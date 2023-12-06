3 Toxic Dating Warning Signs That Most Men Miss, Relationship Coach Says

Dating is hard enough as it is. There's deciding what to wear, where to go, what to talk about, how much to share about yourself—and the list goes on. But throw in a toxic personality, and you've got an even more challenging situation. To make things a little easier, a therapist at the Men's Mental Health Institute recently shared three signs of a toxic situation that men "who have their blinders on" usually miss. Keep reading to learn what she says to look for so you can avoid more than just a bad date.

1 She's jealous.

Jealousy is the first indicator that the woman you're with might be toxic, according to a TikTok video from @christiectherapy. "If her jealousy translates to controlling who you can see, who you can talk to, what you can do: Get out," the therapist says.

The feelings of jealousy may be stemming from a lack of trust. PsycheMag's Jessica Miller, LMHC, previously told Best Life that someone who is less trusting of their significant other is likely to be more aware of their partner's everyday whereabouts and patterns. "Highly jealous people are very conscious of their partner and observe [their] each and every movement," she said.

2 She thrives on bullying you.

Next, the TikToker says that "open communication is one thing, but bullying is quite another." Light teasing and inside jokes are acceptable, but when the mood shifts to insults or rude comments it veers into toxicity.

"If your partner blatantly disregards your opinion, invalidates your feelings, or belittles you in front of others, this is a sure sign that the relationship is headed toward toxicity," Harman Awal, a dating and relationship expert at Cupid and Cuddles, previously told Best Life.

3 She expects a double standard.

Relationships should always be a level playing field. "The same rules she has for you, she should have for herself," explains the TikTok therapist.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

One instance of this may be making you text constant updates when you're out with friends, while she won't text at all when she's out. Instead of being balanced, the relationship turns into a power struggle or need for control.

She may be disrespecting you in other ways.

In addition to these signs that indicate toxic behavior, there may be other red flags that you're being disrespected. In a separate TikTok video, the therapist shares two common ways that this occurs.

The first is when a woman consistently posts revealing pictures online and is flirting or engaging with other men. "She's not really respecting you or the relationship that the two of you have with one another," says the therapist.

"The second way that men are disrespected in a relationship is if she doesn't let you have an opinion," the therapist adds.

