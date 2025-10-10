The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t visited Sam’s Club recently, you are missing out. In addition to delicious food and drinks, household essentials, and holiday must-haves, the membership club has been getting in a lot of fantastic clothing finds recently. From Hall0ween and Christmas-themed items to baby essentials and winter jackets, there are tons of reasonably priced apparel options for all. Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club clothing finds arriving in stores this week.

1 Halloween Character Sweatshirts for Under $11

Sam’s has so many adorable Women’s Character Halloween Sweatshirts in stock right now, all just $10.94 after $4 off. Designs include Hello Kitty, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and this Stranger Things Hellfire Club style. “It is true to size and extremely comfortable. The material stands up to washing and does not fade the image out. It is a soft material but thick. The character image is cute and they have many options to choose from!” writes a shopper. “I enjoyed this sweatshirt much more than I thought I would for comfort, not just the Halloween aspect!” another adds.

2 This Juicy Y2K Favorite for $15

In case you didn’t know Juicy Couture tracksuits are back in style. Sam’s just got this Juicy Couture Women’s Velour Jacket, $14.98 on sale with a handful of color options to choose from. “This jacket is SOFT! It’s become my go-to when the house is a little chilly as it’s super cozy to lounge around and watch tv with. The color is vibrant and very pretty. I love the fit as it’s very stretchy. I am a bigger girl and can still wear a large because of the stretch of the fabric. I only wish I had more colors!” writes a happy shopper. Don’t forget the matching pants!

3 Organic Cotton Baby Bodysuits for a Little Over a Buck

Why spend top dollar on onesies when babies grow out of them so fast? This 5-pack of Member’s Mark Baby Long Sleeve White Bodysuit is on sale for $7.97, making each onesie a little over one dollar. “Organic cotton at Members Mark prices is such a win! I will always buy Members Mark clothing. It is always my first choice when buying clothes at Sams. They are always well made and inexpensive. These shirts are perfect for every day and are true to size. They are really soft, and the fabric is light and airy, not super thick. They do not have any tags, and the snaps aren’t bulky. The baby and mother were considered when making these shirts,” writes a shopper.

4 Adorable Holiday Sweaters for Girls

I don’t love spending a lot of money on holiday clothes for my kids since they grow out of them within a year. This adorable Zunie Girls Holiday Sweater comes in a few styles, but this pink one with red bows is the one I am ordering for under $15. “Fun sweater that’s comfortable alone or layered,” writes a shopper. “My daughter loves wearing this sweater any chance she gets to! It can easily be worn to layer on cooler days or alone. The sweater is very breathable allowing for great comfort during transitions from outdoor to indoor. The lettering is very fun and holds up well after washing cycles as well.”

5 This OG Gap Hoodie

There are lots of great hoodies for men, including this Gap Adult Logo Hoodie, available in a few styles for $20. “Super soft and cozy,” writes a shopper. “The double stitching around the logo has a vintage appearance, which I like. It is everything a hoodie should be: roomy and super soft. Notice the fleece inside the cuffs – the entire lining, including the hood is the same soft fleece.”

6 A Barefoot Dreams Dupe Robe

Sam’s Club has its own version of the famous Barefoot Dreams CozyChic robe. The Member’s Mark Women’s Cozy Knit Robe comes in cream or rose and is a steal at $22.98. It’s already selling out in some color and size combos, so I suggest placing your order ASAP.

7 The Perfect Shacket for Kids and Adults

How cute is this Member’s Mark Boys Sherpa Lined Shacket, which comes in various patterns and even adult sizes if you want to match with your kids? “So comfortable and warm,” writes a shopper. “The inside is a Sherpa type soft texture and the outside has the fleece feeling. There are pockets on the inside as well as the outside of the shacket. It closes by snap buttons (so if you have lazy boys like I do they won’t annoy you with having to struggle with regular buttons lol) this will definitely keep my sons warm in the winter and comfortable at the same time!”