6 New USPS Stamps Hitting Post Offices This January

Honor icons like Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee, and celebrate Valentine's Day and Lunar Year.

January is bringing more than cold weather and fresh resolutions — it’s also delivering a brand-new lineup of USPS stamps. The U.S. Postal Service has officially rolled out five new stamp designs hitting post offices this month, featuring eye-catching artwork, cultural tributes, and limited-edition releases collectors love. Whether you’re a longtime philatelist or just want to add a little personality to your mail, these are the five new USPS stamps you’ll start seeing nationwide in January.

1 2026 Love Stamps

Calling all love birds! This year’s love stamps, released ahead of Valentine’s Day, feature “four charming scenes of stylized birds inhabiting a colorful world where hearts appear — like love itself — in sweet and surprising ways,” according to the USPS.

The Forever stamps were designed by stamp artist James Yang, who was inspired by the midcentury-modern renderings of birds by Charles and Ray Eames, as well as Japanese children’s book illustrations of the same era.

2 Muhammad Ali Stamps

As the USPS notes, boxing great Muhammad Ali once said, “I should be a postage stamp, because that’s the only way I’ll ever get licked.” Well, that day has come, as he is being honored with two new Forever Stamps.

“Muhammad Ali not only revolutionized boxing, he reshaped sports, fought for his beliefs, and became a symbol of courage, integrity and love” said Ronald A. Stroman, a member of the Postal Service Board of Governors and dedicating official for the stamps.

“Beyond sports, his life was marked by extraordinary humanitarianism. As a global goodwill ambassador, he dedicated himself to service. He promoted peace and understanding across racial, religious and national lines,” Stroman added. “As we dedicate these stamps, we remember Muhammad as a great boxer and a man who dared to be bold and used his fame to improve humanity.”

3 Lunar New Year Stamp

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 17, marking the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse. In celebration, the USPS’s new Year of the Horse Forever Stamp evokes “the elaborately decorated masks used in the dragon or lion dances often performed during Lunar New Year parades.”

It was designed by artist Camille Chew, who was inspired by the traditional folk-art paper crafts often created during these celebrations.

4 Bruce Lee Stamp

Famous for popularizing martial arts movies in the 1970s, Bruce Lee was a martial artist himself, as well as an actor and filmmaker. “Lee captivated film audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence and inspired a generation of young fans to explore action movies, mixed martial arts and Asian culture,” writes the USPS.

Therefore, he is now being honored with a Forever stamp, which features an illustration of Lee executing his famous flying kick.

5 Phillis Wheatley Black Heritage Stamp

The USPS’s 49th Black Heritage Forever stamp honors Phillis Wheatley, the first African-American published poet and the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book.

Wheatley was brought to Boston from West Africa on a slave ship. She published her first collection, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral, in 1773, the same year she was freed from slavery. “She went on to correspond with figures such as George Washington, who praised her poetic talent, explains the USPS.

6 Angel’s Trumpets 4-Cent Stamp

This lovely Angel’s Trumpets design is showcased on the USPS’s latest 4-cent stamp. “The stamp follows the 2024 release of other low-denomination flower stamps — the 1-cent Fringed Tulip, 2-cent Daffodils, 3-cent Peonies, 5-cent Red Tulips, and 10-cent Poppies and Coneflowers,” they explain.

The angel’s trumpet was originally native to South America and is now considered extinct in the wild. “Angel’s trumpets can propagate easily and are frequently shared among gardeners or passed down through generations as a houseplant or as part of a landscape,” explains the USPS. “With their bold flowers and alluring scent, angel’s trumpets are a cherished part of summer nights across the country.”