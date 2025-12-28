11 Best New Target New Year’s Eve Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
The countdown to 2026 is officially on! The champagne is on ice; now all you need is to pick up any last-minute New Year’s Eve party essentials. Fortunately, Target is brimming with themed paper goods, party games, N.Y.E. costume accessories, and more. Best of all, everything is under $20—including those viral “2026” giant balloons. Ahead, read up on the 11 best new Target New Year’s Eve finds hitting shelves this week.
1
Disposable Plastic Champagne Flutes and Coupes
Toast to 2026 in style and serve guests their midnight bubbles in a Gold Champagne Flute or Gold Glitter Champagne Coupe. The flutes are sold in a four-pack for $5, while the coupes retail for $4 for a set of four.
2
New Year’s Eve Jewelry
If you love dressing to a theme, then you absolutely need to check out Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection, especially these 2026 Rhinestone Drop Earrings ($10) and New Year’s Disco Ball Dangle Earrings ($10).
3
2026 Gold Foil Balloon Banner
A party isn’t complete without a balloon wall. Display this “2026” Gold Foil Balloon Banner ($4) as part of a photo backdrop, or it can be a festive greeting in the entryway as guests arrive.
4
New Year’s Eve Beverage Napkins
Add a pop of fun to your tablescape with these “Cheers” Beverage Napkins ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Beverage Napkins ($3), which you can use just as easily for appetizers and small desserts.
5
New Year’s Eve Party Bingo Game
While you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight, why not challenge your guests to a crazy game of New Year’s Eve Party Bingo ($14)? The prize is up to your discretion, or you can turn it into bar bingo and make it a drinking game. The kit comes with enough game cards for eight players.
6
Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons
Who needs a real disco ball when you can decorate your ceiling with Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons? They’re cheap, too—only costing $7 for a three-pack.
7
New Year’s Eve Earring Sets
Also hiding in Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection is this Sugarfix by BaubleBar For the New Year Earring Set ($18), featuring gold studs in the shape of fireworks and dangly earrings in the shape of stars and champagne.
We also found this NYE Gold Earring 3-Piece Set ($10), which includes “NYE” stud earrings, clock drop earrings, and dangly stars.
8
Foil Fringe Backdrop
When I think of a DIY photobooth, I envision a ton of Foil Fringe Backdrop ($6) to help make the photos pop! Alternatively, you can also utilize the metallic fringe as a partition or to decorate entryways. Choose from 10 holographic colors.
9
New Year’s Eve Confetti Thrower
Ring in 2026 with a big celebration and pop these New Year’s Eve Confetti Throwers ($4 for a three-pack), so you’re dancing in a room full of confetti. They’re super easy to use and safe for kids ages four and up.
10
New Year’s Paper Dishes
Save yourself the hassle of a dirty kitchen and opt for these New Year’s Eve Disco Snack Plates ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Dinner Plates ($3) instead. You’ll thank yourself in the morning.
11
New Year’s Eve Party Hats
Last but not least, we couldn’t skip over the iconic New Year’s Eve Party Hats ($4). It’s N.Y.E. tradition!