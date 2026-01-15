From furniture and home upgrades to unexpected big-ticket finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you curious what’s new at Costco? With the holidays behind us, the warehouse is filling up with fresh finds, ranging from cozy indoor furniture and home goods to outdoor gazebos for entertaining. Even the top Costco social media influencers were pleasantly surprised by what they discovered on recent shopping trips. What is new at your local store? Here are the 11 best new Costco arrivals hitting shelves mid-month.

1 Scented LED Glitter Confetti Candles

Costco Hot Buys shared a 2-pack of gorgeous glitter candles from Avaria. “These candles are so pretty!” they wrote. The scented set is selling for $19.99.

2 A Big Cozy Chair

Costco Hot Buys also shared about a Sealy Calin Oversized Fabric Chaise for $449.99. “This oversized chaise looks so comfy to be lazy in,” they captioned the post. “Love this one,” a shopper commented. “If only I had the space for this one! So comfy!” added another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Cozy Sectional

Costco Savvy shared about one of the many new sectionals at the store. “This NEW Thomasville Fallon 6pc modular sectional at Costco is EPIC! 😍🛋️ Modular, cozy, and perfect for any living room. You can rearrange it ANY way you want! 🔄 Available in Gray & Cream (online) and huge enough for the whole family,” they wrote. It sells in the store for $1,499.99.

4 Outdoor Furniture Is Already Arriving

Costco Savvy also shared that outdoor furniture is already hitting stores. “3 NEW outdoor furniture sets at Costco that will LEVEL UP your backyard!” they wrote. This includes the Agio Juniper 5‑pc deep seating + fire table, SunVilla 3‑pc patio set, and the Thomasville Elko 3‑pc swivel glider recliners.

5 A Self-Watering Planter

Costco Savvy also shared about a self-watering planter. “This self-watering cedar planter basically does the work for you!🌿 Real cedar wood + built-in watering system = healthier plants with way less effort. Perfect for herbs, veggies, or flowers…especially if you forget to water!” they wrote. Get it for $149.99.

6 A Next Level Kitchen Scale

Costco deals shared about a game-changing kitchen scale. “Meet the @lifemeasuredbytaylor Expanded Platform Kitchen Scale! Your new go-to for precision, prep, and portioning. Available now at Costco stores nationwide for $16.99! Big platform, big capacity! Holds up to 30 lbs, perfect for roasts, poultry, and bulk Costco buys 👌🏼 HOLD function: Locks in the weight even when large bowls cover the display 🥣 Dry + liquid measuring 💧 Waterproof & ultra-clean: Smooth glass surface with no buttons or grooves (no odor or flavor transfer!) 🎂 Fine increments: Ideal for baking accuracy, portion control, and healthy habits ➕ Add & Weigh tare function: Zero out your container and measure multiple ingredients in one bowl,” they wrote.

7 Carhartt Hoodies

Costco Buzz shared news of a new cozy hoodie. “Costco New Find! CARHARTT Lightweight Hoodie just hit the shelves for $43.99 🙌 Available in Black + Gray—easy everyday layer that won’t weigh you down. Grab yours before it disappears!”

8 A Set of Wood Side Tables

Costco Buzz shared about the PIKE & MAIN Side Table 2-Pack for $299.99, “and they’re fully assembled,” they wrote. “Perfect for bedside tables, end tables, or a quick living room refresh with zero setup stress.”

9 A Twin Over Full Bunk Bed

Costco New Deals shared about an epic piece of furntiture. “New twin over full bunk beds at Costco these are ruberwood solid with acacia veneer and I love that they convert into 2 separate beds! Such a great way to save space too!!” they exclaimed.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Even a Gazebo

Costco New Deals was shocked to find a gazebo. “I walked past this Cantina gazebo and had to stop. I found this Cantina gazebo, and it’s basically an outdoor entertaining station. It has aluminum cabinets for storage, counter space, and two stools included. I love that everything is built in, so it feels clean and organized. This would be perfect for summer nights, parties, or weekend hangouts. It’s $1,899 at Costco,” they wrote.

11 And, a Great Treadmill

Costco New Deals also found a new lifesmart treadmill. “This one has so many great features!! Comes with pre loaded fans, pre installed apps like Disney, Netflix and YouTube and it also folds for easy storage,” they said.