5 Signs You Have Toxic Parents, According to Therapists

Nurturing, supportive, and empathetic—these are just a few traits you might think of when you picture the ideal parent. If that doesn't sound familiar, you're not alone—a lot of people have toxic parents. In fact, one in four adults will break off communication with a parent at some point in their lives.

"A toxic parent exhibits a pattern of behavior that causes guilt, fear, and anxiety due to their inclination to put their needs above their children," explains Jenny Flora Wells, an associate clinical social worker and holistic therapist. "This creates a highly dysfunctional family dynamic that can affect their children across the lifespan."

Here are some examples of typical toxic behavior in parents—plus some expert-approved guidance on how to cope.

What Is a Toxic Parent?

First, it's important to note that "toxic" isn't a clinical term or diagnosis. It's just a catch-all term to describe certain problematic behaviors. While this can certainly include more obvious harm like physical or sexual abuse, toxic parenting can also entail subtler harmful behavior that may be harder to recognize.

"When I hear this term, I think of parents who don't have the ability or willingness to engage in self-observation and self-reflection, resulting in an inability to take responsibility for their behavior," says Christina McWalter Granahan, a licensed clinical social worker and Enneagram-informed therapist.

According to Bonnie Scott, a licensed professional counselor and founder of Mindful Kindness Counseling, a toxic parent continually stirs chaos within the household or family. "They are often unpredictable and controlling," she adds.

Experts agree that the easiest way to recognize toxic parenting is to look at how they get their needs met from their children. If they're using guilt, fear, obligation, or other manipulative tactics, that's a solid sign that their behavior is toxic.

What Effects Do Toxic Parents Have on Children?

Having a toxic mother or a toxic father can definitely impact a child's emotional and mental health from a young age.

"Having a parent who is exhibiting toxic traits during your childhood can be dysregulating and traumatizing for a child who is a sponge, soaking in the world around them," says Wells.

Dealing with a parent's unpredictable moods and behavior can dysregulate a child's nervous system, putting them in a state of constant fight or flight.

"This nervous system state is enacted by the body to keep us safe; however, being in a constant survival state takes a big toll on physical and mental health," Wells adds. "Stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues can arise due to these changes in the nervous system."

Additionally, Granahan notes that a toxic parent often isn't able to hold space for a child's wide range of emotions—including sadness, disappointment, or anger.

"This teaches a child that only certain emotions are acceptable, and their personality will develop around that experience," she explains.

Plus, since their parent's behavior is all they've known for their entire life, the child doesn't have a frame of reference for healthy family dynamics. As a result, Scott says they may grow up thinking their parent's communication style is totally normal.

"The effect of growing up in that way is that kids don't learn to trust their instincts, and they are typically really unsure of their own identities," she explains.

Experts also agree that toxic parents' behavior can take a toll on the child's self-esteem.

How Do Toxic Parents Affect Adulthood?

Whether you have a toxic mother or a toxic father, experts say their behavior can have a lasting impact on your emotional and mental health. Even if you are no longer living with your parents or don't see them very often, the effects of their toxic parenting may still be evident in your everyday life.

Particularly if you had a parent who constantly criticized you, Scott says you may become a perfectionist. This stems from the belief that your safety depends on doing something "just right"—a fear you developed during childhood.

"Toxic parenting can also lead to people-pleasing behavior," notes Jackie Golob, a licensed professional clinical counselor and sex therapist. "Having a critical parent that is toxic can negatively affect self-esteem. This can show up in relationships with others as poor boundaries and not standing up for yourself or sharing your feelings."

According to Scott, adult children of toxic parents may even struggle to connect authentically in relationships because they repress their true feelings and have a hard time expressing their needs. They might also find it difficult to navigate conflict because it wasn't modeled for them in a healthy way growing up.

Should a child of a toxic parent choose to start a family, there might be a "trickle-down effect" where their trauma gets "passed down" to their own children. One example of intergenerational trauma is if the adult child of a toxic parent has perfectionistic tendencies, which are then modeled to—and adopted by—their children.

5 Toxic Parent Traits

1. They dodge responsibility.

One common trait you might see in a toxic parent—or any toxic person, for that matter—is a lack of accountability. They almost never apologize, even when something is their fault, says Sean Abraham, a licensed clinical social worker at Grow Therapy.

Taking responsibility for their behavior would mean having a certain degree of self-awareness, which Granahan says many toxic people don't have.

Not only might they have a hard time saying "sorry," but they might even shift the blame back onto you.

2. They have no boundaries—and disrespect yours.

Wells says a toxic parent usually has poor boundaries themselves and will, therefore, have immense difficulty acknowledging and respecting yours. Since boundaries are what dictate what kind of behavior you will and won't tolerate, toxic parents may reject them and outright trample over them.

3. They use manipulation to get what they want or need.

A parent with healthy communication habits will directly ask for what they want or need from you. But toxic people use tactics like gaslighting, guilt-tripping, and the silent treatment to get their needs and desires met, says Abraham. These are all forms of emotional abuse.

For instance, if you're too busy to stop for a visit when they ask, they may "punish" you by saying "Wow I haven't seen you in weeks, you really can't set aside 10 minutes to see your mother?" or ice you out and ignore your texts and calls for days.

4. They're self-centered.

A toxic parent has a knack for making absolutely everything about them, says Granahan. For example, if you share that you're feeling particularly exhausted this week, they'll one-up you by saying, "Well, at least you didn't have to work late three nights in a row, like I did!" Or, if you tell them about a raise you got at work, they'll turn the conversation back onto their own professional achievements.

According to Granahan, this self-centeredness may be rooted in their own childhood experiences. If their needs weren't met growing up, they might have learned to overcorrect by becoming more self-involved.

5. They "parentify" their children.

"Toxic parents often leave their kids to take on the role of the parent or family authority," says Granahan.

Parentification can show up in a variety of different ways—from expecting the child to pack lunches for their younger siblings to leaning on their child for an inappropriate level of emotional support.

How to Cope With a Toxic Parent

Here are some expert tips for dealing with toxic parents—and toxic people in general.

Set boundaries.

Boundary setting may initially feel uncomfortable, but experts insist it's necessary in a toxic relationship.

Wells suggests using this script: "I feel [emotion] when you [undesired action]. I need you to [alternative action.]"

If that doesn't work, you can try a firmer approach with consequences: "If you [undesired action], I will [repercussions]." For example, this might look like: "If you raise your voice at me on the phone, I will hang up."

"All boundaries are better when they are small enough to be measurable and come with a consequence you're willing to follow through with," says Scott.

Therefore, if you're not ready to go no-contact, don't use that as a consequence. This will just come across as an empty threat, which will then encourage your parent to continually disregard your boundaries in the future since they don't perceive any real consequences.

Limit contact.

It's OK to put a time limit on your calls and visits with a toxic parent. In fact, therapists say this is an excellent tactic for minimizing any mental or emotional distress from your interactions.

Scott recommends sandwiching plans with your parents in between other obligations. That way, you can politely let them know you only have a designated amount of time and you have a built-in cut-off time to leave if things become uncomfortable, stressful, or upsetting.

Don't fuel the drama.

You might consider sticking to small talk when dealing with a toxic parent. Keep in mind that it's completely normal to yearn for parental advice, validation, or support, but they might not be able to give it to you. Seeking something they aren't capable of offering will likely only end up causing you hurt—so if you can, try to get those emotional needs met by other people in your support system.

"Keep conversations shallow to avoid getting into sensitive subjects that trigger dramatic behaviors," says Abraham. "And try to stay calm no matter what emotional outbursts they have in front of you."

Take breaks when necessary.

If your toxic parent continues to push your boundaries, your mental health is plummeting, or you're having trouble keeping up with self-care, your work, or other life responsibilities due to their behavior, experts say it's totally OK to step away from the relationship.

"Always know that you can choose to walk away when you need space and create a temporary boundary," says Wells. "Whether that means walking to another room or taking a few days away—or even weeks or months—from talking to your parent."

If you do decide to take a break, Granahan suggests setting an expectation for how long it will last by saying something like: "I love you, but being in contact with you is really hard right now. I am going to take some time away from the relationship and will not respond to your calls for a week. If there's an emergency, please call 911 and if the doctor wants to call me, they can."

Talk to a professional.

Across the board, experts agree that talking to a licensed mental health counselor can be invaluable when navigating a relationship with a toxic parent. According to Granahan, a therapist can provide a much-needed objective viewpoint on your parent's behavior—which is especially crucial if you've experienced gaslighting and are questioning your experiences or emotional reactions to those experiences.

A therapist can also coach you through setting healthy boundaries if that's a challenge for you, help you unpack how your parent's behavior is affecting you currently, and offer support as you heal from traumatic childhood experiences.

How to Deal When Co-Parenting With a Toxic Parent

If your ex is a toxic parent and they're going to remain in your child's life, there are certain steps you'll want to take not only to protect your own well-being but also your child's.

Establish clear guidelines for visitation.

Setting boundaries is just as important when co-parenting with someone toxic.

"Clearly communicate with your co-parent that you will not tolerate specific behaviors, and if they are exhibited, you will create space from them," recommends Wells.

It's also helpful to be firm on exactly how much time the child will spend with their other parent, what activities are allowed, and when and where drop-off and pick-up will happen. A toxic co-parent might try to push the limits and look for wiggle room, but it's important to set clear expectations without straying—which could reinforce their boundary-pushing.

Whenever possible, you might want to get these arrangements in writing so you can pursue enforcement in court if need be.

Don't badmouth your co-parent.

As tempting as it may be to vent about how the child's other parent is behaving, Scott advises always refraining from doing so in their presence. If you need someone to talk to about it, call a trusted friend or consider seeing a therapist. The only chance your child has for developing a healthy relationship with their other parent is if their perception isn't colored by your own negative experiences.

Find an intermediary.

Communicating with a toxic co-parent can be extremely challenging. That's why Golob suggests working with a therapist or coach if both parties are open to it. This will provide a neutral space for you to hash out boundaries and guidelines, and an unbiased professional may be able to act as a mediator to help prevent these conversations from escalating.

Conclusion

If your mother or father exhibits manipulative and self-centered behavior, rarely takes responsibility for their actions, and lacks boundaries or tramples on yours, experts say that parent can be considered toxic.

There's no doubt that a toxic parent can have a slew of negative effects on your mental, physical, and emotional health—not only during childhood but well into adulthood.

That said, there is hope. Remember: You get to decide when, where, and how often you communicate with your parent. Protecting your own well-being is always the top priority—even if that means limiting your contact or taking occasional breaks as needed.

And whatever you do, don't try to navigate this tricky relationship alone. Working with a therapist, or even leaning on friends and other family members, can serve as an important reminder of what healthy, respectful, mutually fulfilling relationships should feel like.