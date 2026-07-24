11 Big Lots Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Shop these surprisingly chic home finds that offer impressive value for less.

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Big Lots has long been known as a destination for bargain hunters, but the in shoppers know it’s also filled with surprisingly stylish home décor, furniture, and everyday essentials that can rival products from pricier brands. At Big Lots, inventory changes very frequently and every visit can feel a bit like a treasure hunt, with hidden gems appearing alongside staple, household brands. Whether you’re refreshing your home, stocking up on essentials, or searching for an unexpected bargain, these finds offer impressive value without looking cheap.

1 Large Wall Clocks

Oversized wall clocks instantly make a statement, often serving as both functional timepieces and decorative focal points. Big Lots regularly carries designs that complement farmhouse, industrial, and modern interiors like this Wall Clock, making it easy to fill a large blank wall without paying a high price.

2 Knot Pillow

Decorative Knot Pillows continue to be a favorite among shoppers thanks to their playful sculptural shape. This version adds texture and personality to couches, beds, or accent chairs while delivering the kind of trendy look often associated with upscale stores.

3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Wireless headphones don’t have to come with a premium price tag to look sleek. These Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones offer a modern design with active noise cancellation, making them a practical option for working out or traveling while maintaining an appearance that’s surprisingly sleek.

4 Serta Jumbo Bed Pillow

A comfortable pillow can make a noticeable difference in the quality of your sleep, and Serta remains one of the most recognizable names in the industry. This Serta Jumbo Bed Pillow offers comfort while giving shoppers access to a trusted brand for less.

5 Seasonal Décor

Big Lots has built a loyal following for its rotating seasonal items. Whether you’re decorating for fall, Christmas, Halloween, or summer entertaining, the constantly changing inventory often includes stylish pieces that look more expensive than their inexpensive price tags. “Seasonal, Halloween, Christmas, Summer Outdoor stuff. It’s decent quality and ever since my Kmart closed, they are really the only local place that has a Kmart-like selection of decor items,” a Reddit user said on a post about what to get at Big Lots.

6 Furniture Deals

Furniture is one of the store’s biggest hidden gems. From accent chairs and tables to larger living room pieces, shoppers frequently find well-known brands and stylish pieces at prices that are noticeably lower than traditional furniture retailers. “Furniture is a great deal – some Ashley is the same as at their stores / website, but cheaper! Also many pantry and consumables are cheaper here than anywhere else,” a Reddit user said on a post about Big Lots finds.

7 Small Appliances

Kitchen appliances are another category worth browsing, especially during company wide sales. Discounts on known brands make it possible to upgrade everyday essentials without blowing through your budget. “Right now black and decker small appliances are on sale 40% off like microwaves blenders that sort of thing. I’d suggest looking at the website to see the deals in your area. We get a lot of nice decorative items too. I work there but was a customer there anyway before that,” a Reddit user said on a post about Big Lots finds.

8 Barbasol Cordless Hair Clipper

Personal care products are easy to overlook while shopping, but Big Lots occasionally offers recognizable brands at lower prices. A cordless clipper like the Barbasol Cordless Hair Clipper provides a convenient option for routine trims at home while helping shoppers save.

9 Pet Supplies

Pet owners can often find worthwhile savings on food, treats, toys, and accessories, especially when coupons or store promotions are floating around. While selection varies by location, many shoppers consider the pet aisle worth checking during every visit. “The pet section has pretty good deals with the 20% off coupons and all the other promotions,” a Reddit user said.

10 Coffee

Big Lots’ changing inventory means coffee lovers occasionally stumble across significant discounts on familiar brands. Even when premium varieties sell out quickly, shoppers can often find affordable alternatives that make your caffeine addiction a little less pricey. “We felt like we won the lottery when we found [a] name brand k-cups for $22. We also went on a 20 percent off day, so the price was even better. You never know what kind of “treasures” you’ll find with their ever changing stock,” Columbia Mom Blog says.

11 Greeting Cards

Greeting cards are a money sucker, and one of those consistent purchases that can quietly add up. Big Lots offers a selection of cards at budget-friendly prices, making it easy to celebrate birthdays and special occasions without overspending on something that’s ultimately about the message inside. “These days, some greeting cards can cost upwards of $5 or more! I’m all for finding the perfect card that says just the right thing, but I don’t want to spend a small fortune on a piece of paper someone may or may not throw away,” Columbia Mom Blog said. “Big Lots has a large selection and good prices.”