11 Aldi “Special Buys” Shoppers Say Are Returning Favorites

Beloved Aldi Special Buys shoppers wait for every year are back on shelves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of the most fantastic stores on the planet, according to the people who shop there. The grocery store has amassed a cult following for selling some of the best products, ranging from food and drinks to pet supplies and home goods, at unbeatable prices. There are also lots of limited seasonal releases that keep people coming back annually. What are people shopping for right now? Here are 11 Aldi “special buys” shopper say are returning favorites.

1 Lacura Naturals Makeup and Skincare

One shopper shared a Reddit post about the return of Lacura Naturals skincare products. “I’m so happy to see that Aldi brought back their makeup and skincare again this year! I would love for these products to be out all year long. Great quality and so affordable,” they wrote. “I was new to Aldi last year and didn’t realize these items weren’t permanent. You better believe I stocked up today!” another wrote.

2 Dog Pajamas

Dog pajamas are another item returning to stores that shoppers are grabbing. “In her sexy red satin pjs. These finally fit, the sweaters run really small. These are great, they Velcro close,” a Redditor wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Everyone’s Buying This Week.

3 Cat Houses

Every season Aldi drops cat houses, and shoppers and their feline friends are obsessed. “I got my cat a present from the aisle of shame. You have heard of Santa coming to town now get ready for kitty coming to town!” one writes. “I got several of the Halloween ones for my pet rats and they love chewing & climbing on them! They definitely need a couple more for Christmas!” another added.

4 Squishmallows Pet Beds

There is also a purrfect pet bed back in stores. “Got the Squishmallow bed for my cats and they love it,” writes a shopper. “I have been wanting to buy one of these for a while (specifically the octopus) and when I saw them in the ad, I immediately ran to Aldi after work. Much cheaper than the prices I’ve seen elsewhere too.” Another added: “I couldn’t resist getting one this time! My Tortie girl keeps checking it out, but hasn’t slept in it yet.”

5 Owala Dupe Water Bottles

Looking for a designer-looking water bottle on a budget? The Aldi Owala dupes are the best, according to shoppers. “Picked this up yesterday and I love it!! For $8.99, my ice from this morning at 7AM didn’t fully melt until 2:30! I love that it’s dishwasher safe and lightweight, definitely worth picking up in my opinion,” writes one.

6 The Aldi Cat Warming Mat

And yet another pet owner made a repeat purchase: “The Aldi Cat Warming Mat!” a shopper shared. “Bought more than 1, but Castiel is patiently waiting for Crowley to finish his turn on the mat.” Another added: “So funny! I got one, my cats were squeezing onto it together so I picked up a second. They still squeeze on the first 😅 Cats, i tell ya!”

7 The Aldi Rat

The Aldi Rat is over in the UK, and shoppers want it back in the US. “there’s a couple different colors apparently but they’re only sold in the uk and i’m in the usa. if anyone could pick me up one of each color or one of whatever you could find and ship it to me i’ll pay whatever! i just need the rat,” one Redditor shared. “Now I want one too. Everybody together ‘BRING THE RAT TO THE US’ again ‘BRING THE RAT TO THE US’ again…” another joked.

8 Aldi Pajamas

Run to Aldi for pajamas. “My Aldi’s P.J. collection: 3 from Serra and one Aldi’s Gear. The pants alone in all of these sets are worth the price. Can’t say the same for the shirts. Black set is my favorite overall because shirt and pants fit very well and have a nice light fabric. The tan shirt from the pink and tan set fits snug and pants are little long but great soft fabric. The holiday grey set is made of a slicker fabric and while shirt fits nice, I don’t prefer the tight ankle pants. The Aldi’s Gear set has a great ribbed material that’s super comfy. The pants are very loose and relaxed but man the shirt is super short and cut to be cute vs wearable. All are in a size S on my 5’4″ 135ish lbs frame. These were purchased over the last 5 months in Southern Ohio,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Finds, According to Interior Designers.

9 Inexpensive Vacuum Cleaners

Shoppers love the inexpensive Ambiano vacuum cleaners. “I have an adorable rescue who loves throwing food all over my kitchen. I was looking for an inexpensive little vac to throw in my panty to keep the fur and food in check. Yes, I originally wanted something cordless but for $19.99 I was like eh I’ll give it a whirl. Holy cow! This thing is incredible. My kitchen floor has a ton of little throw rugs so my pup doesn’t slip and the suction on this thing was sucking them up off the ground. I was so impressed! If you’re looking for a cheap little vacuum for small jobs this one is dang good!” one shopper writes.

10 Cast Iron Cookware

Shoppers love all the cast iron cookware. “Picked up this cast iron braiser this morning for $26,” a shopper wrote. “Only saw one at my store, the quality seems really good for the price! Going to make baked rigatoni in it first.” Another added:”I bought it and have been using it non stop.”

11 First Snow Candles

First Snow candles have amassed a cult following. “Hey Aldi! Your first snow candle is by far my most favorite holiday candle you have ever made! This is my 3rd year buying a ton of them… however, my local Aldis hasn’t had many restocked except for the initial release back at the end of November. Is there a way to buy more anywhere online directly that isn’t price gouged by consumers who bought them and are now selling them?” one shopper writes on Reddit. “I’m so obsessed with this candle,” adds another.