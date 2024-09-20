Amazon Has a New Return Policy—Here's How It Affects You

Compared to other online retailers, Amazon’s return process is about as easy as it gets. The retail tech giant is fairly relaxed about its return policy as long as unwanted items aren’t damaged, worn, or used and are returned within the designated time frame. Prime members also have the luxury of dropping off their returns at an Amazon Hub Locker or partnering stores like Whole Foods, Kohl’s, and UPS—no additional postage or packaging required. But of course, Amazon’s return policy isn’t without its faults, especially as new changes have come to light on social media.

Recently, it was revealed that previously returned Amazon items are shipped to new customers in mismatched packaging that resembles grocery produce bags , not the brand’s original packaging. They also have different barcode stickers. And now, one TikToker is calling out Amazon for quietly rolling out drastic new changes to its return policy.

According to TikToker @tatiannadiaz.usa , the changes to Amazon’s return policy are part of a much larger update that’s slowly becoming available for Prime members. However, she’s warning shoppers "don’t do it" because it could influence how much Amazon chooses to refund you.

“Now if you want to do a return, you have to agree to all of these things before you can even go through the return process,” she told followers in a new post.

Typically, Prime members submit a return request form via their online orders portal. Amazon then sends a special QR code to be scanned at the drop-off center, which tells the warehouse that a return is on its way. But according to the TikTok video, customers now have to consent to additional fees and refund limitations before the form can be completed.

“You literally have to agree that you might get charged a restocking fee, a partial refund, or you might get zero refund at all after you already returned the product,” she explained. “So if there’s an update, don’t do it.”

The TikToker said she’s the first one in her family to get the new Amazon update—but it’s “not like I return more than the average person,” she argued.

Amazon’s return policy currently states: “Items shipped from Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of delivery.” However, there are exceptions to this rule. For example, items that use flammable liquids or gasses, some jewelry and health/personal care items, Amazon Fresh products, and items missing a serial number or Universal Product Code (UPC) aren’t eligible for returns and refunds.

Refund methods may vary, but are usually up to the customer’s discretion.

“ A refund will be provided after we process your return item at our Amazon or third-party seller facilities. It can take up to 30 days for us to receive and process your return. In certain circumstances refund time frames may be longer,” says Amazon.

It’s unclear when the updated Amazon return policy will become the norm, but the change may have some customers taking their business elsewhere.

“I’m just going to stop buying things from Amazon and actually go in person now,” said the TikToker. “Amazon has a lot of great stuff. But, I mean, if this is how it’s going to be and they’re going to do me dirty like this, then…”