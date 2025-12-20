10 Cozy Lounge Sets From Walmart and Target People Live In

Shoppers say these affordable lounge sets are soft, flattering, and easy to wear daily.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I basically live in lounge sets and sweatsuits. As a work-from-home mom, constantly running errands and shuttling kids from playdates to sporting events, I have to be comfortable while looking relatively put together. Having matching outfits is essential, as I can just throw on clothes and get through my day. There are lots of affordable outfit options at Target and Walmart. Here are 10 cozy lounge sets from Walmart and Target that people live in.

1 The “Holy Grail” of Ribbed Lounge Sets

This Auden Cozy Ribbed collection is popular with shoppers. Not only is it soft and cozy, but the pieces come in several colors and sizes XS to 4X. “The holy grail of lounge pants. Soooo comfy and lightweight. Like I don’t have pants at all! 1000/10 recommend!” one shopper says about the pants. “Extremely soft and comfortable,” another says.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

2 A Sweater Lounge Set That Is “Not Too Light and Not Too Heavy”

Over at Walmart, this Time and Tru Women’s Sweater Hoodie and Pants Set is popular with all body types. It comes in sizes XS to 4X, and shoppers buy it in every color. “I wanted a set that would be warm that I could wear around the house. This is exactly what I wanted. It’s perfect. The weight is not too light and not too heavy. The sweater knit is super cute and prevents it from looking sloppy. I will be ordering another color and would recommend this,” one writes.

3 A “Buttery Soft” Set That Is Structured

The All in Motion collection is popular at Target among fitness enthusiasts. It includes the Women’s Airy Sleek Wide Leg Sweatpants All In Motion. “I love the buttery soft feel of this material,” writes a shopper. “These are so soft but structured, kind of light a heavier material. They don’t wrinkle and feel great on!” adds another.

4 A Viral French Terry Set People Buy on Repeat

Another popular Walmart set? This Joyspun Women’s and Women’s Plus French Terry Sweatshirt and Joggers Set, which comes in a few color options and sizes XS to 3X. “I originally came across this on instagram from an influencer that I follow. I ordered one online and when I received it I was totally blown away on the quality and comfort of it. I ended up buying all 6 colors! Hopefully they won’t pill . I washed it once and hung it to dry . So far so good ! I’m 5’4 111 lbs I ordered XS fits perfectly,” writes a shopper.

5 The Cutest Pajama Set on Sale for Over Half Off

Online shoppers love this Adore Me Women’s Billie PJ Lounge set. It includes a pullover ribbed tank and matching elastic-waist pants, available in sizes XS to XL. It is currently on sale for $23.98 from almost $60.

6 A “Warm and Comfortable” Set

Walmart shoppers also love the Joyspun Women’s Cozy Lounge Collection Hacci Knit Long Sleeve Top and Joggers Pajama Set. It is the “best set,” according to repeat buyers. “Incredibly soft and cozy. Kept me warm and comfortable. Love the fabric. Plus size and it fit perfectly. The pattern is also neutral but adorable. Highly recommend for the homebody who loves comfort without sacrificing style,” one says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Another Matching Set in Tons of Color Options

Target sells the popular Ekouaer loungewear line, including this Women’s 2 Piece Matching Lounge Set. The matching long sleeve top and pants set comes in several color options, including khaki, wine red, blue, and dark grey, in sizes small to XXL. The set is perfect for everything from traveling to errands.

8 A Designer Set That “Looks Expensive” But Isn’t

The Scoop collection at Walmart is sold separately, but shoppers swear by these designer-worthy sets. One popular piece? The Scoop Women’s New Scubaknit Raglan Henley Top. “The top and the crop pants feel Amazing ! I’m 5’1 and 140 lbs. They are just the right length for me. Don’t have to worry about getting them hemmed. The material feels very soft and are super comfortable. It looks very expensive. Can’t say enough good things and this outfit from Scoop,” writes a shopper.

9 A High-Quality Spanx Dupe

Another Walmart brand popular in the loungewear department is Avia, also sold as separates. This Avia Women’s and Women’s Plus ScubaKnit Quarter Zip Pullover is similar to the Spanx style, but a lot less. “I got a size large in the top as I like it oversized. I’m a 38B in size if that helps. The color is so nice and I bought this entire set with the pants in all the colors. Has held up well in the wash and I line dry it. Also received so many compliments in this. So so soft!!!!!” writes a shopper.

10 Another “Buttery Soft” But “Lightweight and Breathable” Set

Another popular Target loungewear set on sale is the Cheibear Women’s Star Long Sleeve Printed Lounge Set, which includes a sweatshirt and joggers. “I absolutely love these pajamas! They are so soft, have pockets (a huge plus!) and wash well. The material is buttery soft and they are lightweight and breathable. I love the design on them, including the banded ends since I’m short! Go buy these!” writes a shopper.