11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

‘Tis the season to find great home items at Aldi. The grocery store is filling up with so many home goods that you need for the winter months. From weather-stripping supplies and vacuum cleaners to holiday decorations, there is an impressive assortment at your local store, some items more fun than others. One thing they all have in common? Ultra-competitive pricing, the Aldi way. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Aldi home finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A Boot, Shoe, and Glove Dryer

You probably didn’t know you needed the Ambiano Boot, Shoe, & Glove Dryer, but here it is for $14.99. The gadget gently blows warm air for faster drying, with an easy-to-use control dial with an adjustable timer up to 120 minutes with automatic shut off. It also has extendable arms that range from 7 to 10 inches to accommodate boots, shoes, or gloves of different sizes. It takes about 10 minutes to warm up.

2 $20 Vacuum Cleaners

For $19.99, you can get a vacuum cleaner at Aldi. The Ambiano Corded 2 in 1 Stick Vacuum, $19.99, comes in navy and white and includes a crevice nozzle and floor nozzle, F7 Filter, and 0.8L dust capacity. The cord is approximately 20 feet.

3 Double Draft Seals

For just $6.99, you can save big on your heating bill this winter with the Easy Home Double Draft Seal available in Black or Gray. It protects against drafts, dust, and cold. You can cut it to size. It is suitable for smooth surfaces, but not recommended for carpeted floors. Length approx. 37.4 inches

4 Humidifers

Do you have a humidifier? If not, pick up Aldi’s version for $19.99. The Easy Home Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier comes in Black/Gray and Green/Clear color options.

5 An Orthopedic Pet Bed

If you want to treat kitty or Fido to a holiday gift, get this Heart to Tail Orthopedic Boucle Pet Bed for $24.99. Available in Beige and Green. Dimensions are 28 in x 20.9 in, and it is filled with supportive, cushioning foam that helps distribute your pet’s weight evenly.

6 Different Types of Weatherstripping Seals

Get all your weatherproofing supplies at Aldi. For $4.99, get Easy Home Weatherstrip Seal in Clear Soft PVC, Brown E Profile, White E Profile, Brown P Profile, and White P Profile.

7 A Wet/Dry Vacuum

Looking for a vacuum that doubles as a mop? You may pay hundreds of dollars at other stores, but for $39.99 you can pick one up at Aldi. The Ferrex 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is landing at stores this week. “Powerful and portable, great for use at home, in the garage, in the vehicle, or at the office,” Aldi says about the gadget, which has a 6-gallon container capacity and 13 13-foot power cable. It includes multiple accessories: 2 extension tubes, a 6-foot hose, a round floor nozzle, a crevice floor nozzle, a wet-and-dry floor nozzle, a washable cloth filter bag, a paper filter bag, and a sponge filter.

8 Lego Storage Bricks

If your kid is constantly leaving LEGO bricks around the house, invest $24.99 in the LEGO Storage Brick. The stackable blocks come in Aqua, Gray, and Light Purple.

9 A Great Heating Pad

Get ready for a cold winter! This Visage Weighted King Size Heating Pad comes in Blue or Gray and is $19.99. According to Aldi, it is a velvet machine with a removable, washable, weighted cover and features six heat settings, six timer levels, and auto-shutoff.

10 Holiday Wax Warmers

The new Merry Moments Holiday Wax Warmers are a new customer favorite. They come in macarons, nutcracker, and snowman themes, each $9.99. These also make great gifts, but don’t forget to buy the Scented Wax Melts ($1.99) to put in them. They come in a bunch of holiday scents.

11 And, These Holiday Door Mats

A bunch of new holiday door mat styles are already in stores. The Merry Moments 24″ x 36″ Coir Mat is $9.99 and comes in many options, including Merry & Bright and Gnome for the Holidays themes.