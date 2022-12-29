Relationships

This Zodiac Sign Is the Best Listener, According to Astrologers

Need to get something off your chest? These folks make the best sounding boards.

By Juliana LaBianca
December 29, 2022
By Juliana LaBianca
December 29, 2022

You probably have a go-to list of people you call when you need a listening ear. These folks are likely highly empathetic, selfless, and nurturing. Or, maybe they offer a uniquely judgment-free zone or give incredible advice—it all depends on the type of conversation you're after. If you stop to think about it—or do an analysis of your contacts list—you might notice that this group of people share a horoscope. Ahead, astrologers tell us the zodiac signs that make the best listeners, from the slightly sympathetic to those who will accept your call no matter the situation.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Trustworthy Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Capricorn

Shot of an affectionate mature couple sitting on the sofa at home
iStock

You might not expect reserved Capricorn to make the list of extraordinary conversation partners. But they have a key strength: listening closely and providing practical advice.

"Communication with Caps may be useful, as they give clues to solving your problems and give wise advice on what to do in this or that situation," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "They won't cry with you, but they will do their best to show you a way out of the most complicated situation, which will definitely make you feel relieved." Moreover, they won't try to monopolize the conversation or make themselves the main character in your story.

5
Aquarius

men (50s and 60s) sitting outdoors, having conversation.
iStock

If you need a judgment-free zone, find these folks. "Aquarius is the sign connected with friendships and open-mindedness, and their natural ability to detach lends them a great capacity to listen without judging," says Fernanda Paiva, an astrologer certified by the London School of Astrology.

Aquarius is a strong friend in general, too, even if you're not chatting with them about a thorny topic. They're loyal, dependable, and always show up for a pal in need.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Patient Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Scorpio

A young woman is talking with a female friend about her problem in a cafe. The friend is supportive and understanding.
iStock

Any conversation with a Scorpio is sure to be unique. "A highly spiritual Scorpio can see other people's shortcomings, psychological weaknesses, and lower programs of their subconscious," says Alta. "Plutonians may even help them get rid of all the flaws completely by pointing out the person's wrong behavior and bad intentions."

Obviously, this can come as a jolt, especially if you're expecting a more empathetic ear. But Scorpio's deep listening skills and insightfulness can help you improve. "If you start heeding Scorpions' words, you have a great opportunity to become better, combat your lower principles, and get rid of the burden of your past," Alta adds.

3
Libra

group of friends eating brunch together
iStock / ViewApart

You already know that your friendly, outgoing Libra pal is a great addition to any dinner party or brunch. But they're also fabulous one-on-one, too.

"Libra's air element is connected with communication and the need to exchange intellectually, and Libra is the sign that tends to focus their attention on the other person during a conversation," says Paiva. "That is one of the main reasons why they make great listeners." Go to them for casual chit-chat or to process a deeper issue. They're all ears.

For more astrology advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Cancer

Shutterstock

Cancer is the friend you should turn to if you're in crisis. "They are very empathetic, and their talent for feeling another person and supporting them with their care is undeniable," says Alta. "You may feel like you are in your parent's house, where you feel the much-needed love and tenderness."

Tough conversations are this sign's bread and butter. "As Crabs adore reflecting upon their own emotions and worries, they will be willing to support a conversation where people exchange their feelings and sincere thoughts," Alta adds. Plus, you'll likely be met at the door with a warm hug and a platter of cookies.

1
Pisces

hispanic mother and teen daughter talking
Shutterstock/pixelheadphoto digitalskillet

According to Alta, this sign would rather listen to others than speak for themselves. So, it's no surprise they take our number-one spot. "Pisces are known for being born psychologists, so they like to listen to other people's problems," she says. "Plus, Fish are very compassionate, so if you open your heart to them, they will be happy to help you."

Once you get everything off your chest, Pisces will work with you to unpack the issue and potentially find solutions. "A well-developed Pisces can show a person the higher meaning of every event, making them see a hidden message in the most hopeless situations." There's not much more you could ask for in a listener.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • woman with long gray hair
    woman with long gray hair
    Style

    The Biggest Gray Hair Trends of 2023

    Experts predict we'll see more of these styles.

  • students sit outside of their College building.
    students sit outside of their College building.
    Travel

    College Towns You Don't Need to Be in School to Love

    More than just your average college town.

  • LONDON, UK. July 30, 2019: Brad Pitt at the UK premiere for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash
    LONDON, UK. July 30, 2019: Brad Pitt at the UK premiere for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash
    Health

    11 Stars Share How They Quit Smoking for Good

    Could one of their methods work for you?

  • Michael Jackson performing in Tokyo in 1987
    Michael Jackson performing in Tokyo in 1987
    Entertainment

    MJ Said Prince Was "Mean and Nasty" to Him

    A recording released after his death revealed.

  • The One Thing That the Royal Family Will Not Talk About, According to Insider. "A Nuclear Radioactive Subject."
    The One Thing That the Royal Family Will Not Talk About, According to Insider. "A Nuclear Radioactive Subject."
    Extra

    The One Thing That the Royal Family Will Not Talk About, According to Insider. "A Nuclear Radioactive Subject."

    This topic of conversation is taboo to the Royal Family right now.

  • woman trying to smell half an orange
    woman trying to smell half an orange
    Health

    "Striking" New Study on Smell Loss After COVID

    It's possibly due to inflammation.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group