9 Best Amazon Basics Products That Are a Great Value, According to Retail Experts

As the largest e-commerce site in the world, Amazon has no shortage of great deals on all kinds of products. However, just like most large retailers, the online store also has a generic line of products known as Amazon Basics.

“What Kirkland is to Costco or Great Value is to Walmart, Amazon Basics is to Amazon,” says Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money . “These are products made by Amazon’s private label, and just like the store brands at brick-and-mortar facilities, they’re often quite good.”

So, which ones are actually worth picking up? Read on for the best Amazon Basics that are great quality and a great price, according to retail experts.

1. Batteries

Even though many electronics are rechargeable these days, batteries are far from obsolete. While name brands can cost a few extra bucks, experts say Amazon Basics batteries stand out for their quality and value.

“A 48-pack of AA or AAA batteries is frequently priced under $15,” Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com, tells Best Life. “And be sure to look out for additional coupons on the product page, as well as subscribe-and-save discounts for another 15 percent off.”

2. Microfiber Bed Sheets

Most people would argue that sheets are worthy of a decent investment, especially considering how much of our lives we spend in bed. But just because you want to get comfy doesn’t mean you need to blow your bedding budget, thanks to the Amazon Basics Microfiber Bed Sheet Set.

“The sheets are not only very affordable but also give surprisingly good comfort and durability,” says Andrew Priobrazhenskiy, savings expert at DiscountReactor.

He says the microfiber material is soft on the skin, very resistant to wrinkling, and easy to care for—which is a major benefit when it comes to everyday use.

“I find they last for years and are just as good after several washes, so they’re an investment any household can justify,” he adds.

3. School Supplies

The start of a new school year always comes with a decently long list of student necessities. But if you want to save a little time and money, you could simply shop for what you need on Amazon.

"Just in time for back-to-school, Amazon Basics offers the supplies you need at a fraction of the cost you'd find in stores,” says Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Get items like liquid glue, glue sticks, folders, erasers, and more for just $0.25 apiece!”

4. Exercise Equipment

Building a home gym can quickly become costly if you’re not careful. Thankfully, you still have the option to go generic and save some money on the essentials.

“Dumbbells, yoga mats, and jump ropes usually don’t need a name brand to give you a quality workout,” says Lieberman. “Amazon Basics’ stand-out line of equipment will get the job done here.”

5. Spinner Luggage

Luggage is usually the last product you want to skimp on when it comes to quality. However, according to Priobrazhenskiy, the Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Luggage is a great way to save money without sacrificing durability.

“With a lightweight, rugged design, it features smooth-rolling, easy-glide wheels to help one navigate around an airport easily,” he says. “They also vary in size and color, which generally offers ample storage space and protection for one's stuff. For something so reasonably priced, it does offer really good value to anyone needing reliable travel gear.”

6. Body Washes

Toiletries are usually the products people are most brand loyal to or willing to spend more money on. But there are a few options in the Amazon Basics lineup that might make you change what’s in your shower.

"Amazon Basics Refreshing, Sensitive Skin, and Moisturizing body washes are a fantastic deal—especially since they are directly compared to Dove on the bottle,” says Chatmam. “At just $5.04, it can save you from paying nearly double for the name-brand version."

7. Badminton and Volleyball Combo Set

Still have the excitement of the Paris Olympic Games in your system? You can begin your lofty goal of joining the athletes in 2028 with a simple Amazon Basics purchase.

"If you enjoy volleyball or badminton, consider the Amazon Basics Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set,” suggests Chaprman. “Priced at $78.90, it’s a great bargain compared to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set, which retails for $154.99."

8. Stainless Steel Travel Mug

No one should be forced to suffer through a lukewarm beverage just because they’re on the go. That’s why commuters, travelers, and hikers will love the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug.

“This travel mug actually keeps beverages pretty hot or cold all day with its double-walled insulation,” says Priobrazhenskiy. “Anyone who needs their coffee to stay warm on a long commute with this can't go wrong. The leakproof lid and sturdy construction make it perfect for daily use, and it's a fraction of the cost of other high-end brands with similar features.”

9. Bedroom Accessories

Apart from making it feel as personalized as possible, your bedroom should also have the right equipment to make it comfortable. And according to Lieberman, you can easily do this by shopping the e-commerce giant’s generic line.

“Amazon Basics features several affordable ways to make your bedroom more cozy, including blankets, memory foam pillows, and blackout curtains,” he says.

You can also grab a digital alarm clock to cut down on screen time or a fan to help stay cool.