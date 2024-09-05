Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Retail
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Costco’s Hidden Gold Mine: Their Trade-In Program Gets You Free Cash for Old Devices

Your outdated gadgets could net you some money at the warehouse retailer.

costco app on smartphone
Shutterstock
Zachary Mack
By Zachary MackSep 05, 2024
Zachary Mack
Freelance Writer
Zach is a freelance writer who has been active in media since 2009. In the more than a decade and a half since he ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No matter how much you love your devices, there almost always comes a point where they begin to outlive their usefulness. Even the best-cared-for gadgets eventually start to break down, become too slow, or are old enough to warrant an upgrade to the latest model. Instead of just tossing your used electronics or throwing them in a drawer and forgetting about them, you could score something in return. Thanks to Costco’s trade-in program, you can get you free cash for old devices.

RELATED: 6 Costco Insider Tips to Maximize Your Savings on Bulk Buys.

Often overlooked, the program is another perk of a Costco membership in partnership with trade-in service Phobio. According to the Costco website, customers start the process by going online and answering a few questions about their device's model number and condition. The wholesaler then provides an instant quote for the item that tells them what it’s worth as a trade-in.

Customers then receive either a shipping label or a box with prepaid postage they can use to send in their device. After erasing all data and packing it up, customers then send the used gadget on its way to an inspection facility, where it will get wiped again and have its condition confirmed for a payout.

As little as one to two days later, you’ll receive a Digital Costco Shop Card loaded with the cash value of your device right in your inbox. You can also opt for a physical Costco Shop Card that ships within seven to ten days.

Of course, how much money you get back can depend on the condition and age of your gadget. But the program is fairly broad and includes many brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, and more.

RELATED: If You Have an iPhone, Avoid Typing These 4 Characters, Experts Warn.

Just how lucrative can it be? Rates can be as low as $15 for a practically obsolete iPhone 8—which was released in 2017—and up to $525 for a MacBook Pro M2, according to the Motley Fool. Even a 13” MacBook Air released in 2017 can net $50 on a product you might be otherwise tossing to the curb, and a wearable gadget like the Apple Watch Series 7 Titanium can net you $75.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers appear to appreciate the service. “Costco is the best. Like seriously the best,” one customer commented on an Instagram post by user @CostcoBuys highlighting the service.

“How great is this?! I have stuff that stopped working,” another wrote.

Arguably, one of the best parts of the program is that it yields some return on an item you might not see any money back from otherwise. It also has the benefit of being properly recycled rather than ending up in a landfill.

“What many consumers might not realize is that even older or slightly damaged items can still hold value in this program,” Samuel Davity, founder of UrbanTufting.com, said, per GOBankingRates. “For example, a cracked screen or an outdated model might still bring in a decent return.”

And besides its age and condition, you might want to keep something else in mind when you go to cash in on your electronics.

“A handy tip not everyone might know is to monitor the trade-in values regularly. They tend to change, especially around the time new models are about to be released,” Dane Nk, the founder of That Video Game Blog, told Go. “This could mean getting a better deal.”

“From my own experience, retaining the original packaging and maintaining your electronics in prime condition could boost your trade-in value notably,” he added.

The Latest

BB Cream at Dollar Tree
Makeup Must-Haves

14 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items

verizon app on phone next to a laptop
Discount Disruption

Verizon Is Slashing Your Autopay Discount

A group of friends enjoy pizza and conversation
Hob Nob

17 Unique Hobbies That Make You Interesting

Closeup of the purple flowers on Millenium allium
Perennial Question

Why You Should Plant Millenium Allium

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.