Shoppers Are Abandoning Costco for Sam's Club: "I'm Absolutely Fed Up"

The popularity contest between Costco and Sam’s Club continues, with the latter Walmart-owned company apparently in the lead . In the last year, more and more shoppers have canceled their Costco memberships in favor of Sam’s Club’s high-tech improvements, including its Scan & Go app and AI-powered exit archways. Now, Costco members are airing out their grievances on Reddit. In a new thread , customers say shopping at Costco is a "horrible store experience" and share why they consider Sam’s Club to be "far superior."

RELATED: "Never Again" Buy Tires From Costco, Shoppers Say: "Simply Horrendous."

Sam’s Club has a streamlined checkout process, unlike Costco.

iStock

The checkout experience at Costco is “awful” and “chaotic,” according to some members. Conversely, shoppers find Sam’s Club’s self-checkout process via the Scan & Go app effortless enough to abandon Costco altogether.

“The scan 'n go is such a time saver for sure, and so easy to use. I have both but am now going to let my Costco expire without renewing,” admitted one Redditor.

“It's a nightmare just to walk in Costco whereas Sam's I was able to actually walk down the main aisle. The scan as you go option is more convenient for me and faster for Sam's. All around the vibe of the store is much calmer and less chaotic too,” reads another comment.

A third person said, “I love scan and go! Every time I go to Costco, it’s always a hassle.” As someone else pointed out, it comes down to the fact that “Sam’s Club trusts their customers at self checkout,” whereas “Costco is not fun as a customer.”

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Abandoning These Kirkland Products: "Worst Things I’ve Ever Tasted."

Costco is notoriously known for its long lines.

During certain parts of the day, long lines at the deli counter and cash register in any grocery store are to be expected—but at Costco, shoppers say the wait times never let up.

“Costco checkout lines stress me out enough to keep me out of the store. Especially when the lines are so long they spill into the shopping aisles and have to funnel through into the main checkout area,” wrote a frustrated customer.

“The Costco parking lot always looks like they're having a going out of business sale,” said someone else, referencing the warehouse’s heavy foot traffic. A Reditter wrote back in response, “The parking lot at costco is always fuller because everyone is standing in line waiting to check out instead of scan and go.”

Meanwhile at Sam’s Club, customers say they “never wait in any line.” One post reads, “Sam’s has made shopping very easy and fast for me.”

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Slam Popular Products: "Looks Like Shrinkflation to Me."

Sam’s Club may offer an overall superior shopping experience.

“Costco still has a few items I prefer, but overall, the shopping experience at Sams is light years ahead of Costco,” praised one customer, with whom many Reddit users agreed.

Elsewhere in the thread, someone said they can only tolerate going to Costco “once every other month or so” because “it takes forever.” However, they shop at Sam’s Club weekly. “It’s so easy to shop there that I can go in for just a few items and it’s just as fast and easy as a regular grocery store,” they noted.

Plus, “the early hours for Sams plus members is a huge plus. Costco may have better products but Sams is far superior in shopper experience,” added another.

“The customer experience just eclipses costco,” wrote one Sam’s Club member, who ditched Costco three years ago.