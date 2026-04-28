11 Best New Sam’s Club Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Gap, Hurley, and Outdoor Voices finds, plus everyday basics at Sam’s Club.

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Did you know that Sam’s Club carries name-brand clothing like Gap, Hurley, OshKosh, and Outdoor Voices at a fraction of the price? Plus, you can find everyday basics, seasonal apparel, and comfy sleepwear from its in-house label, too. Refresh your spring-to-summar wardrobe with these 11 new Sam’s Club clothing arrivals, hitting shelves this week.

1 Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Leggings

Made from buttery soft fabric, the Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Leggings ($17) have four-way stretch for movement and flexibility, as well as a high-rise compressive waistband that stays securely in place. The back zip pocket is perfect for storing keys, cash, and other small essentials so you can go about your day hands-free.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Spring Finds Selling Out Fast.

2 Sandwash Ribbed Tank Dress

Upgrade your sundress collection with this everyday Sandwash Ribbed Tank Dress ($20).

Designed with a relaxed fit, it features subtle side ruching that flatters your natural shape, while side slits enhance airflow and keep things cool and comfortable.

3 Hurley Men’s Phantom Slides

The Hurley Men’s Phantom Slides ($20) come in sizes 8 through 13 and three colors: black, chocolate brown, and navy blue. The pillowy sandals have non-slip footbeds for added traction and shock-absorbing outsoles, reducing impact and strain on joints.

4 Pique Sandwash Polo

This Pique Sandwash Polo ($16) strikes the perfect balance between polished and performance-ready. Its soft, stretchy fabric keeps you comfortable on the court or during workouts, while the classic notched collar and elevated trim exude workwear vibes.

5 Tank and Pant Sleep Set

Swap out your flannel jammies for this lightweight Tank and Pant Sleep Set ($16). The sleepwear pieces are made from breathable fabric that’s gentle on skin and super stretchy for maximum comfort.

6 Hurley Kids’ Bathing Suits

Beach season is right around the corner! Stock up on bathing suits for your little sharks, including the Hurley Girls 2-Piece Braided Ruffle Tankini ($13) and Hurley Boys Swim Shorts ($13), before they sell out. Both suits are available in multiple prints and sizes S–XXL.

7 Character Vintage Wash T-Shirt

Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this Character Vintage Wash T-Shirt ($10) comes in seven nostalgic designs, ranging from Powerpuff Girls to Strawberry Shortcake. Wear it while lounging around the house, style it as a swimsuit cover-up, or turn it into sleepwear.

8 GapFit Adult Sling Bag

More than 300 Sam’s Club shoppers have added the GapFit Adult Sling Bag ($13) to their online cart this week thus far. According to five-star reviewers, the bag “looks much more expensive for the price point” and provides “good storage space.”

It’s a “great sling bag for hands-free carrying and easy access while wearing it,” said another.

RELATED: 11 Walmart New Spring Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up.

9 OshKosh B’Gosh Toddler Boys Play Sandals

The OshKosh B’Gosh Toddler Boys Play Sandals ($13) feature a hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit that’s also easy to adjust, along with footbeds that mold to the shape of your toddler’s foot for a personalized fit. They come in sizes 5T through 12K.

10 Pique Sandwash Dress

The Pique Sandwash Dress ($17) boasts a relaxed fit and V-neck notched collar with piping details and white trim. Plus, convenient side pockets.

11 Men’s Favorite Soft Shorts

These wear-anywhere Men’s Favorite Soft Shorts ($9) are made from ultra-soft jersey fabric with four-way stretch. They have an eight-inch inseam and back zip pocket for safeguarding essentials.