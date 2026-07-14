Shop 11 Marshalls bedroom finds under $25, from gingham sheet sets to spooky throw pillows.

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Are you looking for a few inexpensive items to refresh your bedroom and make it feel cozy? Head on over to Marshalls. The discount department store has so many fabulous yet frugal items for every room in the house, including the one where you spend most of your time. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls bedroom finds under $25.

1 A Preppy Gingham Sheet Set

There are so many great bedding sets at Marshalls, and most of them are affordable enough to swap out seasonally. I love this Gingham Sheet Set, which costs $14.99 for a twin, up to $24.99 for a king. The queen set includes a flat and fitted sheet plus two standard pillowcases.

2 A Conch Shell Planter

Are you into the coastal bedroom vibe? This gorgeous white ESSCHERT DESIGN 12in Conch Shell Planter Bowl multi-tasks, bringing beachy vibes to your sleeping space while also serving as a vase or planter. Get it for just $16.99.

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3 A Skull Doorstopper

This BUSTER + PUNCH X TRAVIS BARKER Polished Brass Skull Door Stop is an impactful decoration that also serves a functional purpose. Get the elevated-looking piece for just $19.99, and it will help keep your door open.

4 Vogue Wall Art

There are a surprising number of under $20 wall art pieces in every aesthetic. This CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside. Get it for $12.99.

5 A Chinoiserie Ginger Jar

I get all my chinoiserie pieces at Marshalls, and have a few lining my fireplace mantel in my bedroom. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99 and is giving vintage, grandmillennial vibes.

6 Pillows

Marshalls is also a great resource for down comforters, down alternative comforters, and pillows. This CENTURY ORGANICS Silk-Filled Humidity-Control All-Year-Round Pillow is so comfy and a great deal, starting at $24.99.

7 Throw Pillows

I also love this 2-pack of SIGRID OLSEN26x26 Coastal Euro Pillows on clearance for $20. The gorgeous set originally cost $60, and will add a cozy accent to your sleeping space.

8 Cozy Throw Blankets

Marshalls has tons of throw blankets, no matter your style. This FRYE Cozy Chenille Block Sweater Knit Throw will add some texture and warmth and costs just $24.99.

9 Bougie Taper Candle Holders

These beautiful KALALOU Pomegranate and Pear Taper Candle Holders make a bougie addition to your bedroom. The two-piece set holds one taper candle each, one pear-shaped and one pomegranate-shaped. They both have a gold metallic finish. Get them for $16.99.

10 Seasonal Sheets

If you want to get in the Halloween spirit while you sleep, pick up a set of spooky sheets. This beautiful CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Pumpkin Party Striped Sheet Set starts at $16.99, making it an affordable option for the fall.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, a Spooky Throw Pillow

I love the throw pillows at Marshalls, and there are great ones in the new arrivals section. I found this subtle Halloween-vibe TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow, which looks ultra bougie and expensive for $19.99.