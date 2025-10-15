11 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Arguably speaking, fall is the best time of year at Trader Joe’s. From pumpkin-scented hand creams to butternut squash soup and maple leaf ice cream sandwiches, the grocer knows how to get its patrons excited for Autumn. TJ’s is dropping new fall-inspired products throughout the season, including items in the spirit of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Here are 11 must-have items hitting shelves right now.

1 Trick-or-Treat Mini Canvas Totes

You might remember earlier this year when TJ’s launched its spring collection of mini canvas totes. Well, the grocer has dropped its Trick-or-Treat collection just in time for Halloween! The $3 reusable bags come in black, orange, green, and purple.

2 Light-Up Cemetarium

TJ’s flower and plant aisle is getting a ghoulish makeover. The Light-Up Cemetarium ($11) requires minimal attention and comes with a long shelf-life, despite its graveyard vibe.

3 Maple and Sweet Potato Flavored Sandwich Cookies for Dogs

Pups also deserve a sweet treat this Halloween! Stock up on Maple and Sweet Potato Flavored Sandwich Cookies ($3) for your neighborhood canines. Consider it the dog-friendly version of TJ’s Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s.

4 Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap

I’m a sucker for seasonal-scented body care products—and at just $3 a pop, I’m buying multiple bottles of this Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap. The paraben-free formula consists of coconut-derived surfactants, vegetable glycerin, chamomile, apple, and pear extracts.

5 Felted Ilex Berries

Add these Felted Illex Berries ($10) to your tablescape or mantle display, a wreath, or a vase with faux fall flowers. Their wool-like appearance adds texture and dimension, plus they have height.

6 Pumpkin Body Care

TJ’s has a few best-selling products in the beauty and skincare aisle that have undergone a fall transformation. The Pumpkin Body Scrub ($7) is an in-shower exfoliant made from brown sugar, pumpkin, and sunflower and jojoba seed oils that help with dry skin. Afterwards, lock in moisture with the Pumpkin Body Butter ($5), which is infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and pumpkin seed oil.

7 Waffle Weave Cotton Kitchen Towels

Made from 100 percent cotton, these $8 Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels are designed with “tiny, recessed squares” that increase the fabric’s surface area. In turn, this increases the towels’ “dish-drying, spill-sopping, counter-cleaning capabilities,” per TJ’s.

8 Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask

We’re still several weeks out from Christmas, but it’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping! This $7 Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask makes a lovely addition to a spa-themed gift or even as a stocking stuffer.

9 Jumbo Mum Balls

Looking for a hostess gift that isn’t a bottle of wine or champagne? Pick up a pretty bouquet of Jumbo Mum Balls ($5).

10 Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit

You heard it here first: Gingerbread houses are out, and TJ’s Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kits are in! The kit comes with edible ingredients, like icing (colors derived from natural ingredients) and candies in the shape of bats, skeletons, pumpkins, and black cats.

11 Gingerbread Turkey Trot Cookie Decorating Kit

Come Thanksgiving, keep the gingerbread decorating party going with this Gingerbread Turkey Trot Cookie Decorating Kit. Each $7 kit makes four turkeys and includes edible icing, candy beads, and leaf-shaped sprinkles.