5 New USPS Stamps Hitting Post Offices This Month

From Colorado's statehood anniversary to celebrating Harriet Powers, here's what's coming.

While price increases and mail delays at the post office seem to be constant sources of frustration, seeing new stamps can be a rare bright spot. And after an impressive set of new offerings in January, the mail service is back with even more fresh designs celebrating special milestones, cultural gems, and natural wonders. Excited to dress up your envelopes? These are the new USPS stamps hitting post offices this month.

RELATED: 6 New USPS Stamps Hitting Post Offices This January.

1 Colorado Statehood Anniversary Stamp

The USPS has never been one to shy away from celebrating natural grandeur and idyllic scenery with its releases. This year, the mail service is commemorating the 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood by issuing a new stamp.

According to a press release, the latest issue features a snapshot of a cloud-hugged mountain beside a pristine lake taken by nature photographer John Fiedler.

2 Lowriders Stamps

Going low and slow is a hallmark of Mexican American and Chicano communities throughout the American Southwest. And this month, the USPS is celebrating this important part of national heritage with a new set of five different stamps featuring iconic lowrider vehicle styles throughout the decades.

The model selections include a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named “Eight Figures”; a red 1963 Chevrolet Impala named “El Rey”; and an orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala named “The Golden Rose,” as photographed by Humberto “Beto” Mendoza. There’s also a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named “Pocket Change” and a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named “Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy” taken from photos by Philip Gordon.

3 Harriet Powers Stamps

With Black History Month underway, the USPS is also commemorating iconic quiltmaker Harriet Powers with a quartet of new stamps. Born on a plantation in Georgia in 1837 into enslavement, she was able to learn to sew as a young girl and eventually completed five quilt pieces throughout her life that use embroidery as a medium for storytelling.

The latest set of stamps features four different panels that were part of Powers’s “Pictorial Quilt.” Completed in 1898, the full piece was originally commissioned by Atlanta University faculty wives as a gift for the school’s university board vice president, Charles Cuthbert Hall. Another one of Powers’s works, known as the “Bible Quilt,” currently hangs in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

RELATED: 3 USPS Mail Changes Happening Now—And How They’ll Affect You.

4 Happy Birthday Stamp

Everyone loves receiving a good birthday card. But what if the celebration started before you even opened the envelope? For the first time since 2021, the USPS issued a brand new Happy Birthday stamp, which will add a little something special to your thoughtful message.

“I am excited that we are issuing new Happy Birthday stamps,” Lisa Bobb-Semple, USPS stamp services director, said in a press release.” Many customers have submitted ideas for occasion-specific stamps such as these, and we are pleased to be able to fulfill this request from the public.”

5 Summer Sunset Stamp

The Summer Sunset stamp was commissioned for bulk mailings by authorized nonprofit organizations, meaning they’ll likely be attached to charity or foundation notifications you receive.

The image itself features a painting of a sunset over the shoreline of Chillmark, which is a small village on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The work was completed by local island artist Rachael Cassiani.