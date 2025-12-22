7 Best Target Early Christmas Sales Starting This Week

Including apparel, kitchen appliances, and electronics.

Everyone knows that the best time to shop is at the end of the year, when a majority of retailers are pushing crazy deals and promotional events so they can clear shelves and make room for new inventory. And it just so happens that Target is offering several can’t-miss early Christmas sales on women’s and men’s apparel, coveted kitchen appliances, electronics, and more. Here are the seven best early Christmas sales events happening this week at Target.

1 B.O.G.O. Women’s Tees

With Target’s Buy One Get One Free Women’s Tee sale, shoppers can get a little personal shopping done and check someone off their Christmas list. The promotion includes basic tees, V-necks, slim-fit layering tank tops, turtlenecks, and fitted long sleeves, from brands like Universal Thread, A New Day, and Ava & Viv. Prices range from $8 to $22.

The B.O.G.O. event is valid both in stores and online, and it concludes on Christmas Day.

2 40% Off Men’s Sweaters

Goodfellow & Co., a private men’s apparel and grooming brand exclusive to Target, is offering 40 percent off its most popular sweaters. We spotted several stylish options, including this Textured Striped Crewneck (now $24) for the office, this date night-ready Marled Crewneck Sweater (now $24), and this cozy Quarter-Zip Sweater (now $21).

As if we needed a reason to splurge on a new pair of boots, Target just discounted a ton of women’s footwear by 40 percent. The 40% Off Women’s Footwear promotion isn’t limited to just winter styles, either. Shoppers can pick up rubber flip flops, clog mules (the biggest shoe trend of fall), ballet flats, Chelsea rain boots, sneakers, block heels for the office and formal occasions, and more.

There are over 170 shoe styles to choose from, with prices ranging from $3 to $39. You can shop both in-store and online, but the deal ends on Christmas Day.

4 Major Markdowns on Apple Products

Apple products rarely go on sale. So if your AirPods are in need of an upgrade, or you’ve been toying with the idea of jumping on the Apple Watch bandwagon, now is the time to strike. Here are some Apple promotions happening right now:

5 Big Discounts on Coffeemakers

Treat yourself to a new coffeemaker this holiday season! Target just slashed prices on Cuisinart, Breville, Keurig, and Nespresso models, with savings of up to $200.

6 Buy 3 Get 1 Free Beauty Minis

The biggest sale of all is happening in Target’s beauty department. When shoppers buy three mini beauty products, they score the fourth item for free! The Buy 3 Get 1 Free Beauty Mini event features brands like eos, Hero, Lume, Purell, Athena, La Roche Posay, Sun Bum, Native, Dove, and more.

7 KitchenAid Savings

Calling all bakers! Target is running a mega sale on its KitchenAid stand mixers in the days leading up to Christmas. These models are all Mrs. Claus-approved, so grab yours now before they sell out!