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11 Best New Sam’s Club Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 28, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Gap, Hurley, and Outdoor Voices finds, plus everyday basics at Sam’s Club.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 28, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Did you know that Sam’s Club carries name-brand clothing like Gap, Hurley, OshKosh, and Outdoor Voices at a fraction of the price? Plus, you can find everyday basics, seasonal apparel, and comfy sleepwear from its in-house label, too. Refresh your spring-to-summar wardrobe with these 11 new Sam’s Club clothing arrivals, hitting shelves this week.

1
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Leggings

Outdoor Voices Women's CloudKnit Legging
Sam's Club

Made from buttery soft fabric, the Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Leggings ($17) have four-way stretch for movement and flexibility, as well as a high-rise compressive waistband that stays securely in place. The back zip pocket is perfect for storing keys, cash, and other small essentials so you can go about your day hands-free.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Spring Finds Selling Out Fast.

2
Sandwash Ribbed Tank Dress

Member's Mark Women's Sandwash Ribbed Tank Dress
Sam's Club

Upgrade your sundress collection with this everyday Sandwash Ribbed Tank Dress ($20).

Designed with a relaxed fit, it features subtle side ruching that flatters your natural shape, while side slits enhance airflow and keep things cool and comfortable.

3
Hurley Men’s Phantom Slides

Hurley Men's Phantom Slide
Sam's Club

The Hurley Men’s Phantom Slides ($20) come in sizes 8 through 13 and three colors: black, chocolate brown, and navy blue. The pillowy sandals have non-slip footbeds for added traction and shock-absorbing outsoles, reducing impact and strain on joints.

4
Pique Sandwash Polo

Member's Mark Women's Pique Sandwash Polo
Sam's Club

This Pique Sandwash Polo ($16) strikes the perfect balance between polished and performance-ready. Its soft, stretchy fabric keeps you comfortable on the court or during workouts, while the classic notched collar and elevated trim exude workwear vibes.

5
Tank and Pant Sleep Set

Wildfox Women's Tank and Pant Sleep Set
Sam's Club

Swap out your flannel jammies for this lightweight Tank and Pant Sleep Set ($16). The sleepwear pieces are made from breathable fabric that’s gentle on skin and super stretchy for maximum comfort.

6
Hurley Kids’ Bathing Suits

Hurley Girls 2-Piece Braided Ruffle Tankini
Sam's Club

Beach season is right around the corner! Stock up on bathing suits for your little sharks, including the Hurley Girls 2-Piece Braided Ruffle Tankini ($13) and Hurley Boys Swim Shorts ($13), before they sell out. Both suits are available in multiple prints and sizes S–XXL.

7
Character Vintage Wash T-Shirt

Women's Character Vintage Wash T-Shirt
Sam's Club

Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this Character Vintage Wash T-Shirt ($10) comes in seven nostalgic designs, ranging from Powerpuff Girls to Strawberry Shortcake. Wear it while lounging around the house, style it as a swimsuit cover-up, or turn it into sleepwear.

8
GapFit Adult Sling Bag

GapFit Adult Sling Bag
Sam's Club

More than 300 Sam’s Club shoppers have added the GapFit Adult Sling Bag ($13) to their online cart this week thus far. According to five-star reviewers, the bag “looks much more expensive for the price point” and provides “good storage space.”

It’s a “great sling bag for hands-free carrying and easy access while wearing it,” said another.

RELATED: 11 Walmart New Spring Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

9
OshKosh B’Gosh Toddler Boys Play Sandals

OshKosh B'Gosh Toddler Boys Play Sandal
Sam's Club

The OshKosh B’Gosh Toddler Boys Play Sandals ($13) feature a hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit that’s also easy to adjust, along with footbeds that mold to the shape of your toddler’s foot for a personalized fit. They come in sizes 5T through 12K.

10
Pique Sandwash Dress

Member's Mark Women's Pique Sandwash Dress
Sam's Club

The Pique Sandwash Dress ($17) boasts a relaxed fit and V-neck notched collar with piping details and white trim. Plus, convenient side pockets.

11
Men’s Favorite Soft Shorts

Member's Mark Men's Favorite Soft Shorts
Sam's Club

These wear-anywhere Men’s Favorite Soft Shorts ($9) are made from ultra-soft jersey fabric with four-way stretch. They have an eight-inch inseam and back zip pocket for safeguarding essentials.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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