11 Best New Sam’s Club Home Finds Members Say Are Hidden Gems

Shoppers are loving these dinnerware dupes, kitchenware, bedding options, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are some pretty clear advantages to Sam’s Club membership, including access to those great prices on all kinds of products. But according to some of its most devoted customers, the warehouse retailer’s inventory is full of some fantastic items if you’re willing to dig a little bit. This week, we’re using the store to continue our spring storage push, updating our kitchens, and getting into the season with some new bedding. Ready to see what all the fuss is about? Here are the best new Sam’s Club home finds members say are hidden gems.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

1 Member’s Mark 60 Quart Clear Storage Tote 4-Pack

Sure, we’ve been going on and on about how important it is to have a nicely organized storage system. But if you haven’t started on your tidying journey yet, this Member’s Mark 60 Quart Clear Storage Tote ($33.76) is a great place to start, especially now that they’re on sale for $6 off.

“These storage tubs are just the best!” writes one thrilled member in their review. “We have purchased them several times for storage throughout the house. I love the size and the fact that they are clear and stackable. Great value also!”

2 Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

With all of the fresh produce making its way into the markets again, it’s truly the time of year to reassess your everyday kitchen essentials. That’s why we were so thrilled to come across this Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set ($199), which comes with everything you need to put your stovetop to use all season long (and for years to come).

But don’t take our word for it: Sam’s Club members have taken to the reviews to gush about this fantastic find.

“Absolutely LOVE this cookware!” writes one. “I made the comment after using it for a couple of weeks: ‘Where has this been all my life?!’ It’s heavy and well-made. Clean up is almost as easy as wiping it clean without scrubbing. I can’t say enough good things about this set!”

3 Tramontina 11-Piece Silicone Utensil Set

Speaking of mastering your stovetop, you’re also going to need a way to mix, stir, and serve! We love how this Tramontina 11-Piece Silicone Utensil Set ($23.82) is both affordable and comprehensive, all while still being gentle on our cookware. And with nearly a dozen implements in one pack, it’s one of the easiest ways to declutter your mismatched drawers and start anew with everything you could possibly need!

4 Member’s Mark 4-Pack Glass Tumblers with Bamboo Lids

Summer is the season for creative, refreshing beverages. Don’t you think that calls for something a little more special than your standard glassware?

As perpetual hosts, we love this four-pack of Member’s Mark Glass Tumblers ($14.98) for their fluted look, sophisticated glass straws, and bamboo lids that help keep everything contained. We swear, it will make that fresh lemonade, iced coffee, or Arnold Palmer taste even better!

But don’t be fooled by their dainty, delicate appearance: Members in the review section say they are anything but, calling them “beautiful and sturdy.”

“Absolutely love these glasses,” writes one. “There is also a brush included to clean the glass straws…perfect!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

5 Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Just like that other big warehouse retailer, Sam’s Club can be a fantastic resource for major home appliances, too! This Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($1,095) is one such example, and is currently $400 off as part of the store’s “Instant Savings” promotion. According to the website, more than 1,000 people have put this into their online shopping carts to take advantage of the deal!

6 Callen Media TV Console

Modern technology has made it much easier to consolidate the electronics in our living rooms. But if you’d still like a stylish place to stash items beneath your big screen, we’d highly recommend thisCallen Media TV Console ($399). Not only is it currently $200 off (and arguably looks like a more affordable West Elm dupe), but Sam’s Club members are absolutely raving about it in their reviews.

“I was very impressed when I received the console,” writes one. “Honestly, for the price, it exceeded my expectations. It looks beautiful in my home, and I have been looking for a while.”

7 Lark Handmade Porcelain Country Platter

Sure, everyone has their own ideas about which food items are patriotic. But we’d argue that serving that literally looks like the U.S.A. is probably the true top contender!

That’s why if you’re looking for something special for the Fourth this year, consider this Lark Handmade Porcelain Country Platter ($21.98). From sea to shining sea has never looked so delicious!

8 Tahari Home 3-Piece Cotton Comforter Set

It might seem counterintuitive to focus on buying bedding during the warmer months. But when you think about it, finds like this Tahari Home 3-Piece Cotton Comforter Set ($107.98) actually make a lot of sense to pick up during the summer. The breathable material and lighter colors are perfect for the season!

Apparently, Sam’s Club members agree with this take. “As someone who values both style and comfort, I couldn’t be more delighted with this 3-piece set,” writes one. “The lightweight cotton blend fabric ensures a cozy and breathable sleep experience, making it the perfect choice for those balmy nights ahead. Say goodbye to tossing and turning—this comforter set provides just the right amount of warmth without feeling stifling.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Backyard Finds Under $25.

9 Member’s Mark Acacia Wood Rectangular Serving Trays, Set of 2

The math is simple: Summer equals more parties, and more parties mean more food service for guests! Make things easy with this pair of Member’s Mark Acacia Wood Rectangular Serving Trays ($19.94), which is just as good for setting dishes out for a crowd as it is for serving your plated dinners during more intimate gatherings.

“I use these trays all the time for entertaining,” writes one member. “They are phenomenal pieces that hold food better than a grazing or charcuterie board, especially if you are bringing something to a potluck. I’ve used these for veggie trays, fruit trays, dessert trays, and even an antipasto salad tray. These trays help make the presentation that much more special, and I’ve had a ton of compliments on them.”

10 Riedel Red Wine Glasses, 4-Piece Set

When you’re breaking out the good stuff, it pays to have the appropriate glassware on hand! We’re huge fans of these Riedel Red Wine Glasses ($52.98): Even though we’ve used this brand for years, the fact that they’re available at a much lower price point at Sam’s Club truly seals the deal!

11 Member’s Mark 12-Piece Stoneware Two-Tone Dinnerware Set

Plates and bowls can be a serious investment (at least if you’re going for ones that are built to last). But according to Sam’s Club shoppers, this Member’s Mark 12-Piece Stoneware Two-Tone Dinnerware Set ($23.76) is a bargain find if there ever was one! In fact, most reviewers remark on how much more expensive these pieces actually feel.

“The first thing I noticed about this dinnerware set is the weight. They are made extremely well and on par with much more expensive items I’ve purchased in the past,” says one. “The outer finish is absolutely gorgeous with a wonderful texture and deep color that really pops on the dinner table. The multiple plate sizes are also very convenient, allowing for multiple serving styles or courses. An excellent value for the money.”