Shop 11 new Costco storage finds that make your home look organized, from mini bins to tool chests.

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I am on a mission to get my home organized. Luckily, I have a Costco membership. The club has so many fantastic items all over the store to help me get everything I own sorted, stored, and put in the right place. From sectional sofas and beds with built-in storage to smaller containers, units, and even outdoor organizers, there are tons of great options at the warehouse. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco storage finds that make your home look organized.

1 Cute Mini Bins

“GreenMade’s Mini Bin 10 Pack at Costco is such a cute little storage find! Your go-to bin just got mini, with durable plastic bins and lids that stack and snap together perfectly. They’re small but mighty and honestly kind of adorable for organizing anything from craft supplies to garage odds and ends,” Costco Buys shared about the viral $9.49 item.

2 An Accent Console for Living Room Storage

Costco Buys shared about a gorgeous piece of furniture that doubles as storage. “This 74″ Accent Console at Costco is such a stunning furniture find! It is made with acacia veneers and hardwood solids, has soft close hinges, adjustable shelves, and cable management cutouts…this looks like it belongs in a designer showroom,” they wrote about the $479.99 item.

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3 A Sleeper Sofa with a Huge Storage Unit

The Coddle Cameron sofa triple tasks as a sofa and chaise, a sleeper sofa, and a storage unit all in one. “Costco just dropped this fan-favorite sleeper sofa and it seriously does so much! 👏🛋️ Sleeper bed, hidden storage, reversible chaise, and even built-in charging all in one!” Costco Savvy shared. The game-changing furniture piece is $1,249.99.

4 A Huge Deck Box

Costco Savvy shared about the perfect item to stash and store your outdoor items. “Love finding practical Costco finds like this! 👏 This deck box has so much storage and would be perfect for keeping your outdoor space organized,” she captioned a post.

5 The Viral 20 Bin Storage Rack

The viral storage rack has been all over social media this month. “If your garage needs a serious glow-up, don’t sleep on the 20-bin Gorilla Storage system now,” Costco Chika shared. “With tons of storage space plus room to stack larger items on top, this is the organization upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Grab it while it’s on sale because this deal is way too good to pass up!”

6 An Outdoor Shed

Costco New Deals shared about “the most beautiful shed I’ve seen at Costco. The “full-length impact-resistant skylight, shatter-proof windows, built-in shelves and wall hooks, slip-resistant resin floor plus steel-reinforced construction,” they added, noting that “this 10×8 shed is as practical as it is beautiful. I love the side-entry design and all the natural light from the skylight and windows. And if you don’t see it in your warehouse, it’s available online too.”

7 Storage Bowls with Airtight Lids

Another influencer shared about some adorable storage bowls with lids. “PACK OF 6 Stoneware bowls with airtight lid,” she wrote. Costco just dropped one of the cutest kitchen organization finds! 😍🌈 These colorful storage containers come in 6 different sizes for just $19.99.”

8 A Pottery Barn Looking Bed with Built-in Storage

Discover Costco shared about a Pottery Barn-looking bed with built-in storage. “This is the Universal Broadmoore Anistyn Bed Frame with Storage from Costco! It comes in size Queen and King and Costco also carries the matching dresser and nightstand!” they wrote.

9 A Huge Tool Chest

Costco New Deals shared a “garage upgrade alert” at Costco in the form of a tool chest. “This 60-inch tool chest definitely caught my attention. Between the 8 soft-close drawers, flip-up top compartment, built-in power and USB ports, secure locking system, and 1,500-pound weight capacity, it looks like it has plenty of room to keep tools and garage essentials organized. Approximately 60 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 38.5 inches tall. Plenty of storage space for a garage or workshop,” they wrote.

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10 Mesh Storage Baskets

Costco Buys shared another great storage solution for your kitchen. “These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” they wrote about the set, which costs $18.99.

11 A Snoopy Storage Set

Costco Savvy shared about great food storage containers. “These are just too cute! 😍 Costco has Snoopy & Hello Kitty 8-piece ceramic food storage sets. Each set comes with 2 large + 2 medium containers with matching vented lids, and they’re microwave + dishwasher safe!” they wrote.