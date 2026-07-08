7 Kohl’s Sales Happening This Week You Don’t Want to Miss

There are huge savings on skincare products, home goods, electronics, and more.

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As regular shoppers, the Best Life team knows how easy it can be to find great deals at Kohl’s on any given day of the week (including plenty that are under $25). But right now, the iconic department store is slashing prices across all categories with some serious summer sales. We’re thrilled to be saving money on products we would want to buy anyway, with high-end skincare products, design-forward electronics, must-have home goods, and even outdoor equipment thrown into the mix. Get ready to start shopping: Here are the Kohl’s sales happening this week that you really don’t want to miss.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Home Finds Members Say Are Hidden Gems.

1 Celebrate Together Summer 4-Pack Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats

Savings: $8

In our opinion, setting the table for an outdoor summer meal should lean into the season. These Celebrate Together Summer Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats ($11.99) are the perfect way to do just that, bringing a pop of bright, citrusy pastels to your gathering.

Customers in the review section say the pieces are very durable and easy to clean, but are also set the ideal aesthetic. “I like to change up the dining table, and these are perfect for the summertime. They add a little extra color, which I love!” writes one.

2 Youth To The People Superfood Omega Hand + Body Lotion

Savings: $24

Among all of the items that go on sale, finding a great deal on high-end skincare can truly be one of the best. That’s why we were thrilled to find one of our favorites, Youth To The People Superfood Omega Hand + Body Lotion ($24), at a deep discount at Kohl’s right now. Made with mango seed, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, green microalgae, and kale and green tea extracts, it helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier while softening and smoothing to give a more youthful appearance.

If you’re still torn on whether or not this is the right addition to your regimen, the fact that happy customers vouch for it in the reviews paints a very positive picture.

“This is the best lotion I have ever used. It doesn’t feel greasy at all, just nourishing,” writes one. “It smells fresh and natural without being overpowering. I will order this again and again forever!”

3 Nautica Nautical Blue Sheet Set

Savings: $35

As the place where you spend a good amount of time, we think splurging on great bedding is typically justified. But thanks to the current sale, you can get this fantastic Nautica Nautical Blue Sheet Set ($69.99) without having to shell out the big bucks! We love the summery aesthetic it gives, but as always with bedlinens, the fact that they’re soft and comfy is most important.

“The sheets are incredibly comfortable, with a sleek, silky feel despite being cotton,” gushes one customer in a 5-star review. “They’re also cooling, making for a great night’s sleep. Highly recommend for both comfort and style!”

4 iLive Stylish Wireless Speaker

Savings: $20

Let’s face it: Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days. But when they look as good as this iLive Stylish Wireless Speaker ($29.99), we have to admit we’re intrigued—especially at this price point. We think this well-designed model looks like it costs ten times its price tag and would be a perfect addition to any bookshelf, dresser, or countertop.

But of course, it’s not just about the aesthetics: Most importantly, customers say it sounds as good as it looks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kohl’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Conair Reflections LED Rose Gold Makeup Mirror

Savings: $15

Sometimes, the most important part of your makeup regimen isn’t the products you’re putting on your face but having the right tools to apply them perfectly. This Conair Reflections LED Rose Gold Makeup Mirror ($44.24) is a must-have for any cosmetics enthusiast, providing up to 10x magnification and plenty of light during application.

Kohl’s shoppers say they really appreciate the adjustable lighting settings that make it “perfect for dim spaces.” Some also say the color and design make it a “nice decorative piece for the bathroom.”

6 KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer

Savings: $120

Arguably still the Cadillac of kitchen appliances, the KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer ($379.99) is a mainstay of registries and wish lists. But thanks to the massive savings right now, picking up one for yourself doesn’t feel like much of a stretch!

Customers clearly agree, giving the product an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Kohl’s website (including nearly 29,000 5-star reviews). There’s no shortage of praise, with many calling the mixer “versatile,” “durable,” and “timeless.”

7 Outsunny Camping Tent

Savings: $25

Now that we’re in the thick of summer, it’s time to get rolling on those outdoor activities! And with this Outsunny Camping Tent ($74.39), you can get out there and start appreciating nature without sacrificing too many of the comforts of home. Personally, we love the included “porch” and the reliable waterproofing that make this a safe bet no matter what’s in the weather forecast.