5 Costco Clothing Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing This Week

Costco shoppers are snagging sneakers, joggers, jackets, and leggings this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you shopped the Costco clothing department lately? The warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic clothing finds, with serious deals on everything from name-brand sneakers to cozy coats. All the Costco influencers have been sharing about the biggest markdowns and best deals at their stores. Remember, merchandise does vary by location. What are some of the best things I have seen this week? Here are 5 Costco clothing deals shoppers say are easy wins right now.

1 Adidas Breaknet Shoes for Under $20

Costco Buzz shared about a great sale on name-brand shoes. “Costco CLEARANCE ALERT 🚨 ADIDAS Men’s Breaknet Shoe for $20!! 👟💥 If you’ve been needing an everyday sneaker, this is your sign—run to Costco before they’re gone!” they captioned the post. “My hubby grabbed these! Such a great deal,” a shopper commented.

2 Nike Fleece Joggers

Costco Finds shared about a new Nike find at Costco. “NIKE Men’s Fleece Jogger is here for $33.99 👟🔥

Available in Black + Navy — comfy, warm, and looks good for errands OR the gym,” they wrote. “Very nice,” a follower commented.

3 A Cute, Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Another influencer shared about the ultimate “Costco find,” the Boston Traders women’s corduroy shirt jacket. It is on sale for $14.99 from $19.99. “Super comfy, easy to layer, and perfect for everyday wear,” they wrote. “Ok this is actually so cute,” a shopper agreed.

4 An “Adorable” Converse Anorak

“How cute is this Converse Jacket Costco just got in! Adorable!!” Costco Twins writes. “We love the fact that you can cinch the waist and that there’s an inside pocket. You can zip it full or keep it half zipped,” they add in the video. “Wait! I love this! So cute for Spring,” writes a shopper. “Oh my gosh, every time you post my wife tells me it’s time to go to Costco again,” another added.

5 Designer Dupe Leggings

Costco Twins also shared about the Costco version of Lululemon leggings. “Perfect DUPE Kirkland! Why pay $100 for those ‘OTHER’ active wear brands when you can pay $18.99 at Costco,” they captioned the post. “Such a great dupe for those “other” brands that charge over $100!” they added. “Love these. I bought two different colors and I sized up because I’m tall. Thank you for showing them again. It makes me feel so good about my decision. I did get them off a dupe alert,” a shopper commented.