with everything we know about what’s open and closed on a key day for last-minute running around needs.

Most retail stores shut their doors for the autumn holiday for employees to enjoy the festivities. But not all do. See below for notable exceptions in alphabetical order. Restaurants are more likely to be open for those with an appetite seeking an alternative to the home cooking-a-thon that can feel a bit…thankless. If you are cooking, we figured you might need a coffee or sandwich fix en route to the market anyway. Our first section is dedicated to restaurant and coffee chains with our second focused on the stores. We called three places for each to help inform this list, but you’ll need to look to your local franchise in case they’ve scaled their hours back.

While exact hours vary across the country, count on us as your one stop shop source on what is highly likely open near you and what’s definitely closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

1 Is Applebee’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Select restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day. No reservations required. Every location is independently owned so they each do their own thing. They’ll also cater, though there are no special holiday deals as of November 11th.

2 Is Burger King open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes, you can get into Burger King to order from their regular menu at the counter or through the drive-through. Their perks week started on November 12th.

3 Is Chick-fil-A open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Chick-fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving Day per their company website, which directs you to catering pre-order options in advance.

4 Is Chili’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Chili’s closes for Thanksgiving Day but operates their regular hours per their holiday schedule on the company website. They have wings, quesadillas and fajitas available in party platter form.

5 Is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes! Your fave is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and they have a delightful holiday menu so they start serving up something special with all the trimmings. They serve up the Thanksgiving meal beginning as early as 11a.m.

6 Is Denny’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Denny’s is open. The typical opening hours are around 6:00 AM and remain open late until around 10:00p.m. or even later on Thanksgiving Day. Per their site, their turkey bundle complete with carved turkey breast, savory stuffing and mashed potatoes is $54.00 and available Friday November 21st from 9a.m. to November 26th at 6p.m. Who could forget The Santa Clause scene?

7 Is Dunkin’ open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Most Dunkin’ stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but it’s worth downloading the app to check what your franchise is doing.

8 Is IHOP open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes, this joint almost never sleeps. It’s open for your stacks on stacks of pancake needs and hours vary, but it’s likely you’ll find the lights on well into the night. Per the site, their minimum hours of operation are pretty convenient Sunday through Thursday (including Thanksgiving Day) 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight.

9 Is KFC open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Likely no, it’s closed but this suggests it varies by store. Like many fast food places, the line’s always busy, but we’ll keep this list up to date if they make an announcement.

10 Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes. The golden arches will be there to greet you at the counter or the drive-thru, but expect potentially adapted hours.

11 Is Panera Bread open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Panera Bread’s closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

12 Is Popeyes open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes, it’s open for your chicken sandwich needs, and do check the app for specific hours.

13 Is Subway open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No. Subway’s closed.

14 Is Waffle House open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes, Waffle House is open for business. Hours differ depending on the location so check your local Waffle House to confirm their plan of action.

15 Is Wendy’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Most Wendy’s are usually open on Thanksgiving, but they haven’t posted their 2025 plans yet. They direct you to the location finder. The line’s always busy, but we’ll keep this list up to date if they make an announcement.

16 Is World Market open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, it’s closed and will reopen to greet early morning bargain seekers for Black Friday.

Let’s talk about the stores now:

17 Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Likely no. Many stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and open the next day, so stock up on Aldi goodies early.

18 Is Anthropologie open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Anthroplogie is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Black Friday. Here’s a list of our favorite fashion finds.

19 Is Barnes & Noble open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No. Barnes & Noble is closed on Thanksgiving Day as is their yearly annual tradition.

20 Is Bath & Body Works open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No. Bath & Body Works closes for Thanksgiving Day, opening its doors the following day for the extended Black Friday sale.

21 Is BJ’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes! Both the wholesale club stores and gas stations are closed on turkey day, but they reopen at 7a.m. on Black Friday. But during the holiday season, BJ’s clubs that normally close at 9p.m. will stay open to accommodate holiday shoppers until 10p.m. Monday, Nov. 24 – Wednesday, Nov. 26: some BJ’s clubs will also stay open to 10p.m. while the gas station opening hours mirror the approach of the clubs.

22 Is Costco open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No. Costco’s typically closed Thanksgiving Day and it appears 2025 is no exception. Its doors open on Black Friday at normal hours.

23 Is Dillard’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Dillard’s = closed on Thanksgiving Day with plans to reopen for Black Friday shoppers.

24 Is Dollar General open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Likely yes! Most of the Dollar General stores plan to be open on Thanksgiving Day in most states with adaptation to the typical hours. It’s likely they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

25 Is Dollar Tree open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes. Conveniently, Dollar Tree is open on Thanksgiving Day, but most locations aren’t open as long, historically they trim their hours down to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Give your local store a ring to confirm the hours your store’s open near you.

26 Is Family Dollar open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Yes. Luckily most Family Dollar stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As always, check your local store.

27 Is Five Below open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, it’s closed. But you can still get in on the fun including a buildable Barbie cookie house that Emily recommended beforehand. Empowerment looks delicious.

28 Is Hobby Lobby open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Hobby Lobby confirmed they’re closed on Thanksgiving Day. That tracks given their fondness for turkey things.

29 Is HomeGoods open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, it’s closed along with their sister stores T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, which we’ll still cover below for clarity.

30 Is Kirkland’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Blessedly yes! A number of stores told Best Life they’d be open during normal hours. If you’re shopping online or in person, check out some of Leah’s faves from their signature line.

31 Is Kohl’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, it’s closed.

32 Is Lowe’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Lowe’s is closed for Thanksgiving.

33 Is H&M open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, H&M is closed for Thanksgiving.

34 Is Marshalls open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Marshalls is closed.

35 Is Michaels open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, it’s closed. But check out the best Christmas decor they have on offer right now including their wall of garlands and sweetest little reindeer pillow.

36 Is Nordstrom Rack open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, meanwhile, check out seriously gorgeous coats from Nordstrom Rack to wear for the holidays.

37 Is Pottery Barn open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Pottery Barn is closed for Thanksgiving Day.

38 Is Ross open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Ross Dress For Less is closed for Thanksgiving Day.

39 Is Target open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Target is closed for Thanksgiving Day.

40 Is T.J. Maxx open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, T.J. Maxx is closed.

41 Is Trader Joe’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No it’s closed per their policy they’ve long had in place.

42 Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, the giant’s top brass John Furner told Savannah Guthrie that being open on Thanksgiving Day is a thing of the past while appearing on the Today Show.