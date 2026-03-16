Shop the 11 best Target spring outdoor finds, from affordable grills to chic patio sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The first day of spring is just a week away, but walking into your local Target, you would be tricked into thinking it was already here. My local store is already full of so many spring and even summer items, ranging from outdoor grills and furniture to spring-themed decor for al fresco living spaces. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Target spring outdoor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The New Monument Grill

The Monument Grills Mesa II Series M2-415BZ Stainless Steel Propane Gas Outdoor Cooking Grill with Broil Zone is the latest product from the affordable grill brand. This year’s updated version is a sleek and sophisticated alternative to Weber, with powerful performance and next-level grilling and broiling capabilities for just $399.

2 This Serena & Lily-Looking Bistro Set

Serena and Lily is basically at Target. The French Cafe Outdoor Folding Patio Accent Armless Chair and matching Wicker Round French Cafe Portable Dining Table Natural from Threshold look straight out of the designer catalogue. The chairs are currently sold out online, but you might be able to find them in stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 This Beautiful Outdoor Rug

There are lots of great outdoor area rugs for all your living spaces. The 5’x7′ Cane Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug Heathered Green is a classy and neutral option. It also comes in tan.

4 An Outdoor Fire Pit

The Threshold Metal Lattice Wood Burning Round Outdoor Fire Pit is a chic and affordable fire pit. “I like the design and Construction of this item. It is constructed well, and for the sale price I paid, I’m very pleased with this product,” one shopper writes about the $100 item. “Really nice fire pit! It looks classy and has held up despite some crazy wind and rain storms,” adds another.

5 And, These Outdoor Lanterns

The Outdoor Stake Candle Lanterns from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia are gorgeous and look very designer in person. “The lanterns are beautiful and can be used to accent a garden or outdoor space. They’re easy to place and can be used with different sized candles. I like the glass planes and brass color. Really nice design and would definitely recommend,” writes a shopper.

6 A Potted Plant

Fake plants aren’t just for your indoor spaces. This 14″ Privet Artificial Plant – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee is an indoor/outdoor option that looks incredibly real and is durable enough to leave outdoors in covered areas.

7 Wood Caning Stackable Patio Chairs

This Wood Caning Stackable Patio Chair Brown – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee is designed for outdoor spaces, but is so pretty that people also use them indoors. “The wood finish is a modern warm grey & the caning matched other pieces in my beach condo. They are light weight & suitable as extra seating or as dining seats,” one shopper writes.

8 And, This Beautiful Bench

Shoppers are also snapping up the Lenwood Steel Outdoor Patio Garden Bench Brown – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee, a gorgeous option for your patio or deck, just $350.

9 A Patio End Table

Add a dose of the blues to your patio with the All-Weather Wicker Round Monochromatic Rope Accent Patio End Table Tan from Threshold. It features a weather-resistant construction to withstand the outdoor elements for $100.

10 A Striking Throw Pillow

Target has so many gorgeous throw pillows and blankets for your outdoor living spaces. This 18″x18″ Ikat Print Trimmed Pillow Multi – Cool – Threshold is currently my favorite.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, These Stackable Chaises

I purchased four of these Sling Stacking Steel Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge Black – Room Essentials last summer for my pool area, and was surprised by how durable and comfortable they are. I have left them out all winter uncovered, and they still look and feel new.