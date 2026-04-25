11 Best Sam’s Club Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Welcome back the warmer weather with items for the pool, beach, backyard, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Can you feel that? After one of the most brutal winters in recent memory, summer is approaching fast. Fortunately, if you’re looking to get a head start on your seasonal prep, Sam’s Club just happens to have a lot of what you’ll probably need. We’ve found the items we’ll be using at the pool, on beach days, while entertaining, and when we’re just simply enjoying spending time outdoors again. If you’re as excited as we are to lean back into warmer weather, here are the best Sam’s Club summer finds that are flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

1 Member’s Mark Two Person Float

There’s probably no better place we can think of to spend a sunny day than relaxing in a pool with a good book and a cool drink on hand. Now, you can get that enjoyment along with a companion, thanks to this Member’s Mark Two Person Float ($54.88).

“This float is so cute,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “My favorite feature of the float is that you can connect or separate each side, so you can float together or separately.”

2 Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel

With that warm summer weather nearly upon us, you’re going to want to be ready for days spent lounging by the pool or relaxing at the beach. This Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel ($13) is arguably the one thing you’ll absolutely need to do that. Not only is it oversized and perfect for lying out on (and drying off with), but it’s also designed to be sand-resistant.

3 Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler

We are all about investing in high-performance coolers for summer, but there’s no denying there can be a trade-off when it comes to aesthetics. That’s why we were thrilled to find this Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler ($114), which can hold up to 7.5 gallons of ice. Think of it as a major upgrade on your typical bucket!

“This cooler is perfect for backyard get-togethers like lawn games (bag toss/giant Jenga), cozy fire pits, or evening outdoor movie screenings,” says one happy customer. “My wife was thrilled with the woven basket look as she is obsessed with baskets of all kinds, and the galvanized insert is sealed well and thick enough to provide some insulation value despite not having a lid. The cooler is built extremely well; it is sturdy, very attractive, and perfect for distributing cold drinks to the masses.”

4 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat

Playing around in the pool doesn’t have to mean reaching for that volleyball or those diving rings. Make your next game meetup aquatic with this 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat ($149). It comes with everything you need to play mahjong, rummi cube, and a set of waterproof cards (as well as a place to keep your drinks, of course).

We love that customers say it’s “everything I didn’t know I needed” and how “it’s quickly become a favorite.” It’s also more versatile than you might think, with some shoppers saying it works just as well as a floating snack tray or as a table topper when it comes time to move the game back onto dry land.

RELATED: 7 Sam’s Club New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves This Week.

5 Igloo Sunset Roller Cooler

When you need cold drinks and snacks on the go, it’s crucial to invest in a portable cold storage option. This Igloo Sunset Roller Cooler ($49.98) has a 60-quart capacity but stays super easy to move even when it’s packed, thanks to its two built-in wheels and retractable handle (a la roller luggage).

While it can feel like coolers are all too often a letdown, customer testimonials offer some pretty ringing endorsements of this model.

“Brought the 60-quart Igloo cooler to a weekend softball tournament and it was a total game-changer,” says one 5-star reviewer. “Held plenty of drinks and snacks for the whole team and kept ice solid for over 2 days, even in the summer heat. It’s durable, easy to carry, and super simple to clean. No frills, just solid performance at a great price.”

6 Member’s Mark Kids Inflatable Mega Bounce House

We’re old enough to remember the days when seeing a bouncy castle was a guarantee for a great day. Now, you can recreate that joy for your little ones with this Member’s Mark Kids Inflatable Mega Bounce House ($249.98).

This is an especially easy purchase if you’re planning a kids’ birthday party at any point over the summer. And don’t fret about needing a degree in engineering to get things jumping, as reviewers say setup is truly a breeze.

“We absolutely love this bounce house,” gushes one happy customer. “We had 5 children in the bounce house, and it accommodated every child. They had a blast playing and did not want to leave.”

7 Member’s Mark 5 Position Beach Chair

What’s the point of going all the way to the beach if you’re not comfortable enough to relax? This Member’s Mark 5 Position Beach Chair ($49.98) could become your summer go-to, complete with a built-in towel rack, storage pocket, and aluminum frame that keeps it nice and portable.

8 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, 3-Pack

Even though we wear our SPF every day, there’s no denying that the outdoor activity spike that comes with spring and summer makes applying (and reapplying) that much more important. Fortunately, this Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, 3-Pack ($19.96) provides 70 SPF and feels great on your skin! And at this price per container, it’s hard to beat the value.

RELATED: 7 New Aldi Outdoor Finds Shoppers Say Are Selling Fast.

9 Member’s Mark Snack & Go Bento Box 3-Pack

Whether it’s hitting up the pool, beach, or campsite, summer is the season of meals on the go. Instead of brown bagging it and hoping for the best, we absolutely love this Member’s Mark Snack & Go Bento Box 3-Pack ($9.97), which is formatted with two compartments for an adult-sized meal.

Not only are smushed sandwiches a thing of the past, but these boxes make for fantastic to-go cheeseboards and dip packs for a picnic day.

10 Member’s Mark 6-Section Serving Platter

Speaking of compartmentalized places to keep your food, we are loving this Member’s Mark 6-Section Serving Platter ($16.97). With its Lazy Susan Base and included storage lid, this could be the new must-have element of your host and hostessing arsenal this summer—and the reviews only back this up.

“This piece is amazing for indoor or outdoor use,” writes one happy customer. “I have used it for a taco setup, for different snacks, and for different desserts. I really like that you can turn it without having to reach across the table, and it has a lid. You can also take all the compartments out and just use it as one serving dish. This thing is awesome!”

11 Lifetime Outdoor Games Set

There’s no reason to get overly fancy with your backyard activities! This Lifetime Outdoor Games Set ($139.98) is a one-stop shop option, complete with everything you need to play tennis, volleyball, badminton, or pickleball at a moment’s notice.

“Set up was super easy. All equipment seems to be of excellent quality,” says one reviewer. “Kids and adults all enjoyed playing the various games. Works great on both grass and driveway. Overall, quite happy with the purchase.”