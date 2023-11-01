6 Great and Underrated Finds You Should Be Buying at Walmart

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're like us, you probably visit Walmart for the basics: tissues, toilet paper, groceries, and snacks. Maybe, a few times a year, you visit to buy a few pieces of furniture or add new T-shirts and socks to your wardrobe. In all of those categories, there are tons of deals to be had, whether you shop the store brand or opt for name-brand products. However, if you're looking for truly under-the-radar items, you'll need to do some digging. Here, shopping experts tell us the underrated products you should be buying at Walmart.

1 Custom Cakes

"A lot of people don't know that many Walmart stores now offer custom bakery cakes—they are both affordable, and since you can order these Walmart cakes online, it's one less errand," says Marie Clark, a retail expert and editor of the shopping site CostContessa. "They have a ton of options, including cupcakes and sheet cakes, plus loads of popular design themes from Barbie to Bluey to Minecraft, or you can instruct them on a basic cake decor and add your own cake topper."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Order yours here and skip the hassle of a busy bakery.

2 Mini Pies

Another underrated Walmart bakery item is the four-inch mini pies.

"They are 74 cents each and come in a number of flavors, including cherry pie, chocolate cream pie, and pecan pie—they even have a no-sugar-added apple pie," says Clark. "Target has a similar mini pie, but it's twice as much!"

Clark adds that the pie's packaging makes it totally giftable. "It lends itself well to be a party favor, shower favor, or used on an event display," she explains. "I've seen the fruit versions of these Walmart four-inch pies used on the dessert table at farm-themed kids' parties—a great hack to get an expensive look under budget."

3 Sunscreen

Experts say you needn't avoid Walmart's house brands—their Equate line has quality health and wellness products.

"Consumer Reports has continuously rated products like Equate Sunscreen very high, and it's $3 to $5 cheaper than the big popular name brands," says Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. The sunscreens come in different options, including various SPFs, spray, and pump bottles.

Cid adds that the Equate brand is a great choice for medicine, vitamins, and beauty products.

4 Dishwashing Gel

You'll also want to consider Walmart's Great Value brand for home goods.

"The Great Value Dishwashing Gel Liquid does a better job at cleaning my dishes than brands like Cascade and Finish, and you'll be saving $2 to $3," says Cid.

The product has more than 2,345 five-star reviews on Walmart.com (and just 156 one-star reviews).

"I've been buying the pods for the dishwasher for years now, and my daughter came back from college and suggested I use this instead," wrote one happy customer. "I really do like it, and you can't beat the price, and it lasts just as long at a much cheaper rate."

5 Hazelnut Spread

If you have a hazelnut spread-lover in your household, you know that Nutella is expensive. Well, Walmart to the rescue.

"Walmart's Great Value Hazelnut Spread rivals Nutella's at almost half the price and with a rich taste," says Cid.

At the time of publication, the name brand was $7.31 on Amazon, and Walmart's was $2.73. Over the course of a few sandwiches, that's major savings.

6 Chick-fil-A Sauce Dupe

One of the main draws to Chick-fil-A is its proprietary dipping sauce, a blend of ranch, honey mustard, and barbecue sauce. You can buy it at a few stores, including at Walmart, but the retailer also has a spot-on dupe in its Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce.

"As a mom of four kids and teens who love that place, being able to make my own chicken fingers at home and dipping them in the Great Value chicken dipping sauce is a win-win," says Lilian Vallezi, food blogger at Simple Living Recipes. "I don't have to spend so much money at the restaurant, and my kids still feel like eating a meal from the famous restaurant chain."

At the time of publication, the dipping sauce was $2.28 at Walmart, while the name brand was $5.48.

