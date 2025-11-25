5 Best New L.L. Bean Cozy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From those famous flannel sheets to toasty moccasins.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? This season’s cozy lineup from L.L. Bean—including throws, wearable blankets, robes, and slippers—proves why the brand has stayed a trusted fan favorite for decades. Whether you prefer warmth you can wear, lounge in, or layer across your home, the company offers something for every kind of shopper.

These holiday-ready pieces are made with the softest plush fleece and sherpa, striking a perfect balance between classic style and modern comfort. Wondering which items to add to your holiday list? These are the five best finds at L.L. Bean—just in time for the festive season.

1 Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

This double-brushed cotton flannel sheet set, crafted in Portugal, offers a velvety softness that resists pilling, fading, and shrinking. The five-ounce weight makes it ideal for year-round use, especially on cool or drafty nights—light enough not to overheat, but warm enough for cozy comfort.

According to the company, the $119 set was specifically engineered through an exclusive process that carefully removes surface fibers to achieve that super-soft feel.

Plus, it’s earned plenty of praise: The New York Times Wirecutter has selected it as one of the best flannel sheets on the market, year after year: “Supersoft, well-made, and reasonably priced, these flannel sheets will keep most people toasty and happy on cold winter nights,” they wrote this year.

Value for your money is another major selling point, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously told Best Life. ​​”A set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases,” she said, referring to sets sized “full” and larger. “So for your money, you’re getting an entire set and not just a fitted sheet.”

2 1912 Heritage Cable Knit Faux-Fur Throw

A cozy throw is another timeless staple, and the 1912 Heritage Knit Cable-Faux Fur Throw ($90) is a standout. It perfectly blends a classic cable-knit look with a plush faux-fur lining, giving you both visual texture and cuddle-worthy warmth. Whether draped over your couch, curled around you at bedtime, or even used for an impromptu nap, it’s designed for maximum comfort.

3 Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw

If you want a blanket that you can wear and move in, the Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw is a brilliant choice. It features an open front neckline, a roomy hood, and two generous patch pockets for $75.

The shell is made of super-soft sherpa fabric that traps warmth, while still being lightweight enough to wear around the house. It’s perfect for relaxing on the sofa, reading, or just staying cozy without fully wrapping yourself in a stationary blanket.

And, because this particular item is “one-size-fits-all,” you can stock up on a range of colors and gift them to anyone and everyone on your list.

4 Wicked Plush Robe

No cozy lineup is complete without a plush robe—and L.L. Bean’s $120 Wicked Plush Robes for women and men don’t disappoint. These robes are crafted from ultra-luxurious, high-pile plush fleece, giving them a “cloud-like” soft feel. The design is soft, warm, and generously cut, making it ideal for post-shower lounging or staying warm during chilly mornings.

Just as importantly, the quality of the material ensures it’ll hold up over time—making it just the kind of comforting piece you’ll reach for season after season.

5 Wicked Good Moccasins

When it comes to icy floors or cold tile, sometimes you need something warm and practical on your feet. That’s where the Wicked Good Moccasins come in—L.L. Bean offers them in both women’s and men’s versions, $89 each.

These slippers feature a durable leather upper and a cozy, insulating shearling or wool interior (depending on the version), making them perfect for indoor wear. Their sturdy design means they’re more than just “cute house slippers”—they’re built to last, and L.L. Bean’s craftsmanship shows.

That’s why, once again, The New York Times Wirecutter has named them a top pick since 2016.