11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We found a Summer Fridays dupe for just $5.

Shopping for Christmas gifts on a budget can be difficult…unless you know where to look. Get ready to save big and earn the title of Best Gift Giver this holiday season—Five Below just got in a new wave of affordable gift finds, with prices ranging from $4 to $8. Put on your Santa Claus hat because here are the 11 best new gift arrivals hitting Five Below shelves this week.

1. Snoopy Socks

Anyone who says fuzzy socks make for a boring stocking stuffer clearly has never received a pair of Snoopy Socks ($5).

2. The Grinch Crochet Kit

Retailing at $5, The Grinch Crochet Kit is perfect for beginners or Christmas-loving crocheters. Choose from two kit designs: The Grinch himself or his dog, Max.

3. Toasty Pastries Sticky Notes Set

As someone who leaves sticky notes all over the house, I would get a belly laugh out of this funny Toasty Pastries Sticky Notes Set ($5). The notes are in the shape of a bagel and a Pop-Tart, though you can refill the toaster with regular sticky notes once you’re out.

4. Luxe Ripple Fur Throw

Get ready to snuggle up for a movie marathon with this Luxe Ripple Fur Throw ($7). Pair the ultra-soft throw with a candle and their favorite candy.

5. Barbie House Cookie Kit

Who needs a gingerbread house when you can build Barbie’s Dreamhouse out of edible cookies?? The Barbie House Cookie Kit ($4) comes with vanilla cookies, decorating candies, and icing.

6. The Constitution Of The United States Of America And Other Founding Documents

History buffs will geek over this hardcover anthology titled The Constitution Of The United States Of America And Other Founding Documents. And its $5 price sticker doesn’t break the bank either.

7. Pom Pom Launcher Cat Toy

This Pom Pom Launcher Cat Toy ($5) is just as much of a present for you as it is for your cat.

8. Pickleball Paddle

Sports lovers will appreciate this lightweight, high-performance Pickleball Paddle. Individual paddles are sold for $7, or you can get a set for $14.

9. Glow-in-the-Dark Bluetooth Earbuds

Available in hot pink, blue, neon green, and purple, these Glow-in-the-Dark Bluetooth Earbuds ($8) guarantee 10 hours of battery life, and they’re equipped with a built-in microphone and touch control features. They’re compatible with iPhones, Androids, Samsung Galaxies, and smart tablets.

10. Pedicure Spa Set

Bring the nail salon to your home with this Pedicure Spa Set, which comes with bath salts and bubble bath. It costs $6, and if your budget allows, you can probably find a few discounted bottles of nail polish at Five Below, too.

11. Lazy Days All-Nighter Skincare Set

Beauty gurus will go crazy over the Lazy Days All-Nighter Skincare Set ($5), which is believed to be a dupe for Summer Fridays. The travel-sized trio includes a hydrating mist, mask, and hydration serum.