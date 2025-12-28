 Skip to content

11 Best New Target New Year's Eve Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

December 28, 2025
Get all your N.Y.E. party essentials before they sell out.
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.

The countdown to 2026 is officially on! The champagne is on ice; now all you need is to pick up any last-minute New Year’s Eve party essentials. Fortunately, Target is brimming with themed paper goods, party games, N.Y.E. costume accessories, and more. Best of all, everything is under $20—including those viral “2026” giant balloons. Ahead, read up on the 11 best new Target New Year’s Eve finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Disposable Plastic Champagne Flutes and Coupes

New Year's Eve plastic champagne coupes and flutes
Target

Toast to 2026 in style and serve guests their midnight bubbles in a Gold Champagne Flute or Gold Glitter Champagne Coupe. The flutes are sold in a four-pack for $5, while the coupes retail for $4 for a set of four.

2
New Year’s Eve Jewelry

New Year's Eve 2026 earrings
Target

If you love dressing to a theme, then you absolutely need to check out Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection, especially these 2026 Rhinestone Drop Earrings ($10) and New Year’s Disco Ball Dangle Earrings ($10).

3
2026 Gold Foil Balloon Banner

New Year's Eve 2026 balloons
Target

A party isn’t complete without a balloon wall. Display this “2026” Gold Foil Balloon Banner ($4) as part of a photo backdrop, or it can be a festive greeting in the entryway as guests arrive.

4
New Year’s Eve Beverage Napkins

New Year's Eve napkins
Target

Add a pop of fun to your tablescape with these “Cheers” Beverage Napkins ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Beverage Napkins ($3), which you can use just as easily for appetizers and small desserts.

5
New Year’s Eve Party Bingo Game

New Year's Eve bingo
Target

While you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight, why not challenge your guests to a crazy game of New Year’s Eve Party Bingo ($14)? The prize is up to your discretion, or you can turn it into bar bingo and make it a drinking game. The kit comes with enough game cards for eight players.

6
Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons

New Year's Eve disco ball balloons
Target

Who needs a real disco ball when you can decorate your ceiling with Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons? They’re cheap, too—only costing $7 for a three-pack.

7
New Year’s Eve Earring Sets

New Year's Eve earring sets
Target

Also hiding in Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection is this Sugarfix by BaubleBar For the New Year Earring Set ($18), featuring gold studs in the shape of fireworks and dangly earrings in the shape of stars and champagne.

We also found this NYE Gold Earring 3-Piece Set ($10), which includes “NYE” stud earrings, clock drop earrings, and dangly stars.

8
Foil Fringe Backdrop

New Year's Eve gold backdrop
Target

When I think of a DIY photobooth, I envision a ton of Foil Fringe Backdrop ($6) to help make the photos pop! Alternatively, you can also utilize the metallic fringe as a partition or to decorate entryways. Choose from 10 holographic colors.

9
New Year’s Eve Confetti Thrower

New Year's Eve confetti poppers
Target

Ring in 2026 with a big celebration and pop these New Year’s Eve Confetti Throwers ($4 for a three-pack), so you’re dancing in a room full of confetti. They’re super easy to use and safe for kids ages four and up.

10
New Year’s Paper Dishes

New Year's Eve paper plates
Target

Save yourself the hassle of a dirty kitchen and opt for these New Year’s Eve Disco Snack Plates ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Dinner Plates ($3) instead. You’ll thank yourself in the morning.

11
New Year’s Eve Party Hats

New Year's Eve party hats
Target

Last but not least, we couldn’t skip over the iconic New Year’s Eve Party Hats ($4). It’s N.Y.E. tradition!

