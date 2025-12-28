Get all your N.Y.E. party essentials before they sell out.

The countdown to 2026 is officially on! The champagne is on ice; now all you need is to pick up any last-minute New Year’s Eve party essentials. Fortunately, Target is brimming with themed paper goods, party games, N.Y.E. costume accessories, and more. Best of all, everything is under $20—including those viral “2026” giant balloons. Ahead, read up on the 11 best new Target New Year’s Eve finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Disposable Plastic Champagne Flutes and Coupes

Toast to 2026 in style and serve guests their midnight bubbles in a Gold Champagne Flute or Gold Glitter Champagne Coupe. The flutes are sold in a four-pack for $5, while the coupes retail for $4 for a set of four.

2 New Year’s Eve Jewelry

If you love dressing to a theme, then you absolutely need to check out Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection, especially these 2026 Rhinestone Drop Earrings ($10) and New Year’s Disco Ball Dangle Earrings ($10).

3 2026 Gold Foil Balloon Banner

A party isn’t complete without a balloon wall. Display this “2026” Gold Foil Balloon Banner ($4) as part of a photo backdrop, or it can be a festive greeting in the entryway as guests arrive.

4 New Year’s Eve Beverage Napkins

Add a pop of fun to your tablescape with these “Cheers” Beverage Napkins ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Beverage Napkins ($3), which you can use just as easily for appetizers and small desserts.

5 New Year’s Eve Party Bingo Game

While you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight, why not challenge your guests to a crazy game of New Year’s Eve Party Bingo ($14)? The prize is up to your discretion, or you can turn it into bar bingo and make it a drinking game. The kit comes with enough game cards for eight players.

6 Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons

Who needs a real disco ball when you can decorate your ceiling with Disco Ball-Shaped Foil Balloons? They’re cheap, too—only costing $7 for a three-pack.

7 New Year’s Eve Earring Sets

Also hiding in Target’s New Year’s Eve jewelry collection is this Sugarfix by BaubleBar For the New Year Earring Set ($18), featuring gold studs in the shape of fireworks and dangly earrings in the shape of stars and champagne.

We also found this NYE Gold Earring 3-Piece Set ($10), which includes “NYE” stud earrings, clock drop earrings, and dangly stars.

8 Foil Fringe Backdrop

When I think of a DIY photobooth, I envision a ton of Foil Fringe Backdrop ($6) to help make the photos pop! Alternatively, you can also utilize the metallic fringe as a partition or to decorate entryways. Choose from 10 holographic colors.

9 New Year’s Eve Confetti Thrower

Ring in 2026 with a big celebration and pop these New Year’s Eve Confetti Throwers ($4 for a three-pack), so you’re dancing in a room full of confetti. They’re super easy to use and safe for kids ages four and up.

10 New Year’s Paper Dishes

Save yourself the hassle of a dirty kitchen and opt for these New Year’s Eve Disco Snack Plates ($3) and New Year’s Eve Confetti Dinner Plates ($3) instead. You’ll thank yourself in the morning.

11 New Year’s Eve Party Hats

Last but not least, we couldn’t skip over the iconic New Year’s Eve Party Hats ($4). It’s N.Y.E. tradition!