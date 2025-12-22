7 Best Target Early Christmas Sales Starting This Week
Everyone knows that the best time to shop is at the end of the year, when a majority of retailers are pushing crazy deals and promotional events so they can clear shelves and make room for new inventory. And it just so happens that Target is offering several can’t-miss early Christmas sales on women’s and men’s apparel, coveted kitchen appliances, electronics, and more. Here are the seven best early Christmas sales events happening this week at Target.
1
B.O.G.O. Women’s Tees
With Target’s Buy One Get One Free Women’s Tee sale, shoppers can get a little personal shopping done and check someone off their Christmas list. The promotion includes basic tees, V-necks, slim-fit layering tank tops, turtlenecks, and fitted long sleeves, from brands like Universal Thread, A New Day, and Ava & Viv. Prices range from $8 to $22.
The B.O.G.O. event is valid both in stores and online, and it concludes on Christmas Day.
2
40% Off Men’s Sweaters
Goodfellow & Co., a private men’s apparel and grooming brand exclusive to Target, is offering 40 percent off its most popular sweaters. We spotted several stylish options, including this Textured Striped Crewneck (now $24) for the office, this date night-ready Marled Crewneck Sweater (now $24), and this cozy Quarter-Zip Sweater (now $21).
3
40% Off Women’s Footwear
As if we needed a reason to splurge on a new pair of boots, Target just discounted a ton of women’s footwear by 40 percent. The 40% Off Women’s Footwear promotion isn’t limited to just winter styles, either. Shoppers can pick up rubber flip flops, clog mules (the biggest shoe trend of fall), ballet flats, Chelsea rain boots, sneakers, block heels for the office and formal occasions, and more.
There are over 170 shoe styles to choose from, with prices ranging from $3 to $39. You can shop both in-store and online, but the deal ends on Christmas Day.
4
Major Markdowns on Apple Products
Apple products rarely go on sale. So if your AirPods are in need of an upgrade, or you’ve been toying with the idea of jumping on the Apple Watch bandwagon, now is the time to strike. Here are some Apple promotions happening right now:
- Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds: on sale for $85 from $130
- Apple Watch Series 11: on sale for $300 from $400
- Apple iPad 11-Inch WiFi: on sale for $275 from $350
5
Big Discounts on Coffeemakers
Treat yourself to a new coffeemaker this holiday season! Target just slashed prices on Cuisinart, Breville, Keurig, and Nespresso models, with savings of up to $200.
- Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer: on sale for $100 from $200
- Breville Stainless Steel Barista Express Espresso Machine: on sale for $500 from $700
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting: on sale for $140 from $210
- Nespresso Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker: on sale for $100 from $160
6
Buy 3 Get 1 Free Beauty Minis
The biggest sale of all is happening in Target’s beauty department. When shoppers buy three mini beauty products, they score the fourth item for free! The Buy 3 Get 1 Free Beauty Mini event features brands like eos, Hero, Lume, Purell, Athena, La Roche Posay, Sun Bum, Native, Dove, and more.
7
KitchenAid Savings
Calling all bakers! Target is running a mega sale on its KitchenAid stand mixers in the days leading up to Christmas. These models are all Mrs. Claus-approved, so grab yours now before they sell out!
- KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer: on sale for $350 from $500
- KitchenAid 5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer with Copper Bowl: on sale for $350 from $500
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer: on sale for $350 from $500