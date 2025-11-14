11 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Grab all kinds of Advent calendars, holiday candles, and candy-cane-scented beauty products

While you’re at Trader Joe’s stocking up on Sleigh Ride Cookies and pumpkin bread, don’t skip what I like to refer to as the “fun aisle.” Right now, you can grab all kinds of Advent calendars, holiday candles, and candy-cane-scented beauty products. Keep reading to see all the best new Trader Joe’s seasonal finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Holiday Scented Candle Trio

This Holiday Scented Candle Trio makes a great stocking stuffer, but with its $8.99 price tag, you can also treat yourself to a set. The soy-wax blend candles come in three wintery scents: Noble Fir, Foraged Cassis, and Cinnamon Pinecone.

2 Body Butter Trio

Can you believe this Body Butter Trio is only $7.99? The lotions are formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe leaf extract, perfect for dry winter skin, and come in the following scents: Lavender Santal, White Gardenia, and Pineapple Bergamot.

3 Candle of the Month Set

For the candle-lover in your life, this $30 Candle of the Month Set makes the perfect gift. According to Trader Joe’s, the candles are made by their “celebrated supplier in Vietnam” and come in the following month-themed scents:

January: Sparkling Cuvee

February: Raspberries & Cream

March: Clover & Moss

April: April Showers

May: May Flowers

June: Sea Salt

July: Island Oasis

August: By the Campfire

September: Santal & Cedar

October: Pumpkin Spice Latte

November: Cranberry

December: Sugar Cookie

4 12 Days of Beauty – A Curated Collection

Trader Joe’s new 12 Days of Beauty is an Advent calendar that’ll surprise you with body butter, facial oil, face masks, and more. All the products are free of parabens and sulfates.

5 Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

For just $1.49 each, these Milk Chocolate Advent Calendars are the perfect treat for your little ones.

6 Advent Calendar for Dogs

There’s truly a Christmas countdown treat for everyone in the family, two- or four-legged. Trader Joe’s Advent Calendar for Dogs ($8) “includes 24 days of single ingredient, freeze-dried treats made from tail-wag-inspiring chicken breast.”

7 Candy Cane Body Scrub and Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter

“Peppermint oil imparts an invigorating scent and subtle cooling sensation, while pink, biodegradable jojoba beads make this Body Scrub look like a Candy Cane as much as it smells like one,” describes Trader Joe’s of the store’s new Candy Cane Body Scrub ($7).

Finish off your post-shower ritual with the complementary Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter ($6). “The Candy Cane scent is wintry and invigorating, not overpowering, and the shimmer is soft and subtle, not garish or glittery,” Trader Joe’s says.

8 Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask

“This thick, clay-based, subtly minty mask is designed to calm the skin and delight the senses, while simultaneously extracting oils and impurities,” says Trader Joe’s. The $7 Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask is infused with mineral-rich kaolin clay, peppermint leaf extract, Manuka honey, evening primrose, marula oil, and jojoba beads.

9 Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap

Rounding out the minty body-care items is this $3 Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap, which “contains a skin-soothing blend of peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, aloe leaf juice, & agave leaf extract.”

10 Grump Tree

This holiday season, I’ve seen a lot of stores selling crooked The Grinch-style faux trees, most of which are bright green and a little garish. Trader Joe’s live Grump Tree ($10) is a more subtle take on the trend. It can be used as a table centerpiece or given as a fun white elephant gift.

11 Holiday Centerpiece Wreath

Use this $9 Holiday Centerpiece Wreath on your front door or on a tabletop with candles in the center. It’s made of Noble Fir Boughs, “the longest lasting of any needled greenery,” along with pine cones and fragrant-smelling juniper.